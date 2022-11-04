Global Single-use Flexible Endoscope Market Report 2022: Cost and Sustainability are the Major Restraints Hindering the Increased Adoption

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Single-use Flexible Endoscope Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The single-use endoscope is a breakthrough technology that is revolutionizing the global endoscopy space to eliminate the risk of cross-contamination among patients.

Despite compliance with manufacturers' instructions, multiple outbreaks from contaminated reusable endoscopes (specifically, duodenoscopes and bronchoscopes) continue to occur. Complex device design makes the foolproof reprocessing of devices difficult, attracting superbugs and leading to infection risks.

The increased risk of infection associated with reusable endoscopes, especially duodenoscopes, bronchoscopes, and cystoscopes, is boosting the transition to disposable scopes. For instance, in the United States, the latest adverse event reports related to infection from contaminated scopes prompted the US FDA to recommend making endoscopes fully disposable or opting for endoscope design modifications.

Government recommendations and preventive efforts, policies, and reimbursement programs have successfully powered innovation for efficient new technologies in the endoscopy market as single-use endoscopes are being increasingly recommended, specifically, duodenoscopes and bronchoscopes.

Moreover, the massive surgical backlog created by COVID-19 restrictions fuels the shift to single-use endoscopes as no setup time is associated with this technology, thereby driving workflow improvements; furthermore, faster room turnover can be achieved.

Hence, not only is OR time and cost curtailed but the technology also enables an increased number of endoscopic procedures daily. As surgeries are the major revenue earners for hospitals, the use of single-use endoscopes promises increased return on investment (RoI).

To reduce infection risks in reusable endoscopes, endoscope original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are making certain parts disposable, such as distal endcaps and elevator shafts. As these parts are difficult to clean during reprocessing, disposable parts are used to prevent infection.

However, cost and sustainability are the major restraints hindering the increased adoption of these disposable scopes. This research service analyzes these factors in detail and provides an all-encompassing market analysis of single-use endoscopes.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Single-use Flexible Endoscopes Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Segmentation by Application Type

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Shift to Single-use Endoscopes

Cross-contamination Risks in Reusable Endoscopes Accelerating the Transition to Single-use Duodenoscopes

Reusable Bronchoscopes and Duodenoscopes Accounting for Most Endoscope-related Adverse Events

Increased Reusable Endoscopic Product Recalls* in 2020 due to Infection Risks from Complex Device Design

4. Single-use versus Reusable Endoscopes - A Comparative Analysis

Scenario Analysis of the Global Single-use and Reusable Endoscopy Industry

Comparative Cost Analysis Proving that Disposable Endoscopes are at Least 10% More Cost-effective than Reusables in ECTR Procedures

Reusable Duodenoscopes Proving Cost-effective for Centers Performing Maximum ERCP Procedures

Single-use Endoscopes Proving Cost-effective when Hospitals Purchase in Bulk

Ambu Disposable Rhinolaryngo Endoscopes are Proving to be More Cost-effective than Reusable NPLs

Endoscopists Preferring Single-use Ambu Rhinolaryngo over Reusable Laryngoscopes for Enhanced Performance

Advantages of Single-use Endoscopes

5. Single-use Endoscope Analysis by Manufacturer and Type

List of Companies Offering Disposable Endoscopes across Categories

List of Companies Offering Disposable Parts for Endoscopes

Leading Endoscope OEMs Addressing Contamination Issues by Including Single-use Endoscopes in Portfolios

CMS' New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP) Approval for Endoscopic Procedures Using Disposable Duodenoscopes to Boost Technology Adoption

Potential Transition Analysis of Reusable to Single-use Endoscopes by Endoscope Types

Adding Disposable Accessories in Reusable Endoscopes and Ensuring Patient Safety

Single-use Endoscope Adoption and its Impact on the Global Carbon Footprint

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Sustainability Goal of Reducing Medical Waste

Growth Opportunity 2: Healthcare Facilities with a High Volume of Endoscopic Procedures

Growth Opportunity 3: Disposable Endoscope Availability for All Endoscopy Procedures

7. Appendix

Sources for Cost Analysis of Reusable versus Disposable Endoscopes: ECTR Procedure Sources

Calculations for Cost Analysis of Reusable versus Disposable Endoscopes: ECTR Procedure Calculations

Survey Analysis Details

