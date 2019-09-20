Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Markets Report, 2018-2019 & 2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) are one-atom-thick rolled-up graphene sheets, typically with diameters between 0.6 and 2.0 nm and lengths up to 500 mm.

The most remarkable properties of nanotubes are found in SWCNTs:

Incredible strength (they are 100 times stronger than steel at one sixth the weight);

Electrical conductivity as high as copper, but five times lighter;

Thermal conductivity as high as diamond (up to 1000oC);

Huge surface area;

Highest length-to-diameter ratio;

Flexibility;

Thermal stability;

Lightweight;

Chemical inertness (SWCNTs are compatible with almost all materials).

Due to these unique properties, SWCNTs have great potential for utilisation as a multi-functional additive and as the basis for creating new products with previously unattainable properties. They improve the specific features of most known materials. And this can be achieved using a very low concentration of SWCNTs - starting from 0.01% of the total weight of the material. The market has grown significantly in volume over the past two years with companies such as OCSiAl announcing large capacity increases.



Single-walled carbon nanotubes are vastly superior to multiwall ones in terms of their specific properties. While a SWCNT is a rolled-up graphene sheet, a MWCNT is a rolled-up graphite sheet. Their properties and impact on materials differ just as graphene properties differ from graphite properties. MWCNTs only become efficient at concentrations which are 20 to 100 higher than the concentrations of SWCNTs. MWCNTs cannot be used in applications where colour or transparency are important.



However, SWCNTs have not been used in industry until recently owing to the absence of technology for their mass production and, as a consequence, their high price. This has recently charge due to improvements in manufacturing and capacity increases/



Report contents include:

Properties of SWCNTs

Patent analysis

Assessment of economic prospects of the market for SWCNTs

Market trends impacting the market for SWCNTs

Main applications and markets for SWCNTs. Markets covered include composites, coatings, rubber additives, batteries, fuel cells, supercapacitors, construction materials, thermal interphase materials (TIM), plastics, electronics, power cables, adhesives and lubricants.

Demand for SWCNTs by market

The competitive landscape for carbon-based additives

Market segmentation by producer

SWCNT market demand forecast (tons), 2018-2030

The annual production capacity of the key SWCNT producers

In-depth SWCNT producer profiles. Producers profiled include Chasm Advanced Materials, Meijo Nano Carbon, Nanointegris, Nano-C, OCSiAl, Thomas Swan and Zeon Nano Technology.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. Single-walled carbon nanotubes properties

1.1 Advantages of SWCNTs over other carbon-based additives



2 Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Patents



3 The Global Market for Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes

3.1 Multi-walled carbon nanotubes market

3.2 Single-walled carbon nanotubes market

3.3 Market trends in SWCNTs

3.4 Key players competitive analysis

3.4.1 Producer capacities and pricing



4 Markets & Applications for SWCNTs

4.1 Global SWCNT Demand By Application

4.2 Composites

4.2.1 Fiber-based polymer composite parts

4.2.1.1 Applications

4.2.1.2 SWCNT market demand

4.2.2 Metal-matrix composites

4.3 Coatings

4.4 Rubber Additives

4.5 Batteries

4.6 Fuel Cells

4.7 Supercapacitors

4.8 Construction Materials

4.9 Thermal Interphase Materials (TIM)

4.10 Plastics

4.11 Electronics

4.12 Power Cables

4.13 Adhesives

4.14 Lubricants



5 Company Profiles



Chasm Advanced Materials

Meijo Nano Carbon

Nano-C

Nanointegris

OCSiAl

Thomas Swan

Zeon Nano Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ofr57e

