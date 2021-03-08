Global Sinusitis Drugs Market Value to Increase by $ 466.44 Million During 2021-2025 | 39% Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

The growing incidence of risk factors such as allergies, pollutants (airborne chemicals or irritants), and fungal infections has increased the prevalence of sinus infections globally. For Instance, on average, nine out of ten adults and 5-7 out of 10 children in the US have sinus infections. Besides, other factors such as the rising use of pacifiers, feeding while laying down, and exposure to second-hand smoke have increased the prevalence of the condition among most of the population globally. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the global sinusitis drugs market.

Sinusitis Drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Product

The steroid nasal sprays segment will witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The high therapeutic efficacy of steroid nasal sprays in relieving the signs and symptoms of sinusitis will be crucial in driving the demand for sinusitis drugs. In addition, the growth of the steroid nasal sprays market will contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography

North America emerged as the largest market for Sinusitis drugs in 2020 with a 39% market share. The increased investments in R&D by large pharmaceutical companies and the presence of a proper regulatory framework for the approval of new drugs are driving the growth of the market in the region. During the forecast period, successful product launches are expected to offer significant opportunities for vendors operating in the market.

Major Vendors Covered in the Sinusitis Drugs Market

The report provides information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of several leading companies, including:

AbbVie Inc.

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Neopharma Corp.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sinusitis Drugs Market Report: Reasons to Purchase

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

