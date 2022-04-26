Global Skin Boosters Market to 2027 - Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Skin Boosters Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type (Mesotherapy and Micro-needle), By Gender (Female and Male), By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Skin Boosters Market size is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 8.8% CAGR during the forecast period.



Skin boosters are hyaluronic acid, vitamin, and mineral micro-injections that are injected into the epidermis to hydrate, renew, and revive the skin for a natural shine. In addition, skin Boosters can be used on the face, neck, hands, and decolletage but do not contour or shape the facial structure. Through the replacement of hyaluronic acid, skin booster treatments restore hydro equilibrium in the skin, resulting in more effective moisture retention and skin firmness. Moreover, the desire for glass skin, which has a porcelain-like, light texture and is free of impurities and blemishes, has escalated the use of skin boosters.



Skin boosters are cosmeceutical injections that promote collagen formation and enhance the skin's natural ability to self-heal. This can be ascribed to a variety of variables, including technology developments, a relatively larger disposable income, and the presence of various cosmetic professionals around the world. For example, Allergan developed Juvederm Volite in 2017, an injectable medication that uses the unique Vycross technology to improve skin quality and last up to nine months with just one treatment session.



According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, women accounted for almost 88 percent of all aesthetic plastic procedures performed in 2019. Women lose collagen at a higher rate than males, thus they are increasingly embracing anti-aging treatments. Additionally, due to the increased popularity of social media, a recent trend reveals that males are becoming more interested in non-invasive skin booster procedures.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the non-invasive aesthetic business as a whole. However, many aesthetic professionals believe that pandemics is expected to undoubtedly drive the aesthetic market forward. The number of future appointments and consultations for various skin treatments has increased at many dermatological clinics, which is likely to support market growth.



Despite the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a detrimental influence on a number of businesses, the skin booster market has seen a rise in treatments. The concept of working from home has been widely popularized due to Covid-19. The increased demand to look more appealing on virtual platforms, such as Zoom, during meetings and conferences is a new trend in the aesthetics sector.



Market Growth Factors:

Growing inclination to look young and photogenic

During the global pandemic and subsequent adoption of the work-from-home model, the wrinkle treatment witnessed a huge demand from all parts of the world. In addition, Virtual interviews, meetings, and sessions are becoming common, have increased to desire to be photogenic. Moreover, the massive popularity of Instagram & Facebook and the trend of uploading photos on these social media platforms have motivated people to embrace skincare treatments. Almost everyone is strongly connected to various social networking sites in this era of technology. Furthermore, there is a presence of a huge number of online influencers that provide advice on a variety of topics. Also, industry players have begun to interact with influencers who have a large following in order to sell their treatments.



Rise in awareness about personal grooming

The need for skin nourishment products has developed as a result of rising concerns about skin nourishment caused by a variety of issues such as the increased occurrence of acne, black spots, scars, dullness, and tanning. In addition, the younger generation is more interested in skin brightening treatments, toners, and scrubs, whereas the older group is more interested in products that address wrinkles or cracked heels. Moreover, demand for skin care treatment is rising as people become more aware of the negative effects of prolonged sun exposure. According to a survey performed by Unilever in February 2021, 74 percent of respondents favor some kind of skincare treatment, which helps them to feel better. Furthermore, increased consumer awareness of emerging skincare treatments has been boosted due to the advertising campaigns by manufacturers, and the digitization trend.



Market Restraining Factors

High Product Costs and low penetration

High costs associated with these treatments is expected to pose a serious challenge to the market players. The cost of the treatment is determined by a variety of factors, including the competence and qualifications of the person doing the process, the type of method employed, and the amount of time and effort required for the procedure or therapy. In addition, because of the non-permanent nature of these materials, the person may need to undergo further aesthetic procedures. As a result, the individual's financial burden grows, and they may choose not to undergo these treatments. In addition, many individuals choose to avoid these injections due to the comparatively low cost of alternative skincare products.

