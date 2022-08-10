Global Skin Health/Dermatology Functional Foods Market to Surpass $2.65 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Skin Health/Dermatology Functional Foods Market by Indication (Skin Conditions, Anti-Aging, Anti-Allergy), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World), Regulatory Landscape, Pricing Analysis, and COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global skin health foods (dermatology functional foods) market during the forecast period is projected to be USD 2,651.5 million by 2026 from USD 1,929.5 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Skin Conditions was the largest segment in by indication of skin health foods market in 2020

Skin conditions accounted for the largest share of skin health foods market in 2020. Changes in nutritional status that alter skin structure and function can directly affect skin appearance. This, along with the increasing awareness of consumers with respect to nutraceuticals and functional foods, is expected to drive the market growth for this segment during the forecast period.

APAC to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in the APAC region is mainly driven by the increasing R&D expenditure by local and international companies in functional food products, a larger pool of patients with chronic skin hypersensitivity conditions, and increasing GDP in several APAC countries. The growing awareness about the health benefits of functional foods in these countries has increased the demand for skin health food products.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Consumption of Nutrient-Enriched Foods to Improve Overall Health

High Incidence of Allergic Diseases

Growth in Health Awareness Among Consumers

Increasing R&D and Production Capacity for Functional Food and Beverage Products

Restraints

Higher Cost of Functional Food Products due to the Inclusion of Healthier or Naturally Sourced Ingredients

of Functional Food Products due to the Inclusion of Healthier or Naturally Sourced Ingredients Increasing Incidence of Allergies and Intolerance Related to Some Functional Ingredients

Opportunities

Development of Different Techniques to Create High-Value Natural Carotenoids

Alternative Sources to Obtain Omega-3

Growth in the Retail Sector of Emerging Countries

Challenges

Complexities Related to the Integration and Adulteration of Functional Food Products

Off-Taste and Flavor of Functional Ingredients

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Overview

4 Skin Health/Dermatology Functional Foods Market, by Area of Use

5 Skin Health/Dermatology Functional Foods Market, by Region

6 Competitive Landscape

7 Company Profiles

