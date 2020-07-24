Global Skin Lighteners Industry and Competition 2020-2027 - Online Sales Register Strong Growth

DUBLIN, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Skin Lighteners - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Skin Lighteners Market to Reach US$12.3 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Skin Lighteners estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Creams, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR to reach US$6.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cleanser segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20% share of the global Skin Lighteners market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Skin Lighteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.1% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027.

Mask Segment Corners a 14.8% Share in 2020

In the global Mask segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$961 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Skin Lightening - A Pervasive Practice

Recent Market Activity

Current & Future Analysis

Culture & Ethnicity Shape the Skin Lighteners Landscape

Skin Lighteners Dominate the Asian Skin Care Market

Competition

Global Competitor Market Shares

Skin Lighteners Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Beiersdorf AG ( Germany )

) CavinKare Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Clarins SA ( France )

) Dabur India Limited ( India )

) E.T. Browne Drug Company, Inc. ( USA )

) Emami Limited ( India )

) Hindustan Unilever Ltd ( India )

) Jolen, Inc. ( USA )

) Kao Corporation ( Japan )

) Kanebo Cosmetics, Inc. ( Japan )

) Shiseido Company Limited ( Japan )

) The Procter & Gamble Company ( USA )

Manufacturers Seek New Growth Avenues in Developed Markets

Total Body Whitening Products - Potential Area of Growth

Women No Longer the Only Target Market

New Breed of Metrosexuals Spur Growth

Skin Lightening Injections - A Shocking Craze

Anti-Aging Companies Shift Focus to Skin Lighteners Segment

Online Sales Register Strong Growth

Demand for Innovative Ingredients on Rise

Combination of Ingredients Provide Better Results

Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients - The Way Ahead

Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients - Major Areas of Concern

of Concern Common Skin Lightening Ingredients by Mechanism of Skin Pigmentation Prevention

Total Companies Profiled: 100

