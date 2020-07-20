Global Skin Microbiome Modulators Market: Focus on Products, Applications, Distribution Channels, Country Data (14 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030

NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Probiotics, Prebiotics, and Drugs

• By Application: Skin Care, Hair Care, and Other Applications

• By Distribution Channels: Online Channels, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Direct Selling, Specialty Stores, Drug Stores

• By Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World

Regional Segmentation

• North America: U.S. and Canada

• Europe: Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, and Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World

Growth Drivers

• Increasing Emphasis on Microbiome's Potential for Human Health

• Increasing Entry of Legacy Cosmetic Companies into Skin Microbiome Modulators Industry

• Decreasing Cost of Sequencing

Market Challenges

• Non-Standardization of Claims and Stringent Regulatory Standards

• Lack of Knowledge on Probiotic-based Products

• Cost of the Cosmetic Products-based on Probiotics

Market Opportunities

• Investiture of Next Generation Probiotics for Enhancement of Probiotic Drugs

• Growing Integrative Industry-Academia Collaboration

• Pipeline Drugs Anticipated Future Potential to The Skin Microbiome Modulators Market

Key Companies Profiled

AOBiome, Azitra, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Evelo Biosciences Inc., GALLINEE , Glowbiotics,Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., L'Oréal S.A.,MATRYSIS BIOSCIENCE, Quorum Innovations, Revlon, Siolta Therapeutics, The Estee Lauder Companies , Inc., TULA Life Inc., Unilever , and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities, and their respective impacts in the global skin microbiome modulators market?

• What are the key development strategies which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

• What are the key regulatory hurdles while defining products as cosmetics or food or therapeutics being faced by the industry players?

• What are the key takeaways from the highly dynamic funding scenario in the skin microbiome modulators market?

• What are the key microorganism formulations being patented for emerging application areas?

• Which is the dominant product type developed by the leading and emerging players for the global skin microbiome modulators market?

• What are the key probiotic strains being employed for product formulation in the skin microbiome modulators market?

• How will the commercialization of drugs or medical probiotics impact the market scenario?

• What are the key technologies that have been used by leading players in the global skin microbiome modulators market?

• How each segment of the market is expected to grow during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030 based on:

o product type

o application

o distribution channel

o region

• Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

• What are the key application areas for skin microbiome modulators in 2020, and which application areas are expected to witness growth in the forecast period?

Market Overview

The skin microbiome has been an exciting area of research, significantly expanding applications beyond the gut microbiome.The use of probiotics in skin creams has been an area of research for over a decade now.

As further understanding enables comprehension of the function of the skin microbiome and how it can be modulated to address diseases, such as acne, eczema, and rosacea, the global cosmetics industry is investing tremendously in the space.In addition, the landscape is also teeming with a large number of start-ups that have already entered the market with commercialized products.

However, a major revelation would definitely come in the form of drugs that are currently being developed based on modulating the skin microbiome.

The current skin microbiome modulators market is mainly dominated by several cosmetic majors, such as Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., L'Oréal S.A., TULA Life Inc., Unilever, and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. which offer a wide variety of probiotics and prebiotics products for skin care and hair care applications.

The existing market of skin microbiome modulators is favored by multiple factors, which include a global emphasis on the microbiome's potential for human health. In addition, entry of legacy cosmetic companies into the skin microbiome modulators industry to the global skin microbiome modulators market will provide a lucrative growth for this market.

Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, distribution channels, and region, which highlight value propositions and business models useful for industry leaders and stakeholders. The research also comprises country-level analysis, go-to-market strategies of leading players, future opportunities, among others, to detail the scope and provide 360-degree coverage of the domain.

Competitive Landscape

Major players, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., L'Oréal S.A., TULA Life Inc., Unilever, and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. including among others, led the number of key developments witnessed by the market. On the basis of region, North America is expected to retain a leading position throughout the forecast period 2020-2030, followed by Europe. This is a result of the presence of leading industry players in this region, coupled up with the millennial population growth.

Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest-of-APAC

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World

