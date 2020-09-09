Global Skincare Devices Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Skincare Devices estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.8% over the period 2020-2027. Skincare Diagnostic Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.1% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Skincare Treatment Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR



The Skincare Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 8.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 285-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alma Lasers, Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Beijing Toplaser Technology Co., Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

Lumenis Ltd.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Michelson Diagnostics, Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Photomedex, Inc.









