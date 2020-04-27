Global SLAM Technology Market Report, with Analysis and Forecasts to 2030

DUBLIN, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market: Focus on Mapping, Type, Platform, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The SLAM technology market is currently witnessing a high growth rate owing to the growing usage of SLAM technology for augmented reality (AR) applications, the rise of new digital technologies such as automation and artificial intelligence and rising demand for service robots for domestic applications.



However, technical complexities in the implementation of SLAM act as major challenges for the market. The increase in the demand for autonomous drones for BVLOS operations and the emergence of self-driven vehicles are expected to create viable opportunities for the global SLAM technology market.



The SLAM technology market report provides detailed market information for segmentation on the basis of type, platform, mapping, and end user, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the SLAM technology market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, market trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among other aspects. The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the different platforms, which include robots, UAVs, autonomous vehicles and, augmented reality, wherein the SLAM technology is used.



The SLAM technology market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions by country is also provided.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the trends in the global SLAM technology market across different regions?

What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the market demand during 2020-2030?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the market?

What was the total revenue generated in the global SLAM technology market in 2019, and what are the estimated values for the period 2020-2030?

Which SLAM technology mapping is expected to dominate the global SLAM technology market during 2020-2030?

Which SLAM technology platform is expected to dominate the global SLAM technology market during 2020-2030?

Which SLAM technology end user is expected to dominate the global SLAM technology market during 2020-2030?

What was the total revenue generated by the global SLAM technology market across different regions in 2019, and what are the estimates by 2030?

Which are the key players in the global SLAM technology market, and what are the new strategies adopted by them to make a mark in the industry?

What major opportunities do the SLAM technology companies foresee in the next five years?

What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the SLAM technology market?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Developments and Strategies

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 SLAM Technology Outlook

3.2 Comparative Analysis Between SLAM and Other Technologies

3.3 Future Applications: Role of SLAM Technology

3.4 Patent Analysis

3.5 Product Assortment and Pricing Analysis

3.6 Startups and Funding Scenario

3.7 Value Chain Analysis

3.8 Industry Attractiveness



4 Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview



5 Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market (by Mapping)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 2D SLAM

5.3 3D SLAM



6 Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market (by Type)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Extended Kalman Filter (EKF)

6.3 Graph-Based SLAM

6.4 FastSLAM



7 Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market (by Platform)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Robots

7.3 UAVs

7.4 Augmented Reality

7.5 Autonomous Vehicles



8 Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market (by End User)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Robots (by End User)

8.3 UAVs (by End User)

8.4 Augmented Reality (by End User)

8.5 Autonomous Vehicles (by End User)



9 Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market (by Region)



10 Company Profiles



11 Report Scope and Methodology



12 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



AI Incorporated

Accuware

Aethon Inc.

Amazon Robotics LLC

Apple Inc.

Ascending Technologies GmbH

Augmented Pixels

Ceva Inc.

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Clove Technologies (P) Ltd.

DIBOTICS

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

GeoSLAM

Gestalt Robotics GmbH

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

KUKA AG

Locus Robotics

MAXST Co., Ltd.

Mobile Industrial Robots ApS

Navvis

Omron Adept

Parrot SA

Plus AI Inc.

PointKnown

SLAMcore Limited

SMP Robotics

Terabee

The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz

Vision Dynamix LLT

Vision Robotics Corporation

Wikitude GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tsh5q1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

