Global Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices Market Report 2019-2024 with 50+ Profiles of Key Players Including Fisher and Paykel, Philips Respironics, ResMed
Aug 13, 2019, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- Diagnostic Devices
- Therapeutic Devices
The report profiles 54 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Cadwell Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Cleveland Medical Devices, Inc. (USA)
- Compumedics Ltd. (Australia)
- DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC (USA)
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand)
- Itamar Medical Ltd. (Israel)
- Natus Medical Inc. (USA)
- Philips Healthcare (USA)
- ResMed Inc. (USA)
- Teleflex Incorporated (USA)
- Lwenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG (Germany)
- Vyaire Medical, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude
US, the Clear Market Leader; Developing Regions Promise Growth
Market Segmentation
Competition
Global Sleep-Disordered Breathing (SDB) Devices Market by Leading Players (2017E): Market Share Breakdown for Fisher and Paykel, Philips Respironics, ResMed, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. MARKET TRENDS AND DYNAMICS
Growing Aging Population Drives Sleep Apnea Market
Increasing Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Sleep Apnea Devices
Reimbursement Policies of CMS/Insurance Agencies
Home Sleep Testing (HST) Technological Advancements over the Years
Increased Awareness of Comorbid Conditions Spurs Market Growth
Obesity: An Opportunity Indicator for Sleep Apnea Market
Technological Advancements Improve Patient Compliance
Smaller UAS Therapy Version for Treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Humidification
Patient-Friendly Masks
Educational Campaigns
mHealth-Enabled Sleep Tracking Devices Gain Ground
Newer CPAP Alternatives
Digital Sleep Apnea Devices Market Trends
Emergence of Dental Sleep Medicine
Oral Appliances vs. CPAP
Sleep Apnea/Sleep Disorders in Children Responsible for Obesity
3. SLEEP APNEA
A SYNOPSIS
Significance of Sleep
Stages of Sleep
Sleep Disorders and Stages of Sleep
Sleep Apnea-Introduction
Forms of Apnea
Central Sleep Apnea
Physiological Effects of CSA
Mixed Apnea
Complex Sleep Apnea
Obstructive Sleep Apnea
An Overview
History
Causes of OSA
Symptoms of OSA
Snoring and OSA
Risks and Complications Associated with Untreated Disorder
Risk Groups
Co-Morbid Conditions
Heart Failure
Hypertension
Diabetes
Fatigue
Complications Associated with Surgery and Medications
Financial Implications of Untreated OSA
Pediatric OSA
4. SLEEP APNEA DIAGNOSTIC AND THERAPEUTIC DEVICES
OSA Diagnosis
Interpreting AHI
AHI of 5 to 15: Mild OSA
AHI of 15 to 30: Moderate OSA
AHI of more than 30: Severe OSA
Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Devices
Polysomnography (PSG), and Types of Polysomnographs
Clinical/Fixed Polysomnographs
Ambulatory Polysomnographs
Other Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Devices
Screening Devices
Actigraphs
Sleep Apnea Therapeutic Devices
Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Treatment
PAP Devices
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices
Optional Features Available for CPAP Devices
Auto-titrating Positive Airway Pressure (APAP) Devices
Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Devices
Facial Interfaces (Masks and Humidifiers)
Alternative Apnea Therapies
Oral Appliances
Surgical Procedures
Tracheostomy
Uvulo-palato-pharyngoplasty (UPPP)
Mandibular Myotomy
Laser Assisted Uvuloplasty (LAUP)
Somnoplasty or Radio Frequency (RF) Procedure
Pillar Palatal Implant System
Other Surgical Therapies
Over-the-Counter and Pharmacological Therapies
Behavioral and Lifestyle Changes
5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS
SleepScore Labs Unveils Newest Non-Contact Device
Sommetrics and AvantSleep Partners to Distribute aerSleepTM
Medequip Unveils Hypnus Oxymed CPAP and BiPAP devices
ProSomnus Sleep Technologies Introduces Three New Products
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Unveils CPAP Device
ResMed Releases AirTouch F20 Full Face Mask
ResMed Launches AirMini
Royal Philips Unveils Newest and Smallest PAP Device
Oventus Unveils FDA Cleared Sleep Disorder Device
ResMed Unveils AirFit N20 and AirFit F20 CPAP Masks
Royal Philips Introduces Dream Family Solution
Philips Obtains 510(k) Clearance for Care Orchestrator
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
SleepScore Max Takes Over Sleep.ai
SleepScore Labs Partners with Williams-Sonoma
Airway Management Enters into Partnership with Itamar Medical
LivaNova Acquires ImThera Medical
Mayo Clinic Purchases WatchPAT Device
Sommetrics Obtains Health Canada License to aerSleepTM System
Brightree Takes Over AllCall Connect
Brightree Increases Sleep Therapy Capabilities with ResMed's AirView Platform
ResMed's AirMini Receives FDA Clearance
Compumedics Inks Three-year Contract, with Bestmed
Itamar Medical Obtains FDA Clearance to Expand the Medical Indication of WatchPAT
ResMed Acquires Brightree
Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD) Off-loads the Respiratory Business to Create Vyaire Medical
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 54 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 56)
- The United States (31)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (10)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Italy (2)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)
- Middle East (3)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3tsvyl
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article