Global Sleepwear Market (2020 to 2027) - by End-user and Distribution Channel

DUBLIN, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sleepwear Market by End User and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sleepwear market was valued at $10,495.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $18,694.8 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.7% from 2020 to 2027.



The women segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $8,197.6 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $14,823.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.



The primary factor that boosts the growth of the global sleepwear market is increase in disposable income of people all around the world. Moreover, rise in adoption of luxury clothing such as gowns and camisoles contributes toward the growth of the market. Furthermore, expansion of sales channel and to improvement in living standards of people coupled with increase in influence of western fashion in Asian countries have boosted the growth of the market globally. However, presence of counterfeit products with low quality fabric and build quality act as the major restraint for the market. On the contrary, rise in influence of social media and video logging, improvements in fabric quality along with increase in their promotion are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for expansion of the global market.



The global sleepwear market is segmented into end user, distribution channel, and region. By End User, the market is classified into men, women, and kids. By distribution channel, it is differentiated into online hypermarket/supermarket, discount stores, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits



The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019-2027.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and supplier's tenable stakeholder's make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according their revenue contribution the industry.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the sleepwear industry.

Key Findings



The sleepwear market was valued at $10,495.0 million in 2019 and is estimated to reach $18,694.8 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% through the forecast period.

in 2019 and is estimated to reach by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% through the forecast period. Based on end user, the women segment would witness the fastest growth, registering a notable growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment held the highest share in 2019, accounting for a substantial market share in the global market.

Based on the distribution channel online segment was the most prominent market in 2019 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

U.S. was the dominant country in 2019, accounting for a considerable share in the global sleepwear market.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping Sleepwear Industry

3.2.1. Moderate Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.2. Moderate Threat of New Entrants

3.2.3. Moderate Threat of Substitutes

3.2.4. High Intensity of Rivalry

3.2.5. High Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.3. Opportunities



Chapter 4: Sleepwear Market, by End-user

4.1. Overview

4.2. Men

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.3. Women

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.4. Kids

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 5: Sleepwear Market, by Distribution Channel

5.1. Overview

5.2. Online

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.3. Supermarket/Hypermarket

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.4. Discount Stores

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 6: Sleepwear Market, by Region

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA



Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. L Brands Inc

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Key Executive

7.1.3. Company Snapshot

7.1.4. Product Portfolio

7.2. A Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

7.3. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

7.4. Decathlon S. A.

7.5. Hanesbrands Inc.

7.6. Jockey International, Inc.

7.7. Triumph International Holding Gmbh.

7.8. Hanky Panky Ltd.

7.9. Pvh Corporation

7.10. Mas Holdings Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3xqw4n

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

