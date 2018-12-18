Global Sludge Treatment and Disposal Equipment Market 2019-2023: Market is Fragmented with the Presence of Numerous Established Manufacturers
The "Global Sludge Treatment and Disposal Equipment Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scarcity of water resources across the globe due to rising urban population and increased per capita consumption of water have resulted in the increasing demand for freshwater sources and a significant amount of water wastage. The shift of population towards the urban population in the emerging and developed economies in the last few years.
The emerging and developed countries are adopting the wastewater treatment by using efficient and innovative sludge treatment and disposal equipment, in turn, leading the sludge treatment and disposal equipment market to register a CAGR of almost 5% in the next few years.
Market Overview
The increasing focus on wastewater treatment in developing and emerging countries as with water treatment, wastewater can be released into water bodies used in agricultural lands and used for urban supply. Sludge treatment is one of the key activities of a wastewater treatment plant as it helps in the efficient disposal of sludge by reducing its volume.
Wastewater treatment plant operators usually dump untreated dewatered sludge in open landfills. Therefore, the nascent regulatory framework and the poor compliance rate in most of the developing countries hinder the market growth of the market. #
Competitive Landscape
The sludge treatment and disposal equipment market is fragmented with the presence of numerous established manufacturers. This has also raised the level of competition in this fragmented market will further intensify in the coming years.
Summary:
One of the major drivers for this market is the scarcity of water resources driving the growth of wastewater treatment industry. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the pooling of sludge from various wastewater treatment plants offers a great opportunity from incinerating sludge in industrial boilers to generate power. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high operating cost and the lack of financial resources.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Thickening, dewatering, and drying
- Digestion and incineration
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Municipal
- Industrial
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ALFA LAVAL
- Ecolab
- Evoqua Water Technologies
- Huber SE
- SUEZ
- Veolia
