Global Sludge Treatment and Disposal Equipment Market 2019-2023: Market is Fragmented with the Presence of Numerous Established Manufacturers

The scarcity of water resources across the globe due to rising urban population and increased per capita consumption of water have resulted in the increasing demand for freshwater sources and a significant amount of water wastage. The shift of population towards the urban population in the emerging and developed economies in the last few years.

The emerging and developed countries are adopting the wastewater treatment by using efficient and innovative sludge treatment and disposal equipment, in turn, leading the sludge treatment and disposal equipment market to register a CAGR of almost 5% in the next few years.

Market Overview

The increasing focus on wastewater treatment in developing and emerging countries as with water treatment, wastewater can be released into water bodies used in agricultural lands and used for urban supply. Sludge treatment is one of the key activities of a wastewater treatment plant as it helps in the efficient disposal of sludge by reducing its volume.

Wastewater treatment plant operators usually dump untreated dewatered sludge in open landfills. Therefore, the nascent regulatory framework and the poor compliance rate in most of the developing countries hinder the market growth of the market. #

Competitive Landscape



The sludge treatment and disposal equipment market is fragmented with the presence of numerous established manufacturers. This has also raised the level of competition in this fragmented market will further intensify in the coming years.

Summary:

One of the major drivers for this market is the scarcity of water resources driving the growth of wastewater treatment industry. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the pooling of sludge from various wastewater treatment plants offers a great opportunity from incinerating sludge in industrial boilers to generate power. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high operating cost and the lack of financial resources.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Thickening, dewatering, and drying

Digestion and incineration

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Municipal

Industrial

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ALFA LAVAL

Ecolab

Evoqua Water Technologies

Huber SE

SUEZ

Veolia

