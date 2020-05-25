global small arms market generated $2.86 billion in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%, during 2020-2025

NEW YORK, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Key questions answered in this report:Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05897622/?utm_source=PRN • What are the major driving forces behind the demand for the global small arms market during the forecast period, 2020-2025? • What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global small arms market? • Who are the key players in the global small arms market and what is the competitive benchmarking? • What is the revenue generated by the global small arms market by segments (gun type, cutting type, operation type, caliber, applications) in 2019, and what are the estimates for 2025? • How is each segment of the global small arms market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the revenue anticipated to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2025? • What are the trends in the global small arms market across different regions, revenue generated in 2019 and what will be the estimates by 2025?• How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2020-2025? • Which region is expected to contribute to the highest sales of the global small arms market during the forecast period? • What are the new strategies being adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry? • What major opportunities do the small arms manufacturers foresee?

Global Small Arms Market Forecast, 2020-2025

The global small arms market is expected to witness static growth during the forecast period 2020-2025, due to the rising demand from civilian (self-defense).A wide-range of firearms has been adopted by the defense forces of various nations in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, among others in order to protect their countries from wars, conflicts, and terrorist activities.

Of late, with the rising interests of people in activities such as hunting and shooting along with the rising concern for personal defense, the small arms industry has been observing a robust growth.For instance, trends such as trophy hunting or target shooting have become popular in major countries around the world.

Moreover, the various regions of the world are increasing their defense expenditure to be more stable and competitive at the global level. The increasing defense budget of the countries is expected to drive the global small arms market.

According to BIS Research analysis, the global small arms market generated $2.86 billion in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%, during 2020-2025. Europe dominated the global small arms market in 2019, with the U.S. acquiring the most significant market share, globally. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, 2020-2025.

Scope of the Small Arms Market

The Small Arms Market provides detailed market information for segmentation such as gun type, cutting type, operation type, caliber, end user, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the Small Arms in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed.

The Small Arms Market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World.

Key Companies in the Small Arms Market

The key market players in the Small Arms Market include Browning International S.A., Sig Sauer Inc., Colt's Manufacturing Company, Beretta Arms Company, FN Herstal, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Taurus Holdings Inc, Glock Inc., Remington Outdoor Company, Heckler & Koch AG, American Outdoor Brands Corporation (Smith & Wesson), Israel Weapon Industries (IWI), Kalashnikov Concern, O.F. Mossberg & Sons, and Sturm, Ruger & Co, among others.

Countries Covered

• North America• U.S.• Canada• Europe• U.K.• Germany• France• Spain• Italy• Turkey• Russia• Rest-of-Europe• Asia-Pacific• China• Japan• South Korea• India• Australia• Singapore• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific• Rest-of-the-World• Latin America• Middle East• Africa

