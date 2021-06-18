Global Small Arms Market Report 2021: Growing Use in Violent Activities Amplifies Concerns over Small Arms Diversion

DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Small Arms - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Small Arms Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Small Arms estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Military, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Law Enforcement segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR



The Small Arms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Other End-Uses Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR



In the global Other End-Uses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$427.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$595.6 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$658 Million by the year 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Small Arms Market: Overview & Outlook

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 47 Featured):

Beretta Holding SpA

Colt's Manufacturing Company, LLC

Forjas Taurus S.A.

Freedom Group

General Dynamics Corporation

Glock Ges.M.B.H

Heckler & Koch GmbH

Herstal SA

Orbital ATK, Inc.

Ruger Firearms

Small Arms Survey (Sturm)

Smith & Wesson

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Military Modernization Programs Boost Prospects

Robust Demand in Law Enforcement Vertical

Healthy Trajectory in Arms Trade Bolsters Market

Technology Advancements & Improvements Widen Addressable Market

U.N. Arms Trade Treaty (ATT): An Overview

Concerns Over Excess Supply of Small Arms: Major Challenge

Diversion of Small Arms and its Impact on Small Arms Market

Growing Use in Violent Activities Amplifies Concerns over Small Arms Diversion

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Small Arms by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Military by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Law Enforcement by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Pistol by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Revolver by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Rifle by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Machine Gun by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Shotgun by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3p0y3m

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

