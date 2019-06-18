Global Small-Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) Market 2017-2026 - GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer have the Highest Number of Completed Clinical Trials

DUBLIN, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Small-Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Market Spotlight report covers the small cell lung cancer market, comprising key pipeline and marketed drugs, recent events and analyst opinion, probability of success, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, patent information, a 10-year disease incidence forecast, licensing and acquisition deals, and drug-specific revenue forecasts

Key Takeaways

The report estimates that in 2017, there were 310,300 incident cases of small cell lung cancer (SCLC) worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 339,500 incident cases by 2026.

Northern America is estimated to have the highest disease incidence (10.43 per 100,000 people), while Africa has the lowest incidence (0.47 per 100,000 people).

has the lowest incidence (0.47 per 100,000 people). Celgene's Amrubicin, Novartis's Hycamtin (topotecan), Aeterna's Lobaplatin, and Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo (nivolumab) are the only marketed drugs for SCLC. These drugs are administered via the oral or intravenous routes.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for SCLC are in Phase II, with only one drug in the NDA/BLA phase.

Therapies in mid-to-late-stage development for SCLC focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of the drugs in mid-to-late stage development are administered via the intravenous route, with the remainder being oral, intratumoral, intramuscular, or subcutaneous formulations.

High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the SCLC space comprise topline Phase I/II, Phase II/III, and Phase III trial results, and an FDA decision on an sBLA.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I solid tumor asset is 5.7%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 39.4%. Drugs, on average, take 9.5 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.2 years in the overall oncology space.

There have been 10 licensing and asset acquisition activities involving SCLC drugs during 2014-19. The license agreement made in 2017 between CytRx and NantCell for the exclusive rights to develop and market aldoxorubicin for $356m was the largest deal during the period.

was the largest deal during the period. The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the vast majority of trials for SCLC have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 89% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 11% in Phase III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of SCLC clinical trials globally. The UK leads the major EU markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia .

has the top spot in . Clinical trial activity in the SCLC space is dominated by completed trials. GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer have the highest number of completed clinical trials for SCLC, with 43 and 41 trials, respectively.

Pfizer leads the industry sponsors with the highest number of clinical trials for SCLC, followed by GlaxoSmithKline.

Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



DISEASE BACKGROUND



TREATMENT

Chemotherapy

Radiotherapy

Surgery

Palliative procedures



EPIDEMIOLOGY



MARKETED DRUGS



PIPELINE DRUGS



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

Rova-T for SCLC (December 5, 2018)

Opdivo for SCLC (November 26, 2018)

Trilaciclib for SCLC (November 26, 2018)

Trilaciclib for SCLC (October 21, 2018)

Opdivo for SCLC (October 12, 2018)

Tecentriq for SCLC (September 25, 2018)

Opdivo for SCLC (August 16, 2018)

Tecentriq for SCLC (June 25, 2018)

Rova-T for SCLC (March 22, 2018)

Trilaciclib for SCLC (March 5, 2018)



KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

Tecentriq's SCLC Success Takes Edge Off Roche's IO Position

Bristol's Opdivo Enjoys IO First-Mover Advantage In SCLC



PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS



PARENT PATENTS



REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

Recent events



BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information



APPENDIX



