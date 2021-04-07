Global Small Cells Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts 2021 to 2027 - Adoption of 5G Era Technologies Will Require Cultural Shifts in Processes

DUBLIN, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Small Cells: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2021 to 2027" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The leading vendors in the small cell market have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading-edge monitoring and digital triggering activation capability.

The digital economy depends on 5G and small cells. Growth coming during the 4th industrial revolution after the coronavirus depends on using smartphones for everything. Post Covid-19 markets create significant opportunities for small cell market growth in every industry. Improvements to existing mobile backhaul technology from small cells allow the mobile network to improve in both coverage and capacity.

Small Cell markets encompass virtualization, cloud, edge, and functional splits. As 5G networks come online in 2021, they require increasing sophistication from mobile operators provided by small cells. The challenge going forward in mobile network buildout is to bring 5G radio access technologies to ear on robotics and automated process. A range of connectivity services is needed. APIs are needed in each small cell to manage connectivity to a number of customer sensors that are implemented in different segments.

The small cell sales were at $13.5 billion in 2020, forecast to reach $189 billion in 2027. Network spending on new builds has been transformed from macrocell tower investment to 98% of new spending on small cells and micro-networks. Small cells support wireless communications across short distances, increasing the densification of networks. All the indoor and outdoor places need to increase wireless coverage, providing significant market growth for small cells.

Small Cell markets encompass virtualization, cloud, edge, and functional splits. 5G requires increasing sophistication from mobile operators. The challenge is to bring 5G radio access technologies to people. A range of connectivity services is needed. APIs are needed in each small cell to manage connectivity to a number of customer segments.

Small Cell Market Driving Forces:

Need for enabling the evolution of local communications network

Availability of fully virtualized, distributed, ultra-reliable software

Effective software for controlling agile infrastructure

Automation facilitates large-scale low-cost network densification

Lowers cost by implementing network through third-party deployments

Effective integration of base small cell technologies

Systems integration achieved with open and interoperable standards

Open and interoperable standards needed to ensure competition

Open and interoperable standards needed to ensure economies of scale

Adoption of these 5G Era technologies will require cultural shifts in processes

Key Topics Covered:

Small Cells

Autonomous Vehicles

4th Generation Industrial Revolution

Virtualization

Cloud

Edge

Functional splits.

LTE Small Cell

5G

5G Baseband Unit (BBU)

CDU50

LTE New Radio (NR)

Network Densification

Hybrid Ethernet-Based DAS

DAS

In Building Wireless

Broadband Traffic

In Air Interface Solutions

Outdoor and Stadium Deployments

Heterogeneous Network

Hung On Aerial Coax

Fiber Backhaul

5G Small Cells on Electricity Cables

Distributed Business

5G Enterprise

End-To-End Integrated Small Cells

Metro Cell Solution Signal Transmission

ADRF Positioning

Bandwidth Allocation Across enterprise boundaries

Companies Mentioned

ADRF

Airspan

ANS

AT&T

CommScope/Airvana

Corning/SpiderCloud

Crown Castle

Ericsson

Fujitsu Phase Shifters

Huawei

Mavenir/ip.access

Motorola

Nokia

NTSI

Optimos

Qualcomm

Samsung

Small Cell Forum

Solid Technologies

Texas Instruments

ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/um92va



Source: Wintergreen Research, Inc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

