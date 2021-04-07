Global Small Cells Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts 2021 to 2027 - Adoption of 5G Era Technologies Will Require Cultural Shifts in Processes
The "Small Cells: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2021 to 2027" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The leading vendors in the small cell market have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading-edge monitoring and digital triggering activation capability.
The digital economy depends on 5G and small cells. Growth coming during the 4th industrial revolution after the coronavirus depends on using smartphones for everything. Post Covid-19 markets create significant opportunities for small cell market growth in every industry. Improvements to existing mobile backhaul technology from small cells allow the mobile network to improve in both coverage and capacity.
Small Cell markets encompass virtualization, cloud, edge, and functional splits. As 5G networks come online in 2021, they require increasing sophistication from mobile operators provided by small cells. The challenge going forward in mobile network buildout is to bring 5G radio access technologies to ear on robotics and automated process. A range of connectivity services is needed. APIs are needed in each small cell to manage connectivity to a number of customer sensors that are implemented in different segments.
The small cell sales were at $13.5 billion in 2020, forecast to reach $189 billion in 2027. Network spending on new builds has been transformed from macrocell tower investment to 98% of new spending on small cells and micro-networks. Small cells support wireless communications across short distances, increasing the densification of networks. All the indoor and outdoor places need to increase wireless coverage, providing significant market growth for small cells.
Small Cell Market Driving Forces:
- Need for enabling the evolution of local communications network
- Availability of fully virtualized, distributed, ultra-reliable software
- Effective software for controlling agile infrastructure
- Automation facilitates large-scale low-cost network densification
- Lowers cost by implementing network through third-party deployments
- Effective integration of base small cell technologies
- Systems integration achieved with open and interoperable standards
- Open and interoperable standards needed to ensure competition
- Open and interoperable standards needed to ensure economies of scale
- Adoption of these 5G Era technologies will require cultural shifts in processes
Key Topics Covered:
- Small Cells
- Autonomous Vehicles
- 4th Generation Industrial Revolution
- Virtualization
- Cloud
- Edge
- Functional splits.
- LTE Small Cell
- 5G
- 5G Baseband Unit (BBU)
- CDU50
- LTE New Radio (NR)
- Network Densification
- Hybrid Ethernet-Based DAS
- DAS
- In Building Wireless
- Broadband Traffic
- In Air Interface Solutions
- Outdoor and Stadium Deployments
- Heterogeneous Network
- Hung On Aerial Coax
- Fiber Backhaul
- 5G Small Cells on Electricity Cables
- Distributed Business
- 5G Enterprise
- End-To-End Integrated Small Cells
- Metro Cell Solution Signal Transmission
- ADRF Positioning
- Bandwidth Allocation Across enterprise boundaries
Companies Mentioned
- ADRF
- Airspan
- ANS
- AT&T
- CommScope/Airvana
- Corning/SpiderCloud
- Crown Castle
- Ericsson
- Fujitsu Phase Shifters
- Huawei
- Mavenir/ip.access
- Motorola
- Nokia
- NTSI
- Optimos
- Qualcomm
- Samsung
- Small Cell Forum
- Solid Technologies
- Texas Instruments
- ZTE
Source: Wintergreen Research, Inc
