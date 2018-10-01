Global Small Drones Market 2018-2025 - Exemptions Made By the FAA to Allow the Use of Small Drones in Several Industries

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Small Drones Market by Type (Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing, Hybrid/Transitional), Application, MTOW (<5 kg, 5-25 kg, 25-150 kg), Payload (Camera, CBRN Sensors, Electronic Intelligence Payload, Radar), Power Source, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The small drones market is estimated at USD 13.40 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 40.31 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.04% from 2018 to 2025.

The rise in the procurement of small military drones by defense forces worldwide is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the small drones market. The increasing use of small drones in commercial applications, such as monitoring, surveying and mapping, precision agriculture, aerial remote sensing, and product delivery, is also contributing to the growth of the small drones market.

The small drones market has been segmented on the basis of type, power source, application, MTOW, payload, and region. Based on MTOW, the small drones market has been classified into <5 kilograms, 5-25 kilograms, and 25-150 kilograms. The 25-150 kilograms of MTOW segment of the small drones market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of small drones in commercial and consumer applications.

Based on application, the small drones market has been segmented into military, civil & commercial, homeland security, and consumer. The civil & commercial segment of the small drones market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. This growth can be attributed to the increased adoption of small drones for various civil & commercial applications, such as monitoring, surveying, mapping, and remote sensing.

Based on type, the small drones market has been segmented into fixed wing, rotary wing, and hybrid/transitional. The rotary wing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the high demand from the defense sector for surveillance and reconnaissance applications. The demand for rotary wing from the commercial sector is also increasing, as these small drones are used in agriculture, wildlife survey, search & rescue operations, firefighting, law enforcement, photography, and disaster management.

Based on region, the small drones market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. North America is estimated to be the largest market for small drones in 2018. The increasing use of small drones for border and maritime surveillance activities in countries, such as US and Canada, is driving the growth of the small drones market in North America.

Lack of proper air traffic management for UAVs and issues with the safety and security of UAVs are acting as key challenges to the growth of the small drones market. Major companies operating in the small drones market include Northrop Grumman (US), Textron (US), Boeing (US), DJI (China), Parrot (France), 3D Robotics (US), and AeroVironment (US).

New product launches and supply contracts were among the key growth strategies adopted by leading players in the small drones market from 2012 to 2017.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Small Drones Market

4.2 Small Drones Market, By Payload

4.3 Asia Pacific Small Drones Market, By Type and Country

4.4 Europe Small Drones Market, By Application

4.5 Small Drones Market, By Country



5 Market Overview



5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Small Drones in Commercial Applications

5.2.1.2 Growing Use of Small Drones in Various Military Applications

5.2.1.2.1 Increasing Use of Small Drones in Life-Threatening Military Missions

5.2.1.2.2 Increasing Use of Small Drones By Defense Forces as Loitering Munition

5.2.1.3 Increasing Use of Small Drones to Patrol Marine Borders

5.2.1.4 Exemptions Made By the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to Allow the Use of Small Drones in Several Industries

5.2.1.5 Growing Use of UAVs to Combat Terrorism

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Increased Deployment of Small Drones for Aerial Remote Sensing

5.2.2.2 Technological Developments in the Field of Drone Payloads

5.2.2.3 Use of Small Drones for Last Mile Delivery

5.2.2.4 Use of Small Drones for Federal Applications

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Lack of Air Traffic Management for UAVs

5.2.3.2 Restrictions Imposed on the Commercial Use of Small Drones

5.2.3.3 Possible Threats to the Safety of Masses and Violation of Human Privacy

5.2.3.4 Issues With Political and Social Acceptability of Small Drones

5.2.3.5 Lack of Skilled & Trained Personnel to Operate Small Drones

5.2.3.6 Issues With Safety and Security of Small Drones



6 Industry Trends



6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Artificial Intelligence in UAVs

6.2.2 3D Printing of Small Drones

6.2.3 Use of Advanced Materials in Manufacturing Small Drones

6.2.4 Multi-Sensor Data Fusion for Small UAV Navigation

6.2.5 Cloud Computing-Based Services

6.2.6 Endurance in Small Drones

6.2.7 Development of Superior Computing Technologies for Small UAVs

6.2.8 Drone Payloads

6.3 Product Innovations

6.3.1 Automated Ground Control Stations

6.3.2 Swarm Drones

6.3.3 Spy Drones

6.3.4 Inflatable Drones

6.3.5 IoT Drones

6.3.6 VTOL UAVs

6.3.7 Anti-UAV Defense Systems

6.4 Drone Insurance

6.5 Major UAV Products

6.6 Maturity Mapping of Drone Technologies

6.7 Country-Wise Drone Regulations

6.8 Patent Analysis



7 Small Drones Market, By Type



7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fixed-Wing Drones

7.3 Rotary-Wing Drones

7.4 Hybrid/Transitional Drones



8 Small Drones Market, By Application



8.1 Introduction

8.2 Military

8.2.1 Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (Isr)

8.2.2 Battle Damage Management

8.3 Civil & Commercial

8.3.1 Precision Agriculture

8.3.2 Remote Sensing

8.3.3 Inspection & Monitoring

8.3.4 Photography & Film Production

8.3.5 Surveying & Mapping

8.3.6 Product Delivery

8.3.7 Wildlife Research & Preservation

8.3.8 Scientific Research

8.3.9 Media

8.3.10 Others

8.4 Homeland Security

8.4.1 Border Management

8.4.2 Traffic Monitoring

8.4.3 Firefighting & Disaster Management

8.4.4 Search & Rescue

8.4.5 Police Operations & Investigations

8.4.6 Maritime Security

8.5 Consumer

8.5.1 Prosumers

8.5.2 Hobbyists



9 Small Drones Market, By Mtow



9.1 Introduction

9.2 <5 Kilograms

9.3 5-25 Kilograms

9.4 25-150 Kilograms



10 Small Drones Market, By Payload



10.1 Introduction

10.2 Cameras

10.2.1 High-Resolution Cameras

10.2.2 Multispectral Cameras

10.2.3 Hyperspectral Cameras

10.2.4 Thermal Cameras

10.2.5 EO/IR Cameras

10.3 Cbrn Sensors

10.3.1 Electronic Intelligence Payloads

10.3.2 Radar

10.3.2.1 Synthetic Aperture Radar

10.3.2.2 Active Electronically Scanned Array Radar



11 Small Drones Market, By Power Source



11.1 Introduction

11.2 Lithium-Ion

11.3 Solar Cell

11.4 Fuel Cell

11.5 Hybrid Cell



12 Regional Analysis



12.1 Introduction

12.2 Regional Contract Mapping for Small Drones Market

12.3 North America

12.3.1 US

12.3.2 Canada

12.4 Europe

12.4.1 UK

12.4.2 France

12.4.3 Germany

12.4.4 Italy

12.4.5 Russia

12.4.6 Sweden

12.5 Asia Pacific

12.5.1 China

12.5.2 Japan

12.5.3 India

12.5.4 South Korea

12.5.5 Australia

12.6 Middle East

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 Israel

12.6.3 Turkey

12.6.4 UAE

12.7 Latin America

12.7.1 Brazil

12.7.2 Argentina

12.7.3 Mexico

12.8 Africa



13 Competitive Landscape



13.1 Introduction

13.2 Competitive Analysis

13.3 Market Ranking Analysis

13.4 Competitive Scenario

13.4.1 Contracts

13.4.2 New Product Launches

13.4.3 Agreements, Expansions, Acquisitions, Collaborations, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures

13.4.4 Others

13.5 Leading/Emerging Drone Manufacturing Companies, By Area of Expertise

13.5.1 Next-Generation Drone Chip Manufacturers

13.5.2 Manufacturers of Drones Capturing Aerial Videos, Data, and Imagery

13.5.3 Manufacturers of Delivery Drones

13.5.4 Drone and Pilot Rental Service Providers

13.5.5 Manufacturers of UAV Hardware

13.5.6 Manufacturers of Commercial Drones

13.5.7 Manufacturers of Drones and UAV Software

13.5.8 UAV Training & Support Service Providers



14 Company Profiles



14.1 Northrop Grumman

14.2 Elbit Systems

14.3 Israel Aerospace Industries

14.4 Aerovironment

14.5 Lockheed Martin

14.6 Boeing

14.7 Aeronautics

14.8 Thales

14.9 DJI

14.10 Parrot

14.11 3D Robotics

14.12 Textron

14.13 Raytheon

14.14 Turkish Aerospace Industries

14.15 Saab

14.16 Microdrones



