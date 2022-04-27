Global Small Gas Engine Market Report to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Small Gas Engine Market by Engine Displacement, by Equipment and by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global small gas engines market size was valued at $2.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.0 billion by 2030, with global small gas engines market forecast expected at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Small gas engines are small-displacement, low-powered internal combustion engines that are used primarily to power lawnmowers, generators, concrete mixers, and other power tools which require an independent power source. The factors driving the growth of the small gas engine market include developments in construction industry and surge in demand for outdoor power equipment rental.



The need for portable power generation equipment during outdoor camps is another factor boosting the growth of the small gas engine market as gasoline is readily available in gas stations. Increase in consciousness among the individuals toward the environment and advantages of gardening on the surrounding environment lead to surge in demand for gardening tools. Rise in construction activities in developing and developed countries has stimulated the demand for power tools related to the construction sector. Surge in demand for power tools in the construction sector is anticipated to boost the demand for small gas engines in the coming years.



Surge in industrialization and modernization across the globe has created a positive impact on the construction sector. The development of the construction sector has led to the development of a variety of residential and commercial buildings. Increase in environmental consciousness among the individuals and personal interest toward gardening has stimulated the spending power of the people toward gardening which is anticipated to drive the development of the small gas engine market.



Surge in the investment of the government and private firms to develop infrastructure of the developing countries has fueled the development of the market during the forecast period. The major factor that hampers the development of the small gas engine includes restrictions of the government policies toward the environment due to pollution and rapid innovation of alternative power tools that are powered by electricity. Rapid surge in the investment of the government and environmental organization in the public parks and other areas related to planting is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global small gas engine market.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rise in demand for outdoor power equipment with low-emission and fuel-efficient

3.4.1.2. Advent of special gas engines and remote generation application in sectors

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Uncertainties in the international fossil fuel prices and environmental impact of the small gas engine

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Increase in innovation of efficient gas engines

3.5. Pricing analysis

3.6. Value chain analysis

3.7. Impact of key regulations on the global small gas engines market

3.8. Impact of COVID-19 on the global small gas engines market



CHAPTER 4: SMALL GAS ENGINES MARKET, BY ENGINE DISPLACEMENT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. 20-100cc

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Comparative share analysis, by country

4.3. 101-450cc

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Comparative share analysis, by country

4.4. 451-650cc

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Comparative share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: SMALL GAS ENGINES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Gardening

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Comparative Share Analysis by Country

5.3. Industrial

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Comparative share analysis by country

5.4. Construction

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Comparative Share Analysis by Country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Comparative Share Analysis by Country



CHAPTER 6: SMALL GAS ENGINES MARKET, BY EQUIPMENT

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Lawnmower

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Comparative Share Analysis by Country

6.3. Chainsaw

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Comparative share analysis by country

6.4. Portable generator

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Comparative Share Analysis by Country

6.5. Pressure washer

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Comparative Share Analysis by Country

6.6. Trimmer

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Comparative Share Analysis by Country

6.7. Edger

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3. Comparative Share Analysis by Country

6.8. Others

6.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.8.3. Comparative Share Analysis by Country



CHAPTER 7: SMALL GAS ENGINES MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Market player positioning, 2020

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year

8.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development

8.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company

8.3. Product mapping of top 10 player

8.4. Competitive dashboard

8.5. Competitive heatmap

8.6. Key developments

8.6.1. Business expansions

8.6.2. Other developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. BRIGGS AND STRATTON CORPORATION

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.2. CHAMPION POWER EQUIPMENT

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key executives

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.3. FUJI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key executives

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Operating business segments

9.3.5. Product portfolio

9.3.6. R&D expenditure

9.3.7. Business performance

9.4. HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key executives

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Operating business segments

9.4.5. Product portfolio

9.4.6. R&D expenditure

9.4.7. Business performance

9.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Operating business segments

9.5.5. Product portfolio

9.5.6. R&D expenditure

9.5.7. Business performance

9.6. KIPOR POWER

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key executives

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Product portfolio

9.7. KOHLER CO.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. KUBOTA CORPORATION

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key executives

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Operating business segments

9.8.5. Product portfolio

9.8.6. R&D expenditure

9.8.7. Business performance

9.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. LIQUID COMBUSTION TECHNOLOGY

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key executives

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Product portfolio

9.10. YAMAHA MOTOR CORPORATION

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Key executives

9.10.3. Company snapshot

9.10.4. Operating business segments

9.10.5. Product portfolio

9.10.6. Business performance

