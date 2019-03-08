Global Small Launch Vehicle Payload Ranges and End Users) Market 2018-2028 - Growth in Small Satellites for Earth Observation, and Remote Sensing Applications

DUBLIN, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Small Launch Vehicle Market - Analysis and Forecast 2018-2028 - Focus on Payload Ranges and End Users" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global small launch vehicle market generated $341.2 million in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.51% during 2018-2028. Asia-Pacific dominated the global small launch vehicle market in 2017 wherein, North America is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2018-2028.

The government end-user segment acquired the largest share in 2017; however, academic end-user segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2028. In addition, the global small launch vehicle market is also classified depending upon the payload, such as < 20 kg, 20 kg - 150 kg, 151 kg - 500 kg, 501 kg - 1,200 kg, and 1,201 kg - 2,200 kg. The 1,201 kg - 2,200 kg payload range had the highest penetration in the market in 2017, however, the 501 kg - 1,200 kg payload range market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2028.

The SLV market is expected to witness a high growth rate owing to the increase in deployment of small satellites for commercial end users, the surge in demand for small satellite constellations, and the significant increase in investment of large space organization in developing SLVs. Recent innovations in components and services have enabled the SLV technology to reach to a wider segment of consumers in the industry. Moreover, companies are developing various forms of emerging technologies, such as 3D printed electronic components and structure, air breathing propulsion system, electronic propulsion system, and reusable launch vehicles, among others, to develop cost-effective SLVs. In terms of revenue, the small launch vehicle market generated $341.2 million in the year 2017.

Some of the key players in the global SLV market include Arianespace, CubeCab, EUROCKOT Launch Services GmbH, IHI Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Orbital ATK, Inc., Rocket Lab USA, Inc., Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Spacefleet Ltd., and The Boeing Company. These companies are aiming for a wide range of product launches and collaborations to expand their operations and to prevent new companies from becoming future competitors. At the same time, a number of startup companies are venturing into the market to provide launching solution to varied end users, including academic, commercial, government, defense, and non-profit organizations.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Drivers

1.1.1 Growth in Small Satellites for Earth Observation, and Remote Sensing Applications

1.1.2 Proliferation in Small Satellite Constellations

1.1.3 Significant Increase in Investment of Large Space Organizations

1.2 Challenges

1.2.1 Reduction in the Cost of Launching Small Launch Vehicles

1.2.2 Developing a Dedicated and Low Cost Launching Site for Small Launch Vehicles

1.3 Opportunities

1.3.1 Advancements in 3D Printing Technology for Developing the Components of Small Launch Vehicle

1.3.2 Nations Developing Their Own Low Cost Launching Site



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Market Strategies and Developments

2.1.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Contracts

2.1.2 Product Launches

2.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.4 Other Developments

2.2 Small Launch Vehicle: Market Share Analysis and Competitive Benchmarking



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Evolution of Small Launch Vehicle

3.2 Product and Pricing Analysis

3.3 Small Launch Vehicle Start-Ups

3.4 Patent Analysis

3.5 Value Chain Analysis



4 Global Small Launch Vehicle Market, 2018-2028

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview



5 Global Small Launch Vehicle Market (by Payload Range)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 < 20 kg

5.3 20 kg - 150 kg

5.4 151 kg - 500 kg

5.5 501 kg - 1,200 kg

5.6 1,201 kg - 2,200 kg



6 Global Small Launch Vehicle Market (by End User)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Academic

6.3 Commercial

6.4 Government

6.5 Defense

6.6 Non-Profit Organization



7 Global Small Launch Vehicle Market (by Region)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 The U.S.

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 The U.K.

7.3.2 France

7.3.3 Russia

7.3.4 Rest-of-Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 India

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.4 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

7.5 Rest-of-the-World



8 Futuristic Scenario: Technological Advancements and Opportunities for Different Stakeholders

8.1 Cost Advantages in Small Launch Vehicle

8.2 Upgradation in Propulsion System

8.3 Advancements in Structure Composition

8.4 Developments in Reusable Launch Vehicles (RLV)



9 Global Small Satellite Industry Scenario: Business Opportunity for Small Launch Vehicle Market

9.1 Challenges for Small Satellite Operators

9.2 Global Small Satellite Market Scenario

9.3 Opportunities for Small Launch Vehicle Market



10 Company Profiles



Arianespace

Blue Origin

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

CubeCab

EUROCKOT Launch Services GmbH

IHI Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Interorbital Systems

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rocket Lab USA , Inc.

, Inc. Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

Spacefleet Ltd.

The Boeing Company

Virgin Orbit

Vector Launch

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tnjhvv/global_small?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

