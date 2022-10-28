Global Small Modular Reactor (HWR, LWR, HTR, FNR, MSR) Market Report 2022-2030 Featuring Major Players - NuScale Power, Westinghouse Electric, GE Hitachi, Terrestrial Energy, and Moltex Energy

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Small Modular Reactor Market by Reactor (HWR, LWR, HTR, FNR, MSR), Deployment (Single, Multi), Connectivity (Grid, Off-grid), Location (Land, Marine), Application (Power Generation, Desalination, Industrial), Coolant and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global small modular reactor market is projected to reach USD 7 billion by 2030 from an estimated USD 5.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 2.6%

The cost reduction due to modularization and factory production is expected to drive the small modular reactor market growth. Furthermore, the need for clean, stable and reliable nuclear energy for the supply of baseload power is driving the market. However, stringent nuclear regulatory requirements for deployment of SMRs is likely to hamper the growth of small modular reactor market.

The water segment, by coolant, is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2030

The SMR market, by coolant is bifurcated into heavy liquid metals, water, gases and molten salts. The water segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2030. The largest market share can be attributed to the increasing adoption of light-water reactors and heavy-water reactors across various regions.

The multi-module power plant, by deployment, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2021 to 2026

The multi-module power plant segment is expected to be the fastest-growing deployment segment during the forecast period, owing to the ease of financing additional modules. Multi-module SMR plants are easier to finance compared with large nuclear reactors, as SMRs require lower upfront investments for a unit, and additional capacity may be built over time.

The ability to add modules incrementally in multi-module SMRs provides economies of series production. This, in turn, could permit investors and operators to adjust to the changes in demand for electricity and budgetary constraints to reduce financial risks. These factors are expected to drive the demand for SMRs for deployment in multi-module power plants.

Competitive landscape

NuScale Power, LLC (US), Westinghouse Electric Corporation (US), GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (US), Terrestrial Energy Inc. (Canada), and Moltex Energy (Canada) are a few of the major players in the small modular reactor market.

Premium Insights

Low Cost of SMRs due to Modularization and Factory Construction is Expected to Drive Small Modular Reactor Market During 2021-2030

Small Modular Reactor Market in Asia-Pacific to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period Water Segment to Account for Largest Market Share, by Coolant, in 2030

Light-Water Reactors Accounted for Largest Market Share, by Type, in 2021

Off-Grid Segment Held Larger Share of Small Modular Reactor Market, by Connectivity, in 2021

Multi-Module Power Plant Held Larger Share of Small Modular Reactor Market, by Deployment, in 2021

Land Segment Dominated Small Modular Reactor Market, by Location, in 2021

Industrial Segment Dominated Small Modular Reactor Market, by Application, in 2021

Light-Water Reactors and China Were Largest Shareholders in Small Modular Reactor Market in Asia-Pacific in 2021

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Versatile Nature of Nuclear Power

Benefits of Modularization and Factory Construction

Restraints

Stringent Regulatory Policies and Standards to Deploy SMRs

Negative Public Perception of Nuclear Power Technology

Opportunities

Progression into Sustainable Future with Net Zero Emission and Decarbonization of Energy Sector

Integration of SMRs with Renewable Energy Sources

Challenges

Lack of Standard Licensing Process

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Small Modular Reactor Market Players

Supply Chain Analysis

Component Manufacturers

Small Modular Reactor Manufacturers

Small Modular Reactor Support Service Providers/ Integrators

End-users

Company Profiles

Key Players

Westinghouse Electric Company LLC

Nuscale Power, LLC

Terrestrial Energy Inc.

Moltex Energy

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy

X Energy, LLC

Holtec International

General Atomics

Arc Clean Energy, Inc.

Leadcold Reactors

Rolls-Royce PLC

Ultra Safe Nuclear

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Tokamak Energy Ltd.

SNC-Lavalin Group

Other Players

Afrikantov OKB Mechanical Engineering

China National Nuclear Corporation

Framatome

U-Battery

Seaborg Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xmyo71

