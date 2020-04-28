Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Server Market 2020-2024: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Server Market: Size and Forecast with Impact Analysis of Covid-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Data is a precious asset for companies. No access to data implies that companies may not be able to provide their customers with satisfactory services. Poor customer service or team collaboration problems are issues in the case of information unavailability. Each of these issues spirals into a lack of efficiency and potential loss of income if customers cannot wait for a data outage to be corrected. It is for all these reasons that small enterprises are always on the lookout for low cost, ease of operation and convenient data back up when it comes to data storage. Network added storage (NAS) servers are hence becoming the most popular go-to solution for small enterprises because it offers them with all these facilities

A NAS server is a storage device connected to a network that allows storage and retrieval of data from a central location for authorized network users and varied clients. The central accessibility feature of NAS servers makes it easier for employees of Small Office Home Office (SOHO) or SMBs to collaborate irrespective of place.

The global SOHO market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period 2020-2024. The market is supported by growth drivers such as benefits of SOHO setup, reduction in certain expenses and a spike in consultancy businesses. Lack of dedicated IT teams and data security risks due to data storage at a remote location are the challenges faced by the market.

A surge in internet connections, increasing popularity of cloud computing, telecommuting/work from home and product launches to cater to the high data storage requirements of SOHO enterprises are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

This report covering the global small office home office server market includes a detailed description of the impact of COVID-19 and market size in terms of value. The report also incorporates an analysis of the larger NAS server followed by low-end NAS server markets. The regional analysis section includes an analysis of the North American SOHO server market with regards to its value.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall SOHO server market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Microsoft Corporation, NETGEAR Inc., Apple Inc., Western Digital Corporation and QNAP Systems Inc. are some of the players operating in the global SOHO server market whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this section of the report business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies have been provided.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Small Office Home Office (SOHO): An Overview

2.2 Storage Solutions for SMB and SOHO: An Overview

2.3 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market: An Overview

2.4 Global NAS Market: End User Overview

2.5 Structure of a SOHO Server

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Analysis

3.2 Global Low-End NAS Market Analysis

3.3 Global Low-End NAS Market: End User Analysis

3.4 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Server Market by Region (North America and Rest of the World)

4. Regional Analysis

4.1 North America Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Server Market Analysis

4.1.1 North America Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19): Developments So Far

5.2 Scope for Increased Adoption of Remote Collaboration Tools

5.3 Adoption of Video Conferencing Solutions across Enterprises

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Benefits of SOHO Setup

6.1.2 Reduction in Certain Expenses

6.1.3 Spike in Consultancy Business

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Lack of Dedicated IT Teams

6.2.2 Data Security Risks

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Surge in Internet Connections

6.3.2 Increasing Popularity of Cloud Computing

6.3.3 Telecommuting/ Work from Home

6.3.4 Product Launches

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global SOHO Server Market Players Comparison

8. Company Profiles



Apple Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Netgear Inc.

QNAP Systems Inc.

Western Digital Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g82l25

