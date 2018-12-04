Global Smart AC Controller Market 2018-2025 - Disposable Income Coupled with Evolving Lifestyle of the Consumers is Projected to Accelerate Growth
09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Smart AC Controller Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global smart AC controller market marked a growth of 28.0% in 2018. Moreover, the market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 26.0% and is likely to garner USD 8,770.1 Million by the end of 2025.
Factors such as increasing disposable income coupled with evolving lifestyle of the consumers is projected to accelerate the growth of the global smart AC controller market.
Additionally, rapid economic growth has led to a considerable increase in the size of the middle class and the growing household incomes resulting in higher disposable incomes. Further, this factor is expected to increase the growth of smart AC controller market over the forecast period i.e. 2018-2025.
Further, the market of smart AC controller is anticipated to achieve a Y-o-Y growth rate of 24.6% in 2025 as compared to the previous year. Further, growing technological advancements is expected to spur the growth of smart AC controller market over the forecast period.
North America is expected to notable modest growth over the forecast period i.e. 2018-2025 by registering a CAGR of 25.0% over the forecast period. Further, the market is expected to account USD 1,140.1 Million by 2025 from USD 187.9 Million in 2017. U.S. is the major contributor to the growth of North America smart AC controller market. U.S. smart AC controller accounted for a market share of 97.0% in 2017 and further, is expected to increase to a market share of 96.9% by the end of 2025.
Europe smart AC controller market is projected to reach to a valuation of USD 587.6 Million by the end of 2025 from USD 96.7 Million in 2017. Global smart AC controller market is segmented by connectivity into IR, IR + Bluetooth and others. IR segment accounted for USD 527.3 Million in 2017. Further, IR segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.1% over the forecast period. Moreover, the market of IR smart AC controller is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 21.7% in 2025 as compared to previous year.
Additionally, global smart AC controller market is segmented by application into split AC, window AC, portable AC and others. The market of split AC in smart AC controller is projected to garner USD 5,709.3 Million by the end of 2025 from USD 887.9 Million in 2017. Split AC smart AC controller market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25.9% over the forecast period. Moreover, the market of split AC is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 24.6% in 2025 as compared to previous year.
Tado GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., LG Electronics, Ambi Labs and Sensibo are some of the prominent players of smart AC controller market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Market Definitions, Assumptions & Abbreviations
3. Market Taxonomy
4. Smart AC Controller Market - Executive Summary
4.1. Market Extracts by Connectivity
4.2. Market Extracts by Application
4.3. Market Extracts by Distribution Channel
4.4. Market Extracts by Region
5. Smart AC Controller Product Overview
6. Market Penetration Analysis by Country, 2017
7. Top Countries with Highest Demand for Smart AC Controller, 2017
8. Recent Changes and Development in Smart AC Controller Market by Geography
8.1. New Product Development
8.2. Merger and Acquisition
8.3. Expansion and others
9. Average Selling Pricing Analysis, 2017-2025
10. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis
11. Smart AC Controller Market - Risk Analysis
11.1. Demand Risk Analysis
11.2. Supply Risk Analysis
12. Market Dynamics & Its Impact Analysis
12.1. Growth Drivers
12.2. Challenges
12.3. Trends
12.4. Opportunities
13. Macro-economic Indicators Impacting the Growth of Smart AC Controller Market
14. North America Smart AC Controller Market Value Forecast (USD Million), Volume Forecast (Thousand Units) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017-2025
14.1. By Country
15. Europe Smart AC Controller Market Value Forecast (USD Million), Volume Forecast (Thousand Units) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017-2025
15.1. By Country
15.2 By Connectivity
16. Middle East & Africa Smart AC Controller Market Value Forecast (USD Million), Volume Forecast (Thousand Units) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017-2025
16.1. By Country
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Competitive Positioning of Major Players in North America, Europe and Middle East & Africa Smart AC Controller Market
17.2. Market Share of Major Players in North America, Europe and Middle East & Africa Smart AC Controller Market, 2017
17.3. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Tado
- Sensibo
- Thinkeco Inc.
- Flair Smart Vent
- Ambi Labs
- Honeywell
- Nest Labs
- LG Electronics
- ecobee
- Carrier Corp.
- Intesis Software S.L.U.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xbbz4q/global_smart_ac?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article