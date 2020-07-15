Global Smart Agriculture Market Outlook (2018 to 2027) - Featuring DeLaval, Deere & Company and BouMatic Among Others

DUBLIN, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Agriculture - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Agriculture market accounted for $11.45 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $30.00 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. Increasing income levels and command for protein-rich aqua food and rising focus of farmers on livestock monitoring and disease recognition are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high upfront cost for use of new agricultural equipment and on the whole fragmented agriculture industry are hampering the market growth.



Smart agriculture is the method of performing the agricultural activities using highly developed technologies. This smart agriculture is the innovative way of carrying out the agricultural activities by reducing the human efforts and by making maximum consumption of the resources which are available. Smart agriculture includes the agricultural activities with the adoption of internet of thing (IoT), sensors in order to raise the productivity of the farm.



Based on the application, the precision farming application segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the growing focus on farm efficiency and productivity. The execution of precision farming tools has the potential to change the concept of agriculture for good, making traditional agricultural activities more well-organized and predictable. Precision farming technologies, such as guidance technology, smart sensors, drones, and variable rate technology (VRT), have made it possible to manage the soil and crop effectively.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing government support and rising awareness among cultivators. For instance, in Japan, the ministry of agriculture has been providing funds for developing precision agriculture. The farmers' association and community-based organizations in each country play a major role in promoting a sustainable agriculture.



Some of the key players profiled in the Smart Agriculture Market include DeLaval, Deere & Company, BouMatic, Aurorass.r.l., Agribotix LLC, Trimble Inc., TOPCON, The Climate Corporation, SST Development Group, Inc., Semios Bio Technologies Inc., Precision Planting LLC, Raven Industries Inc., AgJunction LLC, AGCO Corporation and Ag Leader Technology, Inc..



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Smart Agriculture Market, By Farm Size

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Large

5.3 Medium-sized

5.4 Small



6 Global Smart Agriculture Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Automation and Control Systems

6.2.1.1 Displays

6.2.1.2 Drones/UAVs

6.2.1.3 GPS/GNSS Devices

6.2.1.4 Guidance and Steering Systems

6.2.1.5 Irrigation Controllers

6.2.1.6 Handheld Mobile Devices/Handheld Computers

6.2.1.7 Flow and Application Control Devices

6.2.1.8 Driverless Tractors

6.2.1.9 Wireless Modules

6.2.1.9.1 Bluetooth Technology

6.2.1.9.2 RF Technology

6.2.1.9.3 Wi-Fi Technology

6.2.1.9.4 Zigbee Technology

6.2.2 Sensing and Monitoring Devices

6.2.2.1 Soil Sensors

6.2.2.1.1 Soil Nutrient Sensors

6.2.2.1.2 Soil Moisture Sensors

6.2.2.1.3 Soil Temperature Sensors

6.2.2.2 Water Sensors

6.2.2.3 Climate Sensors

6.2.3 Harvesters and Forwarders

6.2.4 Cameras

6.2.5 RFID Tags and Sensors

6.2.6 Variable Rate Controllers

6.2.7 Transmitters and Mounting Equipment

6.2.8 Monitoring Devices

6.2.8.1 Temperature and Environmental Monitoring Devices

6.2.8.2 pH and Dissolved Oxygen Sensors

6.2.9 Control Systems

6.2.10 LED Grow Lights

6.2.11 Material Handling Equipment

6.2.12 Valves and Pumps

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Cloud Based

6.3.1.1 AI-As-A-Service

6.3.1.2 Platform As A Service (PaaS)

6.3.2 On-premises

6.3.3 Web Based

6.4 Services

6.4.1 System Integration and Consulting

6.4.2 Professional Services

6.4.3 Assisted Professional Services

6.4.3.1 Climate Information Services

6.4.3.2 Supply Chain Management Services

6.4.4 Managed Services

6.4.4.1 Analytics Services

6.4.4.2 Data Services

6.4.4.3 Farm Operation Services

6.4.5 Connectivity Services

6.4.6 Support and Maintenance



7 Global Smart Agriculture Market, By Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Smart Water Management

7.3 Logistics

7.4 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

7.5 Agriculture Asset Management

7.6 Network Management



8 Global Smart Agriculture Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Precision Farming Application

8.2.1 Yield Monitoring

8.2.1.1 Off-farm Yield Monitoring

8.2.1.2 On-farm Yield Monitoring

8.2.2 Field Mapping

8.2.2.1 Drainage Mapping

8.2.2.2 Boundary Mapping

8.2.3 Weather Tracking and Forecasting

8.2.4 Farm Labor Management

8.2.5 Crop Scouting

8.2.6 Variable Rate Application

8.2.7 Irrigation Management

8.3 Livestock Monitoring Application

8.3.1 Milk Harvesting

8.3.2 Feeding Management

8.3.3 Breeding Management

8.3.4 Heat Stress Management

8.3.5 Animal Behavior Management

8.4 Precision Aquaculture Application

8.4.1 Feeding

8.4.2 Monitoring, Control, and Surveillance

8.5 Smart Greenhouse Application

8.5.1 HVAC Management

8.5.2 Yield Management

8.6 Precision Forestry Application

8.6.1 Harvesting Management

8.6.2 Silviculture and Fire Management

8.6.3 Inventory Management

8.6.4 Fish Tracking and Fleet Navigation

8.6.5 Water Quality Management

8.7 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

8.8 Other Applications

8.8.1 Horticulture

8.8.2 Orchids

8.8.3 Cannabis



9 Global Smart Agriculture Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 DeLaval

11.2 Deere & Company

11.3 BouMatic

11.4 Aurorass.r.l.

11.5 Agribotix LLC

11.6 Trimble Inc.

11.7 TOPCON

11.8 The Climate Corporation

11.9 SST Development Group, Inc.

11.10 Semios Bio Technologies Inc.

11.11 Precision Planting LLC

11.12 Raven Industries Inc.

11.13 AgJunction LLC

11.14 AGCO Corporation

11.15 Ag Leader Technology, Inc.



