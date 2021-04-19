Global Smart and Advanced Materials Building Applications and Market Report 2021: Market Revenues and Forecasts by Technology Area to 2031

DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Materials and Technologies for Smart and Sustainable Buildings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Due to evolving standards for building regulations and demand for occupant comfort, the performance of building envelopes continues to improve.

Buildings account for ~30-40% of the world's total primary energy, and the benefits of energy efficient buildings are numerous, from better thermal comfort to longer buildings lifecycle. In order to adhere to regulations, many new buildings are required to meet energy efficiency targets.

These targets are increasingly met through technology, and in most cases rely on advanced materials, either by developing new materials or modifying existing ones.

The use of advanced materials, nanomaterials, and smart materials, is now driving improved building envelope performance by allowing reconciliation of the architectural features of buildings with the new challenges of energy and environmental efficiency.

Report contents include:

Market drivers for advanced materials in smart and sustainable buildings.

Revenues for smart and advanced materials building applications and markets.

In-depth technology analysis.

In depth market analysis.

Profiles of over 210 companies in the smart and sustainable buildings market. Companies profiled include View, Inc., ChromoGenics AB, RavenWindow, Research Frontiers, Inc., Aerogel Technologies LLC, Blueshift Materials, Inc., Aspen Aerogels, Inc., Acoustic Metamaterials Group Limited, Carbon Upcycling Technologies, re-fer AG, Awaji Materia Co., Ltd., Phononic Vibes, Croda, HeatVentors, Solaxess SA and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 What are smart buildings?

1.2 Market drivers

1.3 Environmental, social, and economic benefits

1.3.1.1 Smart, sustainable, and inclusive buildings

1.3.1.2 Zero-energy buildings

1.3.2 Green buildings

1.4 Energy consumption

1.5 Traditional construction materials with new properties

1.6 Smart/switchable/dynamic glass or smart windows

1.7 Advanced thermal and sound insulation

1.8 Smart lighting

1.9 Smart coatings

1.10 Energy harvesting

1.11 Bio-perceptive building envelopes

1.12 Market revenues and forecasts, by technology area to 2031



2 AIMS AND OBJECTIVES OF THIS STUDY



3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



4 SMART GLASS AND WINDOWS

4.1 What is smart glass?

4.2 Market drivers for smart glass

4.3 Smart windows

4.4 Types of smart glass

4.4.1 Passive smart glass

4.4.2 Active smart glass

4.5 Comparison of smart glass technologies

4.6 Nanomaterials in smart glass

4.7 Competitive landscape

4.8 Manufacturers

4.9 Routes to market

4.9.1 Residential and commercial glazing

4.10 Market and technical challenges

4.11 Future of smart glass

4.12 Advanced materials for smart glass and windows

4.12.1 Electrochromic (EC) smart glass

4.12.2 Thermochromic smart glass

4.12.3 Suspended particle device (SPD) smart glass

4.12.4 Polymer dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC) smart glass

4.12.5 Photochromic smart glass

4.12.6 Micro-blinds

4.12.7 Electrokinetic glass

4.12.8 Other advanced glass technologies

4.12.8.2 Heat insulation solar glass (HISG)



5 THERMAL AND SOUND INSULATION

5.1 Market drivers

5.2 Advanced materials for thermal and sound insulation

5.2.1 Super-Insulating materials

5.2.2 Transparent and flexible thermal insulation windows

5.2.3 Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIP)

5.2.4 Aerogels

5.2.4.1 Commercially available aerogels

5.2.4.2 Silica aerogels

5.2.4.3 Aerogel-like polymer foams

5.2.4.4 Biobased aerogels (bio-aerogels)

5.2.4.5 Thermal and sound insulation

5.2.4.6 Companies

5.2.5 Transparent Insulation Materials (TIM)

5.2.5.1 Flat-plate solar collectors

5.2.5.2 Solar walls

5.2.6 Metamaterials

5.2.6.1 Metasurfaces

5.2.6.2 Types of metamaterials

5.2.6.3 Sound insulation

5.2.6.4 Companies

5.2.7 Graphene

5.2.7.1 Graphene foam

5.2.8 Nanofiber-based insulation material

5.2.9 Shape memory

5.2.9.1 Sound absorption



6 ADVANCED CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS

6.1 Market drivers

6.2 Concrete additives

6.2.1 Graphene

6.2.2 Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs)

6.2.3 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs)

6.2.4 Cellulose nanofibers

6.2.5 Nanosilica

6.2.6 Nano-titania (TiO2)

6.2.7 Zycosoil

6.2.8 Phase change materials

6.2.9 Self-healing materials

6.2.9.1 Extrinsic self-healing

6.2.9.2 Capsule-based

6.2.9.3 Vascular self-healing

6.2.9.4 Intrinsic self-healing

6.2.9.5 Healing volume

6.2.9.6 Self-healing concrete

6.3 Self-sensing concrete

6.4 3D printing construction materials

6.5 Environment-adaptive skin facades

6.6 Companies

6.7 Memory steel

6.7.1 Shape memory alloys

6.7.2 Companies

6.8 Biomaterials

6.8.1 Mycelium

6.9 Double-skin facades



7 VIBRATION DAMPENING

7.1 Market drivers

7.2 Advanced materials for vibration dampeners

7.2.1 Passive vibration mitigation materials

7.2.2 Smart vibration mitigation materials

7.2.2.1 Metamaterials

7.2.2.2 Shape memory materials

7.2.2.3 Carbon nanotubes

7.2.2.4 Magnetorheological fluid (MRF)

7.2.2.5 Magnetostrictive materials

7.3 Companies



8 SMART COATINGS AND FILMS

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Advanced materials for smart coatings and films

8.2.1 Cool roofs

8.2.2 Antireflective glazing

8.2.3 Metamaterials

8.2.3.1 Cooling films

8.2.4 Photocatalytic self-cleaning coatings

8.2.5 Hydrophobic coatings

8.2.6 Superhydrophobic surfaces

8.2.7 Anti-fouling and easy-to-clean coatings

8.2.8 Advanced antimicrobial coatings

8.2.9 Thermally insulating paint

8.2.9.1 Aerogels



9 SMART AIR FILTRATION AND HVAC

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Advanced materials for smart filtration and HVAC

9.2.1 Carbon nanotubes

9.2.2 Graphene

9.2.3 Nanofibers

9.2.4 Nanosilver

9.2.5 Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF)

9.2.6 Phase change materials

9.2.7 Nano-TiO2 photocatalyst coatings

9.2.8 Self-healing coatings

9.3 Companies



10 HEATING AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Advanced materials for heating and energy efficiency

10.2.1 Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF)

10.2.2 Phase change materials

10.2.2.1 Organic/biobased phase change materials

10.2.2.2 Inorganic phase change materials

10.2.2.3 Eutectic mixtures

10.2.2.4 Encapsulation of PCMs

10.2.2.5 Nanomaterial phase change materials

10.2.2.6 PCMS in buildings and construction

10.3 Companies



11 ENERGY HARVESTING

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Advanced materials for building energy harvesting

11.2.1 Piezoelectric materials

11.2.2 Thermoelectric materials

11.2.3 Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)

11.2.4 Bioadaptive glazing

11.3 Companies



12 SMART SENSORS

12.1 Market drivers

12.2 Types of smart building sensors

12.3 Applications

12.3.1.1 Temperature sensors

12.3.1.2 Humidity sensors

12.3.1.3 Sensors for air quality

12.3.1.4 CO2 sensors for energy efficient buildings

12.4 Companies



13 SMART LIGHTING

13.1 Advanced materials for smart lighting

13.1.1 LEDs

13.1.2 Organic LEDs (OLEDs)

13.1.3 Quantum dots

13.1.4 Flexible lighting

13.2 Companies



14 RISK ASSESSMENT AND ANALYSIS



15 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

Acoustic Metamaterials Group Limited

Aerogel Technologies LLC

Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Awaji Materia Co., Ltd.

Blueshift Materials, Inc.

Carbon Upcycling Technologies

ChromoGenics AB

Croda

HeatVentors

Phononic Vibes

RavenWindow

re-fer AG

Research Frontiers, Inc.

Solaxess SA

View, Inc.

