Global Smart and Sustainable Buildings Markets Report 2023-2033

Due to evolving standards for building regulations and demand for occupant comfort, the performance of building envelopes continues to improve.

Buildings account for ~30-40% of the world's total primary energy, and the benefits of energy-efficient buildings are numerous, from better thermal comfort to a longer building lifecycle. In order to adhere to regulations, many new buildings are required to meet energy efficiency targets.

These targets are increasingly met through technology, and in most cases rely on advanced materials, either by developing new materials or modifying existing ones.

The use of advanced materials, nanomaterials, and smart materials is now driving improved building envelope performance by allowing the reconciliation of the architectural features of buildings with the new challenges of energy and environmental efficiency.

Report contents include:

Market drivers for advanced materials in smart and sustainable buildings.

Revenues for smart and advanced materials building applications and markets, 2021-2033 (millions USD).

In-depth technology analysis.

In-depth market analysis.

Profiles of over 250 companies in the smart and sustainable buildings market.

Companies profiled include

Acoustic Metamaterials Group Limited

Aerogel Technologies LLC

Ambient Photonics

Aspen Aerogels

Blueshift Materials Inc.

CarbiCrete

CarbonCure Technologies

Carbon Upcycling Technologies

ChromoGenics AB

ClearVue Technologies

Fortera

GoodWe

HeatVentors

Phononic Vibes

RavenWindow

Research Frontiers Inc.

Solidia Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 What are smart buildings?

1.2 Market drivers

1.3 Environmental, social, and economic benefits

1.3.1 Smart, sustainable, and inclusive buildings

1.3.2 Zero-energy buildings

1.3.3 Green buildings

1.4 Energy consumption

1.5 Traditional construction materials with new properties

1.6 Smart/switchable/dynamic glass or smart windows

1.7 Advanced thermal and sound insulation

1.8 Smart lighting

1.9 Smart coatings

1.10 Energy harvesting

1.11 Bio-perceptive building envelopes

1.12 Market revenues and forecasts, by technology area to 2031

2 AIMS AND OBJECTIVES OF THIS STUDY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4 SMART GLASS AND WINDOWS

4.1 What is smart glass?

4.2 Market drivers for smart glass

4.3 Smart windows

4.4 Types of smart glass

4.4.1 Passive smart glass

4.4.2 Active smart glass

4.5 Comparison of smart glass technologies

4.6 Nanomaterials in smart glass

4.7 Competitive landscape

4.8 Manufacturers

4.9 Routes to market

4.9.1 Residential and commercial glazing

4.10 Market and technical challenges

4.11 Future of smart glass

4.11.1 Need for innovation

4.11.2 Reducing costs

4.11.3 Integration with building systems/Internet of things (IoT)

4.11.4 Photovoltaic smart glass

4.11.5 Faster switching times

4.12 Advanced materials for smart glass and windows

4.12.1 Electrochromic (EC) smart glass

4.12.2 Thermochromic smart glass

4.12.3 Suspended particle device (SPD) smart glass

4.12.4 Polymer dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC) smart glass

4.12.5 Photochromic smart glass

4.12.6 Micro-blinds

4.12.7 Electrokinetic glass

4.12.8 Other advanced glass technologies

5 ADVANCED CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS

5.1 Market drivers

5.2 Concrete additives

5.2.1 Graphene

5.2.2 Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs)

5.2.3 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs)

5.2.4 Cellulose nanofibers

5.2.5 Nanosilica

5.2.6 Nano-titania (TiO2)

5.2.7 Zycosoil

5.2.8 Phase change materials

5.2.9 Self-healing materials

5.3 Self-sensing concrete

5.3.1 Filler materials

5.3.2 Applications

5.4 Memory steel

5.5 Biomaterials

5.5.1 Mycelium

5.5.2 Microalgae biocement

5.6 Carbon-negative concrete

5.7 3D printed concrete

5.8 Companies

6 VIBRATION DAMPING

6.1 Market drivers

6.2 Advanced materials for vibration damping

6.2.1.1 Metamaterials

6.2.1.2 Shape memory materials

6.2.1.3 Carbon nanotubes

6.2.1.4 Magnetorheological fluid (MRF)

6.2.1.5 Magnetostrictive materials

6.2.1.6 Piezoelectric ceramics

6.3 Companies

7 SMART COATINGS

7.1 Market drivers

7.2 Advanced materials for smart coatings and films

7.2.1 Metamaterial cooling films

7.2.2 Photocatalytic self-cleaning coatings

7.2.2.1 Glass coatings

7.2.2.2 Exterior coatings

7.2.2.3 Interior coatings

7.2.3 Hydrophobic coatings

7.2.4 Superhydrophobic surfaces

7.2.4.1 Properties

7.2.5 Anti-fouling and easy-to-clean coatings

7.2.6 Advanced antimicrobial coatings

7.2.6.1 Metallic-based coatings

7.2.6.2 Polymer-based coatings

7.2.6.3 Mode of action

7.2.7 Thermally insulating paint

7.2.8 High reflectance coatings

7.2.9 Self-healing coatings

7.3 Companies

8 SMART AIR FILTRATION AND HVAC

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Advanced materials for smart filtration and HVAC

8.2.1 Nanomaterials

8.2.2 Carbon nanotubes

8.2.3 Graphene

8.2.4 Nanofibers

8.2.4.1 Polymer nanofibers

8.2.4.2 Cellulose nanofibers

8.2.5 Nanosilver

8.2.6 Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF)

8.2.7 Phase change materials

8.2.8 Nano-TiO2 photocatalyst coatings

8.3 Companies

9 THERMAL AND SOUND INSULATION

9.1 Advanced materials for heating and energy efficiency

9.2 Market drivers

9.3 Advanced materials for thermal and sound insulation

9.3.1 Super-Insulating materials

9.3.2 Transparent and flexible thermal insulation windows

9.3.3 Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIP)

9.3.4 Aerogels

9.3.4.1 Commercially available aerogels

9.3.4.2 Silica aerogels

9.3.4.3 Aerogel-like polymer foams

9.3.4.4 Biobased aerogels (bio-aerogels)

9.3.4.5 Thermal and sound insulation

9.3.5 Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF)

9.3.5.1 Heat exchangers for heat pumps

9.3.6 Phase change materials

9.3.6.1 Organic/biobased phase change materials

9.3.6.2 Inorganic phase change materials

9.3.6.3 Eutectic mixtures

9.3.6.4 Encapsulation of PCMs

9.3.6.5 Nanomaterial phase change materials

9.3.6.6 PCMS in buildings and construction

9.3.7 Transparent Insulation Materials (TIM)

9.3.7.1 Flat-plate solar collectors

9.3.7.2 Solar walls

9.3.8 Metamaterials

9.3.8.1 Metasurfaces

9.3.8.2 Types of metamaterials

9.3.8.3 Sound insulation

9.3.9 Graphene

9.3.9.1 Graphene foam

9.3.10 Nanofiber-based insulation material

9.3.11 Shape memory

9.3.11.1 Sound absorption

9.4 Companies

10 ENERGY HARVESTING

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Advanced materials for building energy harvesting

10.2.1 Piezoelectric materials

10.2.2 Thermoelectric materials

10.2.3 Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)

10.2.3.1 Solar power generating transparent glazing

10.2.3.2 Technology description

10.2.3.2.1 Printed photovoltaics

10.2.3.2.2 Printed semi-transparent and multi-coloured PV modules

10.2.3.2.3 Perovskite solar cells

10.2.4 Bioadaptive glazing

10.3 Companies

11 SMART SENSORS

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Types of smart building sensors

11.3 Applications

11.3.1 Temperature sensors

11.3.2 Humidity sensors

11.3.3 Sensors for air quality

11.3.4 CO2 sensors for energy efficient buildings

11.4 Companies

12 SMART LIGHTING

12.1 Advanced materials for smart lighting

12.1.1 LEDs

12.1.2 Organic LEDs (OLEDs)

12.1.3 Quantum dots

12.1.4 Flexible lighting

12.2 Companies

13 REFERENCES

