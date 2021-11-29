Global Smart Appliance Market 2021-2026: DIY Segment for Smart Home/Appliance Integration Forecast to Exceed 46% of Total Market by 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Appliance Market by Technology, Solutions, Applications and Services 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the smart appliance marketplace including technologies, companies, solutions, products, and services. The report includes an analysis of leading companies and their strategies and offerings.

The report evaluates the use of converged AI and IoT systems/solutions known as AIoT to enable intuitive and value-added human-to-machine smart appliance interactions. The report also provides market projections with forecasts covering the period 2021 to 2026 for all major aspects of the smart appliance market including technologies, solutions, applications, and services.

Select Report Findings

AIoT in home automation market will reach $9.3B globally by 2026

globally by 2026 Smart appliances are evolving to embrace the "as a service" product model

Combined AI and IoT solutions will drive significant smart appliance market value

Leading smart appliance vendors are focusing on cloud-based services and improved user interfaces

The DIY segment for smart home/appliance integration is expected to exceed 46% of the total market by 2026

Related to Connected Home technologies, smart appliances leverage the Internet of Things (IoT) and are connected to the Cloud and control infrastructure such as utilities/smart grid to enable more efficient and more productive use of electricity. Smart appliances include thermostats, clothes washers, dryers, microwaves, hot water heaters, and refrigerators. Smart appliances rely upon various communications technologies including Wi-Fi, ZigBee, Z-Wave, Bluetooth, and NFC, as well as IoT and related operating systems for consumer command and control such as iOS, Android, Azure, Tizen.

Implementation and operation are becoming increasingly easy for end-users, facilitating rapid growth in the Do-it-Yourself (DIY) segment. Smart grid integrators play an important role defining smart appliance standards through transferring knowledge, testing efficiency, and optimizing systems and networks that would communicate with both utilities and smart appliances. These companies and other entities ensure intelligent appliances receive real-time data from the AMI system to control or modulate their operation.

One of the important areas to consider within the smart appliances market is the convergence of AI and IoT, which is also known as the Artificial Intelligence of Things or AIoT. Currently, many AIoT use cases are very retail product-oriented, many of which focus on cognitive computing in consumer appliances. Sharp refers to AIoT as "People-Oriented IoT = AIoT" for "more responsive technology" as part of what they refer to as the "Smart Life". They provide examples of smart homes in which the system learns how its occupants like to live through interaction with smart appliances and housing equipment.

Key Topics Covered:



Smart Appliances Market Overview

Smart Appliance Characteristics

Smart Appliance Market Definition

Role of Smart Grid Integrators

Role of Utilities and the Smart Grid

Smart Appliance Applications

Smart Appliance Value Chain Analysis

Designing Smart Appliance Experience

Context Aware Smart Automation

Smart Appliance Data Analytics

Smart Appliances within the Larger Ecosystem

The Need for Smart Collaboration

The Need for Companion Capabilities

Smart Appliance Benefits

Do It Yourself Case Study

Smart Appliance Market Forces and Driver Analysis

Energy Consumption Continually Increases

Mobile Application Control and Automation

Global Housing Market and Economic Factors

Global Climate and Energy Consumption

Dynamic Pricing Model Strategies

Digital Consumerization and Lifestyle Transformation

High Capital Investment

Demand vs. Supply Factors

Competitive Pressures

Smart City Growth and Development

Artificial Intelligence

Waste Reduction Initiatives

Home Safety and Security

Home Security and Do-it-Yourself Trend

Healthcare Integration

Smart Grid Integration

Government Subsidies

5. Smart Appliance Market Analysis and Forecasts

Smart Appliances Revenue Analysis

Global Smart Appliances Market 2021-2026

Smart Appliances by Type 2021-2026

Smart Lawn and Yard Equipment by Revenue and Units 2021-2026

Smart Lawn and Yard Equipment by Type 2021-2026

Companies Mentioned

Bosch Hausgerate GmbH

Electrolux

General Electric

Haier

Indesit

LG Electronics

Miele

Panasonic Corporation

Philips

Samsung Electronics

Whirlpool Corporation

