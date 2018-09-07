Global Smart Band Market to 2023 - Key Players are Fitbit, Garmin, Jawbone, Samsung Electronics, Apple, Xiaomi, Lenovo, LG, Nike, Razer and Sony

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global smart band market reached a volume of 43.6 Million Units in 2017. The market is further projected to reach a volume of 50.8 Million Units by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.9% during 2017-2023.

A Smart band is a multipurpose device which helps to monitor the amount of daily activities incurred by a person. It takes into account the distance covered while walking or jogging, and monitors calorie intake, heartbeat and quality of sleep. Smart bands are wirelessly connected to mobiles, tabs, laptops or personal computers for long-term storage of data.

One of the primary factors catalysing the growth of the global smart band market is the rising awareness among people for health and fitness owing to which, there has been a strong growth in the demand for fitness gadgets such as smart bands. Further, changing lifestyles and hectic schedules have driven consumers to hunt for reminders that endorse healthy living, adequate sleep patterns and offer connectivity.

In addition, the market is also being catalysed by improving internet availability and the growth of Internet of Things (IoT) which have encouraged consumers to incorporate smart bands in their daily lives. Moreover, a decline in the prices of smart bands in recent years have now made them more affordable to the mass population.

Key players are Fitbit, Garmin, Jawbone, Samsung Electronics, Apple, Xiaomi, Lenovo, LG, Nike, Razer and Sony.

