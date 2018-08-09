Global Smart Bathroom Market 2018-2022 with Duravit, Jaquar, Kohler, LIXIL Group & TOTO Flushing Down the Competition
11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Smart Bathroom Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart bathroom market to grow at a CAGR of 10.19% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Smart Bathroom Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of smart bathroom products including smart toilets, smart faucets, shower systems, smart windows, and others.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing focus on voice-driven user interface. Vendors are trying to collaborate with major players offering voice-driven interfaces to develop a complete smart bathroom design. Companies such as Amazon and Microsoft are developing their voice-driven interfaces.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing number of smart homes worldwide. Smart home solutions help homeowners in managing appliances and devices with the help of advanced technologies such as IoT and Internet.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the growing cybersecurity and data privacy threats. The growing concerns regarding the security implications of IoT has increased the issues related to the personal privacy of buyers. As a result, the increasing cybersecurity threats and fear regarding the lack of data privacy has affected the adoption of smart bathrooms.
Key vendors
- Duravit
- Jaquar
- Kohler
- LIXIL Group
- TOTO
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Smart toilets
- Smart faucets
- Shower systems
- Smart windows
- Others
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing focus on voice-driven user interface
- Growth in water-saving technologies
- Increasing adoption of smart bathrooms in airports
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sfwn2s/global_smart?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets