Global Smart Building Technology Market to 2022: Growth Opportunities in Deep Learning and AI, Partnerships, Vertical Focus, Threat Protection

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Information Technology/Operational Technology (IT/OT) Security Convergence in the Smart Building Technology Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study explores the impact of such IT/OT convergence in smart buildings on the cyber posture of an enterprise. The study provides detailed insights on key market trends, risk posture, market dynamics, and vendor dynamics in this market.



Automation, IoT, and digitalization are rapidly changing, and enterprise operations and building operations have not made an exception either. Today, smart devices control building management activities including temperature control, access control, lighting control, communication, and safety systems in many enterprises. At the same time, such converged Information Technology/Operational Technology (IT/OT) environment has made enterprises more vulnerable to cyberattacks.

With diverse protocols, hardware, and software systems, the OT devices controlling building operations provide a heterogeneous environment. Coupled with IT devices and a common network connection, the attack surface expands, providing a thriving ground for cyber adversaries to play on.



Research Highlights



The IT/OT security market for smart buildings is in its early growth stage, contributing to a small percentage of Industrial Cybersecurity Systems (ICS) security vendors. The growing frequency of cyberattacks exploiting gaps in building OT devices is driving a remarkable increase in the adoption of IT/OT security among enterprises.



However, the security budget constraint continues to be a significant challenge for growth. Verticals such as healthcare, hospitality, finance, and data centers promise high growth opportunities for vendors in this market owing to the high cost of the impact of cyberattacks in these verticals. Technological capabilities, scalability, and interoperability are key factors of differentiation among vendors operating in the IT/OT security market.

