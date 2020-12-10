Global Smart Camera Markets, 2019-2020 & 2024: Promising Opportunities in Residential, Commercial Facilities, and Public Spaces
Dec 10, 2020, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Camera Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart camera market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024.
The future of the smart camera market looks promising with opportunities in the public spaces, military & defense, transit facilities, commercial facilities, enterprise & government infrastructure, and residential infrastructure sectors. The major drivers for this market are increasing usage of smart cameras for security & surveillance purposes in residential, commercial facilities, and public spaces.
Some of the smart camera companies profiled in this report include Bosch Security Systems, Inc. , Canon Inc., Flir Systems, Inc. , Panasonic Corporation, Raptor Photonics Ltd., Samsung Techwin Co., Ltd. , Sony Corporation, Watec Cameras, and Nikon.
Some of the features of smart camera market report: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:
- Market size estimates: Smart camera market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.
- Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.
- Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by technology, product type, end use industry, and region.
- Regional analysis: Smart camera market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
- Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for smart camera in the smart camera market.
- Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, smart camera in the smart camera market.
- Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
- Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global smart camera market?
- Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
- Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?
- Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?
- Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?
- Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?
- Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?
- Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?
- Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?
- Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?
- Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Smart Camera Market:Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Smart Camera Market by Technology
3.3.1: Sensor Technology
3.3.1.1: CMOS
3.3.1.2: CCD
3.3.2: Scanning Technology
3.3.2.1: Area Scan
3.3.2.2: Line Scan
3.4: Global Smart Camera Market by Product Type
3.4.1: Stand Alone
3.4.2: Single Chip
3.4.3: Embedded Based
3.4.4: PC and Network Based
3.4.5: Others
3.5: Global Smart Camera Market by End Use Industry
3.5.1: Commercial
3.5.2: Public Space
3.5.3: Transit facilities
3.5.4: Military and Defense
3.5.5: Residential Infrastructure
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Smart Camera Market by Region
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Regional Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Camera Market by Technology
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Camera Market by Product Type
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Camera Market by End Use Industry
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Camera Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Smart Camera Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Smart Camera Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Bosch Security Systems
7.2: Canon
7.3: Flir Systems
7.4: Panasonic Corporation
7.5: Raptor Photonics
7.6: Sony Corporation
7.7: Watec Cameras
7.8: Nikon
7.9: Samsung Techwin
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nsvm6r
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets