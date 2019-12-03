Global Smart Cards Market Report, 2018 & 2019-2025: Asia-Pacific Will be the Key Growth Engine for Smart Cards
Dec 03, 2019, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Cards Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total market revenue in 2018 was $8.17 billion, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% between 2018 and 2025.
This study analyzes the total global smart cards market. Demand for contactless smart cards, issuing of more number of Europay MasterCard Visa (EMV) credit and debit cards, government national ID programs, and increased adoption of SIM cards are key market drivers.
The market is in a matured stage and will witness slow, yet steady growth worldwide. The key growth region will be Asia-Pacific (APAC). APAC, with its high population and emerging economies, will continue to adopt a high volume of smart cards across different verticals.
Research Highlights
This study focuses on the trends, challenges, and factors driving market growth. Also included are the products' revenue and unit forecast, region-wise breakdown, and global competitive analysis. A list of key market participants and their respective market shares have been included. The leading participants dominate the market and have the most influence on market performance, technology innovation, pricing, and product features.
The key product segments covered in the study include contact cards, contactless cards, hybrid cards, and dual-interface cards. The global revenue and unit shipment are provided for contact cards, contactless cards, hybrid cards, and dual-interface cards. The global revenue forecast and unit shipment forecast are also provided for contact cards, contactless cards, hybrid cards, and dual-interface cards. The vertical markets covered are the banking and financial services, government, SIM cards, transportation, and physical and logical access.
All 5 vertical markets are discussed separately; each chapter contains detailed analysis, forecasting, and discussion on vertical market revenue growth and forecast, vertical market unit shipment growth and forecast, regional breakdown of vertical markets by revenue and unit shipment, and regional forecast of vertical market by revenue and unit shipment.
A list of market participants that operate worldwide is provided in the study. The study also discusses the Mega Trends that will impact the smart cards market.
This research service provides the necessary business intelligence to accelerate growth in a fast-paced market.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- What are the key geographies and segments that will grow at a fast rate?
- What are the applications that offer high growth opportunities?
- What are the vertical markets that have high demands and offer high growth opportunities?
- What are the emerging market trends? Which are the leading vendors and what is the competitive landscape?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Market Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Smart Cards Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Smart Cards Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Communication Type
- Revenue Forecast by Communication Type
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Communication Type
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Communication Type
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Communication Type
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Vertical Market
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Smart Cards Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Contactless and Dual-Interface Cards
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Mega Trend Impact on the Smart Cards Market
- Mobile Payments - Mega Trend Explained
- Biometric Authentication - Mega Trend Explained
8. Banking and Financial Services Vertical Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
9. Government Vertical Analysis
10. SIM Cards Vertical Analysis
11. Transportation Vertical Analysis
12. Physical and Logical Access Vertical Analysis
13. The Last Word
14. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Europay
- MasterCard
- Visa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cshye6
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article