Global Smart Cards Market Report 2022-2026 - Contactless Payments in Financial Services Sector Offers Strong Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Cards - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Smart Cards Market to Reach US$16.8 Billion by the Year 2026

Global market for Smart Cards estimated at US$12.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period.

Demand for smart cards and digital payments is anticipated to rise significantly over the coming years due to several factors, foremost among which is convenience and speed which the technology offers. Corporates are increasingly issuing their employees with smart payment cards. The transportation sector is also anticipated to witness increased adoption of smart payment cards for enhancing travel experience.

Governments in countries across the world are planning for investing in technologies that enhance passenger convenience and streamline operations. Public investments in automation of ticketing and access control would therefore be one of the major growth promoting factors for the market for smart cards going forward.



Telecommunication, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$8.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the BFSI segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 28% share of the global Smart Cards market. A major end-user sector for smart cards is mobile telecommunications. Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) commonly known as SIM cards are designed using smart card technology. Wireless providers are increasingly depending on smart cards which act as the important security mechanism protecting services like internet browsing and mobile commerce.

Government & Healthcare Segment to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026

Governments across the world are adopting smart card projects for civilian applications that offer effective and economical solutions. Smart cards, capable of providing foolproof authentication, are used in various applications such as social security, identification, phone cards, and electronic-purse programs.

With increasing number of benefits offered, this technology is expected to aid the growth of e-government projects. Smart card usage in healthcare minimizes operational costs through the elimination of paper or electronic maintenance of medical information. In the global Government & Healthcare segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$279.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2026

The Smart Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 14.1% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$704.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Developing economies across Asia-Pacific is poised to present probable opportunities for the development of the market for smart card, attributable to the evolving strong financial structure which is progressively becoming digitized as well as finding push from the government agencies for incorporating smart chip-based framework for better overseeing the processes.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Pandemic Spurs Use of Contactless Payment Options

Smart card: Introduction and Overview

Benefits

Smart Cards Vs Magnetic Stripe Cards

Development of Smart Card

Smart Cards Categorization Based on Mechanism

Based on Configuration

Applications and Usage of Smart Cards

Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 121 Featured)

Gemalto NV

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

IDEMIA

Infineon Technologies AG

KONA I Corporation

NXP Semiconductors NV

Sony Corporation

STMicroelectronics NV

Watchdata Technologies

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Demand for Smart Cards for Public Transportation

Chip Shortage Hits Payment Card Manufactures

Smart Cards Gain Use for Cryptocurrency Management

Rise in Adoption of Multiple Application Cards

Smart Card Technology in Network Security

Smart Cards Outshine Traditional Legacy & Proximity Cards

Advancements in Smart Card Readers Drive Adoption

Smart Card EACS Witness Increasing Application as Attendance Management Tool

Biometric Smart Cards in Spotlight

Smart Cards in Healthcare Market

Need to Restrict Unauthorized Access to Sensitive Areas Drive Demand in Healthcare Establishments

Growing Need for Interoperability of Smart Cards

Smart Technology for COVID-19 Vaccination Status in the US

Contactless Payments in Financial Services Sector Offers Strong Growth Opportunities

Mobile POS Push Demand for Contactless Cards amid Pandemic

EMV Compliance Boosts Financial Sector

Rising Contactless Share in Government Sector

Telecom: Solid Gains for e-SIMs

Persistent Demand for Dual and Hybrid Cards

Potential Growth of Microprocessors Market

Optimal Usage of Smart Cards in Telecommunication Sector

Spurt in Online Transactions and Opportunities Ahead

Smart City Investments Drive Global Demand for Smart Cards

EXHIBIT 4: Global Smart Cities Market in US$ Billion: 2018-2026

Future of Secure Smart Cards

Innovation in Payment Cards

Higher Education Sector: A Key Contributor to Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n8w5zx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets