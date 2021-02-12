Global Smart Cities Market Report 2020: Cities with a Well-structured Digital Strategy will be Able to Channel the Power of Smart, Sustainable, and Autonomous Mobility Solutions

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digitization and Automation to Power the Rise of Smart Cities, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing populations and urbanization paralleled by the surging demand for mobility has overburdened transport networks, particularly in urban areas. Such pressures have also intensified problems related to pollution and congestion.



The mobility landscape in cities is transforming rapidly. Discrete, siloed, and narrow definitions of transportation are giving way to broader, more inclusive, and sustainable concepts of mobility. The future of mobility will be highly integrated, electric, and autonomous and will be aiming to improve the user travel experience. Strategic collaborations among important stakeholders, both public and private, in terms of operating models, car usage, multimodal journey planning, and also payment options will drive smart mobility objectives in cities.



Scandinavian cities have set the benchmark in terms of sustainable transportation. They have implemented comprehensive and stringent regulations on emissions and emission standards. The governments of these countries have levied fees on vehicles that fail to meet emission standards. This has also helped reduce car usage.



Cities in the Asia-Pacific are implementing progressive regulations that discourage private vehicle usage. Cities committed to sustainable mobility practices are, therefore, devising regulations, investing in public transport systems, and encouraging alternative mobility modes such as car sharing and bike sharing. This is central to minimizing the social, health, and economic fallouts of congestion.



New mobility solutions encompass the performance of cities in shared mobility initiatives. Several cities are running mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) pilots; others have demand responsive transit (DRT) fleets where vehicle routes/timetables are flexible and change in response to transport demand. In many cases, such models are upturning conventional notions of car ownership or lease, replacing them with a new wave of services that include carsharing, ridehailing, and integrated mobility.



These new models are improving the efficiency of transportation networks and supporting the seamless integration of several mobility services, making travel within cities easier for people. As technology evolves, the business models of today are also likely to evolve and become more closely integrated with public transport services, promoting a shift towards mass and shared transport.



Digitization is the bedrock of new technology and services expansion, new mobility solutions, and smart applications in city management. Its purview ranges across a city's digital performance as well as its digital strategy. A city's digital performance encompasses how a city fares in terms of smartphone penetration, 4G coverage and speed, its 5G outlook, data security measures, and innovation profile.



A city's digital strategy embraces, among other things, real-time data availability, integrated APIs, advanced analytical capabilities, and the appointment of a dedicated Chief Digital Officer (CDO). This aspect is equally important in determining the scale and velocity of digitization initiatives in a city.

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of Strategic Imperative on Industrial Engineering Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Smart City Market Overview

Smart City Market Segmentation

Key Factors Considered in Smart City Market

Growth Drivers in the Smart City Market

Growth Restraints in the Smart City Market

Global Demand for Passenger Mobility is Increasing

Cities with Dynamic Strategies and Diversity in Mobility Offerings to Emerge as Global Leaders in Sustainable Mobility

Evolving Modal Share Patterns in Cities - Towards Sustainable Modes

New Mobility Solutions

Changes in City Mobility Patterns due to COVID

Towards Sustainable Modes: Evolving Commuting Patterns Across Cities

Correlation Between New Mobility Services and Sustainable Transport Usage in Developed Cities

Potential for Scalability of New Mobility Modes Across Cities

Cities are Partnering with Technology Companies to Modernize their Transport Networks

Integration in Advance Payment Systems is Crucial to Launch Smart Connected Mobility Solutions

Key Cities Driving Smart Mobility

Autonomous Readiness

Cities are Increasingly Investing on Dedicated Testing Areas to Pilot Autonomous Vehicles to Evaluate Feasibility and Consumer Acceptance of the Technology

Open Licensing Policies - Key Cities Overview

Hidden Cost of Driving to Boost Autonomous Initiatives and Funding

Cities With High Taxi Fare and High Income are Primary Markets for Autonomous Taxis, Given Government Support

Market Maturity of Taxi and PHV Services will Determine the Need for Autonomous Vehicles

Around the World: Key Autonomous Initiatives, Funding, and Outlook

Digitization

Level of Digitization Across Cities Globally

Digital Strategy - CDO Presence

Maturity of 4G Services Across Cities Globally

5G Digital Roll Out and Key Agencies

Sustainability

Hours Lost in Congestion Across Cities

Air Quality is One of the Leading Risk Factors for Death and the Leading Contributor to Fatal Diseases

Cities Across the Globe that are Proactive and Leading in Terms of Setting Zero Carbon Deadlines

Rapid Progress in Adoption of Electric Vehicles Enabled by Sustainability Initiatives and Incentives

Cities are Progressing in the Right Direction, With the Sole Aim of Meeting their Zero Emission Targets

Smart Logistics

E-commerce Potential Across Cities

Cities With Large E-commerce Potential Offer Better Opportunities for Drone Related Pilots

Favorable Regulations: South Asian Cities Likely to Lead the Drone Delivery Market

Autonomous Delivery Has Gained Popularity Post the Pandemic as Customers Opt for Driverless Deliveries

Innovation in Logistics and Increased Focus on Same Day Deliveries

Conclusion - Overall Smart City Mobility Ranking

100 Global Smart Cities for Intelligent Mobility

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Partnerships, New Business Models and New Technology Will Underpin the Growth of Smart Cities in the Mid to Long Term

Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dnrxai



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

