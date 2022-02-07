Global Smart Cities Market to Reach US$ 1,359.8 Bn by end of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, Global Smart Cities Market was valued at US$ 334.2 Bn in 2018 and is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 1,359.8 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 16.3% between 2017 and 2027.

In recent years, the focus has been on creating smarter cities through the deployment of sensors and information analytics in order to provide citizens with enhanced functionality. Smart cities are becoming more popular across the world and are beginning to replace large, costly metropolitan planning projects such as smart cities initiatives in major cities around the world. A smart city is an electronically organized urban region which deploys a range of sensors, voice activation systems and other types of information-gathering devices to collect and deliver specific information to citizens in a user-friendly manner. The most famous of these is the Smart City initiative in Tokyo, which has set the benchmark for other cities around the world to follow. Smart Cities aim at organizing and managing the economic, social and technical resources of an integrated metropolitan area by collecting and disseminating real-time information within a few seconds.

Market Drivers:

Increasing launch of smart city solutions is expected to propel growth of the global smart cities market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2021, Vodafone Idea partnered with Larsen and Toubro (L&T), an engineering and Construction Company, for a pilot project to test 5G-based smart city solutions.

Moreover, R&D of new products is also expected to aid in growth of the global smart cities market. For instance, in October 2021, Zyter, IoT product provider, partnered with Juganu, a technology company providing solutions for the professional lighting market, for development of advanced lighting for smart cities.

Market Opportunities

Government initiatives to promote smart city development is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global smart cities market. For instance, in October 2021, The Department of Municipalities and Transport United Arab Emirates partnered with Microsoft to drive SMART City initiatives across Abu Dhabi.

Strategic marketing is also expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global smart cities market. For instance, in October 2021, AVEVA, an industrial software company, with its strategic partner, Schneider Electric, presented its AVEVA Unified Operations Center for Smart Cities, at the GITEX Technology Week 2021.

Market Trends

Major players operating in the global smart cities market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in October 2020, Bentley Systems, a provider of infrastructure & engineering software & solutions, and Microsoft Corp. announced an expansion of a strategic alliance focused on advancing infrastructure for smart city urban planning and smart construction.

Major players operating in the global smart cities market are also focused on launching new projects to enhance their market share. For instance, in October 2021, Makedonski Telekom announced the final phase of the Skopje Smart City project.

Africa is expected to witness significant growth in the global smart cities market, owing to increasing funding for smart city projects. For instance, in October 2021, The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, South Africa, approved US$ 3.45 million in grant funding towards an estimated US$ 103 million smart city in Limpopo.

Similarly, in October 2021, Hilshaw Group, a Dubai-based group, which primarily invests in low supply and finite real estate opportunities, announced to launch nine projects worth more than US$ 40 billion in smart city developments in the Middle East, Africa, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global smart cities market include, AT&T, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson, General Electric, IBM, Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Philips Lighting, SAP SE, Toshiba Corporation.

Major players operating in the global smart cities market are focused on launching new projects to enhance their market share. For instance, in October 2021, Intracom Telecom, a telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, announced a Smart City project in Belgrade, Serbia.

Market Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Smart Security

Smart Building

Smart Transportation

Smart Governance

Smart Energy

Smart Healthcare

Smart Water Network System

Smart Education

By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

