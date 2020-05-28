Global Smart Diaper Market by End-user, Distribution Channel and Region - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Diaper Market By End User (Baby, Adult), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Traditional Departmental Stores, Online, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Diaper Market is anticipated to grow at brisk rate during the forecast period due to rising geriatric population and increasing awareness pertaining to personal hygiene.



Smart diapers come equipped with sensors which are connected to smartphone applications so that they can detect any leak and trigger an alarm to the app user. Other than that, smart diapers assist in maintaining hygiene, consequently, preventing any kind of infection.



The Global Smart Diaper Market can be segmented based on distribution channel, end-user and region. Based on distribution channel, the market can be segregated into supermarket or hypermarket, traditional departmental stores, online, among others. The online segment is expected to account for significant share over the coming years owing to factors such as plethora of options to choose from, discounts and coupons on the purchase of products.



Based on geography, globally, the smart diaper market can be classified into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the next five years as countries such as China and India have large elderly population base. Additionally, improvement in healthcare standards and rise in purchasing power are likely to contribute to the growing demand for smart diapers.



Major companies operating in the Global Smart Diaper Market include Verily Life Sciences, Pixie Scientific, Sinopulsar Technology Inc., MONIT Corp., Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, Abena A/S, Sensassure, Indiegogo, Inc., Simavita Limited, among others. Manufacturers in the market are working on developing fluff-less diapers so that they can absorb extra liquids.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Smart Diaper Market.

To forecast the Global Smart Diaper Market based on distribution channel, end-user and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Smart Diaper Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in the Global Smart Diaper Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Smart Diaper Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Smart Diaper Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By End-user (Baby, Adult)

5.2.1.1. Global Adult Smart Diapers Market Share

5.2.1.1.1. By Gender (Men, Women, Unisex)

5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Traditional Departmental Stores, Online, Others (Convenience Stores, Pharmacies/Chemists))

5.2.3. By Company (2018)

5.2.4. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Asia-Pacific Smart Diaper Market Outlook



7. Europe Smart Diaper Market Outlook



8. North America Smart Diaper Market Outlook



9. South America Smart Diaper Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Smart Diaper Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Verily Life Sciences

13.2. Pixie Scientific

13.3. Sinopulsar Technology Inc.

13.4. MONIT Corp.

13.5. Kimberly-Clark

13.6. Procter & Gamble

13.7. Abena A/S

13.8. Sensassure

13.9. Indiegogo, Inc.

13.10. Simavita Limited



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w0rdrm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

