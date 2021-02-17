Global Smart e-Drive Market Report 2021: Component (Power Electronics, E-Brake Booster, Inverter, Motor, Battery, Others) & Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Nickel-based, Solid state battery, Others)
Feb 17, 2021, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart e-Drive Market By Vehicle Type (HEV, PHEV, BEV), By Component (Power Electronics, E-Brake Booster, Inverter, Motor, Battery, Others), By Drive Type, By Application, By Battery Type, By Demand Category, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart E-Drive Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.
The Global Smart E-Drive Market is driven by the increasing air pollution and climate change. This has led to the need for reducing the greenhouse gases emissions. This in turn is expected to positively impact the market growth through 2026.
Additionally, stringent government policies and mandates for fleet level emissions are further expected to propel the market over the next few years. Furthermore, benefits such as reliability, weight & space reductions, compact size, lesser emissions have drastically increased the demand for hybrid and electric vehicles.
However, high cost of the technology can hamper the market growth through 2026. Besides, lack of infrastructure and long term ROI can further restrict the market growth over the next few years.
The Global Smart E-Drive Market is segmented based on vehicle type, component, drive type, application, battery type, demand category, company and region. Based on vehicle type, the market can be categorized into HEV, PHEV and BEV. The PHEV segment is expected to dominate the market owing to their better fuel efficiencies, cost-effectiveness and lower vehicular emissions.
While, the HEV segment is expected to register significant growth on account of the increased acceptance from the customers. Based on drive type, the market can be fragmented into FWD, RWD and AWD. The FWD segment is expected to dominate the market on account of its low cost and fuel efficiency. On the contrary, AWD is expected to witness the highest growth attributable to the benefits such as better acceleration, traction and towing capabilities offered by AWD.
Regionally, the Global Smart E-Drive Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the overall smart e-drive market owing to the growing demand for green vehicles. Additionally, the growing need for reducing the overall weight of the vehicle is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Smart e-Drive Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Smart e-Drive Market Outlook
6.1. Market Drive Type & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (HEV, PHEV, BEV)
6.2.2. By Component (Power Electronics, E-Brake Booster, Inverter, Motor, Battery, Others)
6.2.3. By Drive Type (FWD, RWD, AWD)
6.2.4. By Application (E-Axle, Wheel Drive)
6.2.5. By Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Nickel-based, Solid state battery, Others)
6.2.6. By Demand Category (OEM v/s Aftermarket)
6.2.7. By Company (2020)
6.2.8. By Region
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. Asia-Pacific Smart e-Drive Market Outlook
7.1. Market Drive Type & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Vehicle Type
7.2.2. By Component
7.2.3. By Drive Type
7.2.4. By Application
7.2.5. By Battery Type
7.2.6. By Demand Category
7.2.7. By Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
8. Europe Smart e-Drive Market Outlook
8.1. Market Drive Type & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Vehicle Type
8.2.2. By Component
8.2.3. By Drive Type
8.2.4. By Application
8.2.5. By Battery Type
8.2.6. By Demand Category
8.2.7. By Country
8.3. Europe: Country Analysis
9. North America Smart e-Drive Market Outlook
9.1. Market Drive Type & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Vehicle Type
9.2.2. By Component
9.2.3. By Drive Type
9.2.4. By Application
9.2.5. By Battery Type
9.2.6. By Demand Category
9.2.7. By Country
9.3. North America: Country Analysis
10. South America Smart e-Drive Market Outlook
10.1. Market Drive Type & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Vehicle Type
10.2.2. By Component
10.2.3. By Drive Type
10.2.4. By Application
10.2.5. By Battery Type
10.2.6. By Demand Category
10.2.7. By Country
10.3. South America: Country Analysis
11. Middle East and Africa Smart e-Drive Market Outlook
11.1. Market Drive Type & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Vehicle Type
11.2.2. By Component
11.2.3. By Drive Type
11.2.4. By Application
11.2.5. By Battery Type
11.2.6. By Demand Category
11.2.7. By Country
11.3. MEA: Country Analysis
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Magna International Inc.
14.2. Robert Bosch GmbH
14.3. GKN plc
14.4. Hitachi Ltd.
14.5. Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
14.6. Continental AG
14.7. Siemens AG
14.8. Schaeffler AG
14.9. ZF Friedrichshafen AG
14.10. BorgWarner Inc.
15. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rtl83m
