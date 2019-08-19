Global Smart e-Drive Report 2019: Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2018-2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart e-Drive - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smart e-Drive market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.8 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 32.2%

Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Battery, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 34.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.

Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Battery will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 38.9% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$227.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$138.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Battery will reach a market size of US$98.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 29.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$423.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include



Aisin Seiki

Borgwarner

Continental Ag

Gkn Plc

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis

Infineon Technologies Ag

Mahle Gmbh

Magna International

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Schaeffler Ag

Siemens Ag

ZF Friedrichshafen Ag

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart e-Drive Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Battery (Component) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Electric Motor (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Inverter Unit (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

E-Brake Booster (Component) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Power Electronics (Component) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Smart e-Drive Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Battery (Component) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Electric Motor (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Inverter Unit (Component) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

E-Brake Booster (Component) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Power Electronics (Component) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Smart e-Drive Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Battery (Component) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Electric Motor (Component) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Inverter Unit (Component) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 E-Brake Booster (Component) Market in Europe : Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Power Electronics (Component) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

