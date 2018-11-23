Global Smart Electric Drive Market to 2024: Opportunities in Integrated Mobility Solutions And Ride-Hailing & Surging Demand For Electric Vehicles

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Smart Electric Drive Market- Technologies, Market Share and Industry Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global smart e-drive market to retain a strong position till 2024 with a CAGR of 31.8%

Smart electric drive is also known as smart Fortwo electric drive that came into existence in 2007 with a series of vehicles known as first generation in North America. Moreover, the latest generation of smart electric drive vehicles conquered the market in August 2017.

Geographically, early adoption of smart electric drive vehicles took place in North America, especially in the U.S. For instance, Daimler AG has announced that it is discontinuing the gas powered smart vehicles and converting all the cars in smart electric cars.

Global smart electric drive market is driven by various factors that include increase in demand for fuel efficient, high performance & low emission vehicles and government incentives to promote use of electric vehicles.

According to the Consumers Union (a non-profit organization, United States), the sales of electric vehicles (EVs) crossed 1 million units in 2015 globally. Further, as per the International Energy Agency (IEA, France), total number of electric cars on the road reached more that 3 million units across the globe in 2017, with an increase of more than 50% as compared to that of 2016.

Moreover, according to the International Energy Agency's (IEA) estimations, total number of hybrid electric vehicles across the globe have exceeded 3 million in 2017 accounting for increase of 54% from 2016 figures.

Moreover, according to IEA's estimations, China is largest market for electric cars followed by United States. Furthermore, according to Electric Drive Transportation Association (EDTA), in 2016, globally, total hybrid electric passenger vehicle sales were 346,948 units. In addition, total plug-in passenger vehicle sales were 157,112 units (2016).

Moreover, total electric passenger vehicle sales were recorded to be 17.3 million units. Hence, such high sales of electric (low emission) vehicles tend to drive the global smart e-drive market.

Government incentives for electric vehicles is a major factor promoting global smart e-drive market growth

Governments across the globe are supporting the purchase of electric vehicles for various advantages that include low greenhouse gas emissions, reduced noise and air pollution etc. The governments provide incentives, special allowances, tax credits and others for promoting the purchase of electric vehicles.

For instance, in the U.S., the Federal Government announced tax credits (depend upon battery capacity) under American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (in a range of $2,500 to $7,500 per vehicle) on electric vehicles. In addition, tax credits are also applicable to conversion kits to retrofit conventional powered vehicle with electric vehicle capability ($4,000 per vehicle, maximum).

Other than the Federal Government, the State governments also provide special allowances on the purchase of electric vehicles.

For instance, 47 states in the U.S. provide rebate or tax benefits for HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) purchases. These include Arizona, Colorado, California, DC and others. Further, German Federal government has also announced tax allowances. This includes tax exemption on pure electric vehicles licensed before 31st December 2015 is now extended to 10 years.

Also, pure electric vehicles that will be licensed from 1st January 2016 to 31st December, 2020 will have the special allowance of tax exemption for 5 years. Moreover, Chinese government also provide rebates in vehicle registration fee and purchase tax for all types of electric vehicles such as fuel-cell, pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Japan Government provides special allowance by not charging acquisition and tonnage tax to electric vehicles. Hence, supportive government incentives boost the adoption of electric vehicles, thereby fueling the global smart electric drive market.

Europe is expected to register fastest CAGR under smart e-drive market till 2024



High research & development spending in battery technology along with strict emission regulations and high demand of electric vehicles are the major factors attributing to the fastest growth rate of Europe over the forecast period (2016-2023).



According to EUROBAT (the Association of European Automotive and Industrial Battery Manufacturers), Europe battery manufacturing industry had an R&D budget of $870.59 Million over last 5 years (from 2012). Hence, high R&D spending on batteries is expected to aid the Europe smart electric drive market. Further, European Union has strict emission reduction initiatives that also help Europe smart electric drive market growth.



According to European Union, EU's objective to reduce CO2 emissions by 40% up to 2030 as compared to levels of 1990 and abolishing fossil fuel cars by 2050.



Hence, the government initiatives regarding CO2 emissions is driving Europe smart electric drive market. In Paris agreement, during July 2017, the government of France declared a five-year plan to completely ban all diesel and petrol vehicles by 2040 which is expected to boost the low carbon emitting electric vehicle sales in the country.



Moreover, presence of key players such as Daimler AG (Germany) GKN (UK), Robert Bosch (Germany), Siemens (Germany), MAHLE (Germany), Continental (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) and others aid European smart electric drive market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Executive Summary

1.2. Estimation Methodology



2. Market Overview

2.1. Global Smart E-Drive Market: Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Regulatory Framework

2.5. Total Market Analysis

2.5.1. Top 5 Findings

2.5.2. Top 5 Opportunity Markets

2.5.3. Top 5 Companies

2.5.4. Top 3 Competitive Strategies

2.6. Estimation Analysis

2.7. Strategic Analysis

2.7.1. Investment Vs. Adoption Model

2.7.2. 360 Degree Industry Analysis

2.7.3. Porter's 5 Force Model

2.7.4. See-Saw Analysis

2.7.5. Consumer Analysis And Key Buying Criteria

2.8. Competitive Analysis

2.8.1. Key Strategies & Analysis

2.8.2. Market Share Analysis & Top Company Analysis

2.9. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions

2.9.1. Investment Opportunities By Regions

2.9.2. Opportunities In Emerging Applications

2.9.3. Investment Opportunity In Fastest Growing Segment



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Commencement Of Advanced Technologies In Electric Vehicles

3.1.2. Demand For Alternate Materials & Overall Weight Reduction In Electric Vehicles

3.1.3. Government Incentives To Promote Use Of Electric Vehicles

3.1.4. Surge In Demand For Fuel Efficient, High Performance, And Low Emission Vehicles

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Keeping Up With The Optimum Power-To-Weight Ratio

3.2.2. High Cost Of Smart E-Drive Systems

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Integrated Mobility Solutions And Ride-Hailing

3.3.2. Surging Demand For Electric Vehicles

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. To Develop Durable Electrical And Electronic Components

3.4.2. Inadequate Charging Infrastructure In Emerging Countries



4. Global Smart E-Drive Market By Components

4.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.5. Market Segmentation

4.5.1. Global Battery Market

4.5.2. Global Motor Generator Market

4.5.3. Global Power Electronics Market

4.5.4. Global E-Brake Booster Market



5. Global Smart E-Drive Market By Application

5.1. Market Definition And Scope

5.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

5.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

5.4. Opportunity Matrix

5.5. Market Segmentation

5.5.1. Global E-Axle Market

5.5.2. Global Wheel Drive Market



6. Global Smart E-Drivemarket By Drive Type

6.1. Market Definition And Scope

6.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

6.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

6.4. Opportunity Matrix

6.5. Market Segmentation

6.5.1. Global Front Wheel Market

6.5.2. Global Rear Wheel Market



7. Global Smart E-Drive Market By Commercial Vehicles

7.1. Market Definition And Scope

7.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

7.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

7.4. Opportunity Matrix

7.5. Market Segmentation

7.5.1. Global Electric Trucks Market

7.5.2. Global Electric Buses Market



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Key Strategies

8.1.1. List Of Merger & Acquisition

8.1.2. List Of Joint Venture

8.1.3. List Of Product Launches

8.1.4. List Of Partnership

8.2. Key 10 Company Analysis



9. Geographic Analysis



10. Company Profiles



Bayerische Motoren Werke Ag (Germany)

Borgwarner (U.S.)

Continental Ag (Germany)

Daimler Ag (Germany)

General Motors Company (U.S.)

GKN (UK)

Hitachi ( Japan )

) Hyundai Mobis ( South Korea )

) Magna (Canada)

Mahle (Germany)

Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany)

Schaeffler (Germany)

Siemens (Germany)

Tesla Motors, Inc. (U.S.)

ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t95twm/global_smart?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

