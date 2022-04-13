Global Smart Electricity Meters Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2026 - AI Presents Immense Opportunities to Tap Smart Meter Data

DUBLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Electricity Meters - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Smart Electricity Meters Market to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2026

The global market for Smart Electricity Meters estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period.



For utilities aiming to modernize their grid operations with advanced solutions, smart electricity meters have emerged as an effective tool that can flawlessly address their various energy T&D needs in a simple and flexible manner.



Single-Phase, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$11.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Three-Phase segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

In the coming years, the growth of smart electricity meters market will be driven by the increasing need for products and services that enable energy conservation; government initiatives to install smart electric meters in order to address issues of energy requirement; the ability of smart electric meters to prevent energy losses due to theft and fraud, and to reduce the costs involved in manual data collection; increasing investments in smart grid establishments; the growing trend of integration of renewable sources to existing power generation grids; rising T&D upgrade initiatives especially in developed economies; increasing investments into construction of commercial establishments such as educational institutions and banking institutions in both developing and developed economies; and emerging growth opportunities in Europe with the ongoing rollouts of smart electricity meter rollouts in countries such as Germany, the UK, France, and Spain.



Three-Phase Smart Meters to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026

Global market for Three-Phase Smart Meters is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$4.1 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 7.9% over the analysis period.

China constitutes the largest regional market for Three-Phase segment, accounting for 36.0% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 9.1% over the analysis period, to reach US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Smart Meters: Laying the Foundation of Energy Efficiency and Reliable Utility Networks

An Introduction to Smart Electricity Meters

Smart Electricity Meters: Reliable, User-Friendly, Cost Effective, and Energy Efficient Technology

AMI Technology Poised to Grow at a High Rate

Residential Sector Dominates Smart Electricity Meters Market

Asian Economies Spearhead Growth

Key Challenges Confronting the Smart Electricity Meters Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Environmental Concerns, Reduction in Energy Wastage, and Need for Energy Efficiency Drive Adoption of Smart Metering Technology

Myriad Benefits of Smart Electricity Meters to Drive Global Adoption

Benefits of Smart Electricity Meters to Utilities

Benefits to Customers

Digitization Trend in Utilities Spurs Adoption of Smart Meters

Spiraling Demand for Electricity and Inefficient Infrastructure Drives Power Utilities to Deploy Smart Meters

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity

and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity Growing Deployments of Smart Grids: A Strong Business Case for Smart Electricity Meters

Spending on Smart Grids Strengthens Smart Metering Infrastructure Plans

Renewable Energy Integration: A Promising Application of Smart Electricity Meters

Rising Prominence of Internet of Things (IoT) in Utilities to Benefit Penetration

Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens Up Opportunities for Smart Electricity Meters

At the Core of Smart Cities Are Smart Metering Solutions for Provision of Smart Utility Services

Smart Electricity Meters Emerge as Vital Components for Efficient Energy Use & Consumption Control in Smart Cities

Increasing Investments in Smart Home Technology Solutions to Fuel Demand for Smart Meters

Growing Investments into Smart Homes Stimulate Smart Meters Market

Integration of Electric Vehicles and Smart Meters Enable Shift towards Sustainable Economy

Rising Prominence of Smart Electricity Meters in Advanced Outage Management

Smart Electricity Meters Gain Prominence in Distribution Automation

Government Policies Critical for Smart Electricity Meters Adoption

Cloud Computing Transforms Smart Metering Market

Big Data Analytics to Provide Actionable Insights from Smart Meters-Generated Data

AI Presents Immense Opportunities to Tap Smart Meter Data

Blockchain to Mitigate Data Safety and Privacy Concerns for Smart Meters

Increasing Integration of Cellular Technology in Smart Electricity Meters

Population Growth and Demographics Drive Need for Smart Utility Infrastructure, Supporting Demand for Smart Meters

Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Smart Meters

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uyb6fk

