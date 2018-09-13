Global Smart Fabrics Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smart Fabrics in US$ Million by the following Application Segments: Fitness & Sports, Transportation, Defense/Government, Commercial/Industrial, Healthcare, and Others.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368312







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.







Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.







The report profiles 71 companies including many key and niche players such as:



- AiQ Smart Clothing, Inc.



- Clothing+



- DowDuPont, Inc.



- EXO2



- Globe Manufacturing Company, LLC



- Hexoskin







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368312







SMART FABRICS MCP-1



A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS







1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS







Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations



Data Interpretation & Reporting Level



Quantitative Techniques & Analytics



Product Definitions and Scope of Study







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW







Smart Fabrics: When Technology Meets Textile!



Smart Fabrics - A Nascent Yet High Growth Market



Growth Drivers and Market Restraints - In a Nutshell



R&D Initiatives, Technology Innovations and Material Advancements: Playing a Critical Role in Expansion of Smart Fabrics Market



Promising Future Ahead for the Smart Textiles Market



Expanding Applications Bode Well for Smart Fabrics Market



Smart T-Shirts & Jackets: Promising Segments in Smart Fabrics Market



Developed Markets Hold Ground in Smart Fabrics Market, Developing Economies Positioned for Long-term Growth



Table 1: Global Smart Textiles Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



High Cost, Compatibility & Power Supply Issues, and Privacy Concerns: Major Concerns to Address for the Smart Fabrics Market



Integration of Sensors into Garments - A Major Challenge for Smart Fabric Makers







3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES







Industry Evolves from Passive to Active to Ultra-Smart Textiles



Smart Clothing Transforming the Wearable Technology Products Market



Table 2: Global Wearable Device Market by Device Type: Sales in Million Units for Bluetooth Headset, Body-worn Camera, Head-Mounted Display, Smartwatch, Sports Watch, Wristband, and Other Fitness Monitors for the Years 2017 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Smart Fabrics—the Next Big Wave of Wearables



Microencapsulation & Nanotechnology: Harbingers of Future Growth



Military - A Lucrative End-Use Sector



Increased R&D Initiatives in Smart Textiles for Military Applications



Healthcare - The Fastest Growing Application Market for Smart Textiles



Smart Textile Applications in Healthcare Industry



Table 3: Global Medical Smart Textiles Market by Region (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Smart Clothing Gains Acceptance in Neonatal Monitoring



Wearable Biomedical Sensors - A Potential Market Segment



Smart Sutures



Smart Socks Grow in Demand



A Glance at Few Startups in the Smart Medical Textiles Market



Telemonitoring for the Elderly: Opportunities for Smart Textiles Market



Aging Population: Opportunity for Telemonitoring



Table 4: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in '000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 5: Elderly Population (60+ Years) as a Percentage of Total Population (2015 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 6: Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years - (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 7: Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Smart Fabrics for Transportation Market: The Major End-Use Segment



Smart Fabrics Drive their Way into Automobiles



Sports & Fitness - A Significant Revenue Contributor



Smart Inner Wear & Socks - Unique Wearables for Sports & Fitness Market



New Smart Wearables for Ensure Better Workouts



Improving Performance of Athletes in Professional Sports



Smart Clothing with Thermal Changes



Growing Use in the Fashion Industry Drives Smart Textiles Market



An Insight into Select Smart Fashion Brands



Ambient Computing Key to Fashion Technology



Demand for Smart Textiles in Space Application Grows



Energy-Producing Textiles Offer High Growth Potential



Smart Workwear - Addressing Needs of Employees in Hazardous Environments



Light Conducting Fibers Hold Enormous Potential



Self-Cleaning Textiles: The Focus of Innovations in Smart Fabrics Market



RMIT University Researchers Develop Self-Cleaning Nano- Enhanced Textiles



Smart Fabric Designs: Focus on Simplifying Interactions



Actuation and Response Applications Determine Market for SFITs



Product Innovations Stimulate Growth in Smart Fabrics Market



A Review of Select Product Developments in the Smart Fabric Market



Micro System Components in Clothing



Mercury Jacket - A Self-Heating Smart Jacket that Responds to Temperature Changes



Xenoma's Smart Garments for Dementia Patients



Smart Threads to Send Messages and Change Color



Smart T-Shirts and Sports Bras from Sensoria



Worldline and SGS Develop Wearlumb



Under Armour's Smart Shoes and Sleepwear



L.L. Bean's Develops Smart Boots and Jackets



SUPA Creates Smart Sports Bras



Wearable X Develops Nadi X Yoga Pants



Stretchable Electronics for Monitoring Heart Rate in Apparel



BeBop Develops Smart Fabric Sensors for Car Seats



Nano Dimension Successfully Tests 3D Printing of Conductive Traces onto Fabric



VTT Develops Self-Adjusting Technology for Smart Clothing



ComfTech Develops Newmoon Smart Garments with Wearable Monitoring System for Newborns



Nanobionic Develops Smart Clothing to Reduce Impact of Disease-Causing Free Radicals



Levi's and Google Team Up for Smart Jacket for Urban Cyclists



UK Developers Design Xelflex Smart Fabric



Google Develops Smart Fabric under Project Jacquard



A Look at Other Recent Launches/Developments in the Smart Fabric Market



Rigorous R&D Investments Spearhead Growth



Multidisciplinary Approach to a Complex R&D Structure



Public Funding for Smart Textiles R&D



A Review of Select Smart Fabric Research Initiatives



E-Textiles for Easy Control of Smart Appliances



Allen School Researchers Develop New Smart Fabric for Storing Data



Ohio State University Researchers Develop E-Threads



Stanford University Develops Fabric to Cool Down Body



University of Colorado Researchers Develop Film for Smart Fabrics



EPFL Researchers Develop Smart Fabrics with Diagnostic Abilities



Exosuit Fabric for Aiding People with Different Disabilities



Researchers Develop E-Textiles to Manage Home Appliances



Fabrics with Thermoelectric Generators



Researchers Develop Passcode Embedded Clothes



Changing Color of Fabrics Using Smartphones



Micromanaging User's Movement through Motion-Sensing Clothes



Researchers Use OLEDs in Apparel



Researchers Develop Self-Charging Smart Clothes



Scientists Develop Smart Threads



MIT and DoD to Conduct Research on Smart Fabrics



Researchers Develop Hybrid Power Textile



Researcher Develops Zephlinear Material with Potential Use in Smart Textile



Researchers Develop Smart Fabric to Reduce Body Temperature



Researchers Develop Ebb Color-changing Smart Threads



Australian Researchers Develop New Stimuli-Responding Smart Textile



Actuating Fibers: Potential Use in Thermally- Responsive Smart Clothing



Researchers Study Potential Role of Smart Fabrics in Psychotextiles







4. SMART FABRICS - AN INTRODUCTION







Background



What are Smart Fabrics?



An Introduction



Insulation



Fashion



Classification



Products



Applications



End-Uses



Definitions



Functions



Textile Sensors



Data Processing



Textile Actuators



Storage Capacity



Communication



Properties



Types of Smart Textiles



Shape Memory Materials



Overview



Shape Memory Alloys



Product Profile



Types of Shape Memory Alloys



Cuprous-Zinc Shape Memory Alloys



Nitinol



Shape Memory Polymers



Product Profile and Types



DiAPLEX



Encapsulated Bi-Gels



Bi-Material Film Laminates



Polyurethane films



Chromic Materials



Product Profile and Types



Conductive Materials



Product Profile and Types



Phase Change Materials



Product Profile



Applications



Table 8: Select Phase Change Materials and their Properties (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Thermal Effects



Factors Influencing Thermal Effects



Microencapsulated PCM







5. SMART FABRICS AND INTERACTIVE TEXTILE PRODUCTS







Overview



Major Sectors



Performance Apparel



Fabric Switches



ThermoTec Textile Heating System



Wearable Technology



Protective and Traditional Workwear



Monitoring and Health Care



Toys



Nano-Fabrics







6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE







Smart Fabrics: Industry Structure



Performance Clothing Players



Performance Clothing in Healthcare Monitoring



Smart Fabric Manufacturers



Textile Component Makers



Electronics OEMs and Components Manufacturers



System Integrators



Research Institutions



Design and Consultancy



6.1 Focus on Select Players



AiQ Smart Clothing, Inc. (Taiwan)



Clothing+ (Finland)



DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)



EXO2 (USA)



Globe Manufacturing Company, LLC (USA)



Hexoskin (Canada)



Intelligent Clothing Ltd. (UK)



Interactive Wear AG (Germany)



International Fashion Machines, Inc. (USA)



Marktek, Inc. (USA)



Milliken & Company (USA)



Noble Biomaterials, Inc. (USA)



Ohmatex ApS (Denmark)



Outlast Technologies LLC (USA)



Schoeller Textiles AG (Switzerland)



Sensoria, Inc. (USA)



Smartex s.r.l (Italy)



Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)



6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions



Xenoma to Launch Smart Pajamas for Dementia Patients



VivoSense Unveils VivoSense® 3.2 Wearable Sensor Analysis Platform



Myant Introduces SKIIN Smart Clothing Platform



Hexoskin Introduces Hexoskin Smart Garments



Tommy Hilfiger Launches Smart Chip-Embedded Clothing Range



DuPont Unveils Stretchable Electronic Inks and Films for Smart Clothing



Umbra Announces Launch of New Smart Fabric



DuPont Introduces DuPont™ Intexar™ Smart Clothing Technology



Asiatic Fiber Launches iQmax Branded Smart Textiles



ThermalTech Unveils Solar-Powered Smart Fabric



Fraunhofer Unveils Smart Printed Sensor Material for Textiles



Calzedonia Develops Smart Yarn-based Denim Jeans Collection



Gunze and NEC Develop Smart Underwear



OMsignal Unveils OMbra with Biometrics Tracking Capability



6.3 Recent Industry Activity



MSA Safety Acquires Globe Manufacturing



AFFOA and MIT Collaborate to Establish High-tech Fabrics Facility for e-Textiles



Noble Biomaterials and Bemis Associates Develop Conductive Advanced Material for Smart Apparel



Sensoria and MYZONE Partner for Smart Garments



BAE Systems Partners with Intelligent Textiles for Broadsword Spine



Cintas Teams Up with Google for Smart Workwear Project



Toray and NTT Partner for Commercializing Sensor Technology in Smart Clothing







7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Fabrics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 10: World Historic Review for Smart Fabrics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 11: World 14-Year Perspective for Smart Fabrics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan) and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Fabrics by End-Use Application - Fitness & Sports, Transportation, Defense/Government, Commercial/Industrial, Healthcare and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 13: World Historic Review for Smart Fabrics by End-Use Application - Fitness & Sports, Transportation, Defense/Government, Commercial/Industrial, Healthcare and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Smart Fabrics by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fitness & Sports, Transportation, Defense/Government, Commercial/Industrial, Healthcare and Others Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







8.1 The United States



A.Market Analysis



Market Overview



Smart Fabrics: Merging Traditional Textiles with Advanced Technology



US DoD Invests in the Development of Next-Generation Smart Textiles



Smart Fabrics for Making Soldiers' Uniforms



Low Consumer Awareness about Smart Fabric Technology Impedes Market Growth



B.Market Analytics



Table 15: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Fabrics Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 16: US Historic Review for Smart Fabrics Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.2 Canada



Market Analysis



Table 17: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Fabrics Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 18: Canadian Historic Review for Smart Fabrics Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.3 Europe



A.Market Analysis



Market Overview



Research Initiatives in the EU: A Glance at Select Projects



The WEALTHY Project



MyHeart Project



The Stella Project



The Ofseth Project



The Mermoth Project



The Biotex Project



The PROeTex Project



PASTA (Platform for Advanced Smart Textile Applications)



E-Tex: The Pre-Standard Project



SUSTA-SMART: Standardization for Smart Textiles



Focus on Select Regional Markets



The United Kingdom



Germany



B.Market Analytics



Table 19: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Fabrics Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 20: European Historic Review for Smart Fabrics Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4 Asia-Pacific (Including Japan)



A.Market Analysis



Current & Future Analysis



Japan: Textile Makers Focus on Commercializing Smart Clothing Products



India: Growing Demand from Sports & Fitness Sector to Drive Market Growth



China: A Nascent Market



B.Market Analytics



Table 21: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Fabrics Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 22: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Smart Fabrics Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.5 Rest of World



Market Analysis



Table 23: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Fabrics Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 24: Rest of World Historic Review for Smart Fabrics Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







9. COMPANY PROFILES







Total Companies Profiled: 71 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 72) The United States (26) Canada (1) Japan (3) Europe (33) - France (3) - Germany (5) - The United Kingdom (10) - Italy (2) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (11) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7) Middle East (2)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368312







About Reportlinker



ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.







__________________________



Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com



US: (339)-368-6001



Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

