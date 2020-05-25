Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market: Focus on Solution (Hardware and Software) and End Users - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025

NEW YORK, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market Anticipated to Reach $105.12 Billion by 2025







Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What was the revenue generated by different solutions including hardware and software in the global smart factory and manufacturing market in 2019, and what are the estimates for the forecast period 2020-2025?

• What is the revenue generated by different end users in the smart factory and manufacturing market?

• What is the revenue generated by different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW)?

• Which are the key companies operating in the smart factory and manufacturing market?

• Which global factors are expected to impact the smart factory and manufacturing market?

• What are the key market strategies adopted by the smart factory and manufacturing market players?



Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market Forecast, 2020-2025



The smart factory and manufacturing market analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.71%, on the basis of revenue, during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. APAC dominated the global smart factory and manufacturing market with a share of 60% in 2019. North America, including the major countries, such as the U.S. and Canada, is another prominent region for the smart factory and manufacturing market.



The smart factory and manufacturing market is currently witnessing a high growth rate owing to the rising trends of new digital industrial technologies, such as Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT, and growing need for improved productivity, speed, and efficiency.



However, the reluctance in the adoption of smart factory solutions by SMEs due to high initial deployment cost and integration with current traditional systems contribute as some of the major challenges for the market.



Scope of the report

The Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market research provides detailed market information for segmentation of the market on the basis of solution (hardware and software), end user, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the smart factory and manufacturing market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, market trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among other aspects.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market Segmentation



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the different solutions, which includes hardware and software components.



The smart factory and manufacturing market is segregated by region into four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions by country has also been provided.



Key Companies in the Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Industry



The key market players in the global Smart Factory and Manufacturing market include ABB Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation Inc, Emerson Electric CO., OMRON Corporation, Dassault Systèmes, IBM Corporation, Bosch Rexroth AG, Fanuc Corporation, General Electric, Kuka AG, OMRON Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Stratasys Ltd.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• U.K.

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America



