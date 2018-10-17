Global Smart Factory Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smart Factory in US$.



The Global market is further analyzed by the following Types and End-Use Sectors Types: Control Equipment & Software, Reporting & Analysis Software, Measurement Devices, and Connectivity Solutions; End-Use Sectors: Oil & Gas, Industrial Equipment, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03846712



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 124 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- ABB Ltd.

- Accenture Plc

- Atos SE

- ATS International B.V.

- Autodesk Inc.

- Bosch Software Innovations GmbH



SMART FACTORY MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, SEPTEMBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation and Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Smart Factory Equipment, Software, and Solution Types:

End-Use Sectors



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Smart Factory: Enabling the Digital Journey to Responsive, Flexible, Adaptive, and Fully Connected Manufacturing

Industry 4.0: Manufacturing Industry Set for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Primary Elements of Smart Factory Platforms in a Nutshell

Notable Technology Trends in Smart Factory Summarized

Technologies Causing Disruptions to Traditional Manufacturing Practices: Key Growth Enablers for Smart Factory/Industry 4.0

Table 1: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies (2020E): Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Importance of Various Technology Enablers in Achieving Industry 4.0 Value Driver

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

System Integration (Vertical and Horizontal)

Cybersecurity

Cloud Computing

Distributed Manufacturing

Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Big Data Analytics

Simulation

Additive Manufacturing or 3D Printing

Automation

Augmented Reality (AR)

Robotics

Mobile Computing

Inherent Advantages Offered by Smart Factory and Growing Investments in Manufacturing Technology Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Penetration

Table 2: Global Manufacturing CAPEX Spending (In US$ Million) by Sector for the Period 2016-2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Improved Productivity & Growth

Enabling Virtual & Distributed Manufacturing

Streamlining Factory Automation

Reduction in Downtime & Maintenance Costs

Assisting Effective Management of Supply Chains

Developing Self-Organizing Factories

Improved Energy Savings

Enabling Customization and Plug-and-Produce Concept

The Urgent Need to Curtail De-Industrialization Drive Healthy Demand for Smart Factory Solutions in Developed Countries

Manufacturers in Developed Countries to Enhance Productivity by Deploying Disruptive Technologies

Manufacturing Industry Spend Billions on Automation of Product R&D

Table 3: Leading Corporate R&D Spenders Worldwide (2017): Annual R&D Spending (US$ Billion) of Amazon, Alphabet, Samsung, Intel, and Microsoft (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Market Outlook

Automotive Industry to Spearhead Market Growth

Asia-Pacific: Largest and the Fastest Growing Smart Factory Market Worldwide

Table 4: Global Smart Factory Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2015-2024: Asia-Pacific, USA, Europe, Japan, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Canada (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Continued Recovery in Global GDP & Manufacturing PMI Supports Growth Momentum

Table 5: World Real GDP Growth Rates (%) by Country/Region for the Years 2014 to 2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2010 through 1H2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS



Pivotal Role of Smart Factory Solutions in the Evolution of the Digitized Intelligent Factories of the Future Drives Strong Market Growth

Intelligent, Digitized & Automated Smart Factories to Transform the Manufacturing Industry

Digital Factories: Key Technology Trends

Major Goals of Smart Manufacturing/Smart Factory Initiatives

Components of an Intelligent Factory

Digital Factory Technologies for Improved Manufacturing Cell Design and Robotic Automation

Intelligent Factories Provide Manufacturers New Business Opportunities

Intelligent Factory Positively Impact Changes in Workforce Deployment

IoT to Power Intelligent Factories of Future

IoT Enables Transition to Intelligent Factories

Intelligent Factories Make Unplanned Downtime a Thing of the Past

Intelligent Factories are Secured against Enhanced Threat Levels

Intelligent Factories Enables Connected Supply Chain

Technologies that Transform Traditional Factories into Intelligent Factories

Increasing Investments in Industrial IoT Technologies Benefits Market Expansion

Table 7: Global IoT Spending (In US$ Billion) by Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Industrial IoT: The Most Critical Technology for Industry 4.

Transformation

How Can IoT Meet the Needs of the Manufacturing Industry?

Table 8: Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Discrete Manufacturers Experiment with IoT Implementations

IoT Set to Revolutionize the Supply Chain

Essential IoT-based Digital Initiatives for Successful Transition of Manufacturers to Industry 4.0

Digital Transformations to Drive Growth and Profit

Customer Focus to Drive Innovation

IoT Drives New Revenue Opportunities

Visibility at all Levels

Collaboration and Cautious Innovation

Protection of Physical and Intellectual Property

Growing Need to Achieve Competitive Edge Encourages Manufacturers to Embrace IIoT

Deploying Machine Monitoring Systems: The Most Common Way to Implement Industrial IoT in Machine Shops

Real-time Simulations: A Promising Technology Connecting Human, Machine, and Products in Smart Manufacturing

M2M Communication: Essential for Seamless Connectivity between Multiple IoT Devices

Need to Transform Existing Factories into Smart Factories Offer Huge Untapped Market Growth Potential

Aging Workforce & Shortage of Skilled Workforce Aggravates Old Factories Woes

Table 9: Age Dependency Ratio in Select Countries (2010, 2020 & 2030): Percentage of Dependent People Per 100 Working Age Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Digital Talent: Need of the Hour for Digital Transition of Industrial Processes

Steady Adoption of Smart Factory Related Connectivity Solutions Lends Traction to Market Growth

Mobile Technologies Enable Real-time Data Capture & Access for Creating Connected Production Environment

Growing Use of Mobile Devices & Mobile Apps in Manufacturing Environments

Overhaul of Existing Network Technologies: Essential for Industry 4.0

5G: A Network Technology with Enormous Potential to Drive Adoption of Industry 4.0

Big Data and Cloud Computing: The New ICT Frontiers for Industry 4.0 Implementations

Analytics: Critical for Making Sense of Data Deluge Resulting from the Transition to Smart Manufacturing

Using Data for Enhanced Decision Making

Smart Manufacturing: The Largest Application Area for Big Data Enabled Market

Manufacturing-as-a-Service: An Apt Answer to the Growing Need for Mass Customization

Rising Need to Integrate Physical, Networking and Computation Processes Drive Demand for Cyber-Physical Systems

Machine Tools: Promising Cyber Physical Systems

Decentralized Model and BlockChain Enhances Continuous, Rapid Manufacturing

Augmented Reality: Facilitating Industry 4.0 in a Fast, Interactive, and Reliable Way

Table 10: Global Market for AI in Manufacturing (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Industry 4.0 to Create Need for Mobile AR in Manufacturing Sector

Enterprise Mobility, BYOD and CYOD to Drive Adoption of Mobile AR and Smart Wearables in Production Plants

First-Person View (FPV) Communications Significantly Reduce Personnel Overheads

Inspection, Maintenance & Repair of Production Floor Machinery: The 'Hands-Free View' Attribute of Smart AR Glasses

The Vital Nature of Automated Material Handling in Industry

.0 Spurs Market Demand

Autonomous Vehicles: The Future of Material Handling Automation

Self-Driving Vehicles to Transform Logistics Marketplace

Advanced Robotics Impacts Automated Material Handling Equipment

MES/MOM Systems: A Competing or Complimentary Technology to Smart Manufacturing?

Manufacturing Execution System (MES): A Vital Cog in the Digitized Manufacturing Industry

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA): The Backbone of the Smart Manufacturing Industry

Complexity of Modern Industrial Processes Provides a Business Case for SCADA

Demand for Smart and Intelligent Sensors as Basic Building Blocks of Smart Factories Gain Momentum

Sensor Manufacturers Enhance Capabilities to Meet Turnkey Solutions Demand of Manufacturers

Myriad Benefits of Robots in Various Processes and Applications to Make the Fourth Industrial Revolution a Reality

Growing Installations of Robots across Industrialized Countries Boost Market Prospects

Table 11: Leading Automated Countries Worldwide: Number of Industrial Robots Installed per 10,000 employees by Country (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Global Spending on Robotics by Sector (2000, 2015 & 2025P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Global Industrial Robot Market by Country (1985-2018): Breakdown of Installed Base for China, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Spain, Taiwan, UK, USA, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Global Industrial Robots Market by End-use Industry (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Volume Supply Automotive; Chemical, Rubber & Plastic Processing; Electronics and Communication; Food; Metal Products, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Automation Rapidly Change Manufacturing Sector Landscape

360° View - Seeing around Corners

Viewing Fourth Wave - in 3D

Advanced Manufacturing - Automation

Building Smart Factories

Robots Handled by Humans on Rise

3D Printing Revolutionizes Manufacturing with Improved Productivity & Competitiveness, Bodes Well for the Market

How 3D Printing Gains Over Commercial Manufacturing

Table 15: Global Market for 3D Printing by Application (2016): Percentage Breakdown by Application Area for Assembly Line, Education & Research, Functional Parts, Metal Casting Patterns, Models for Presentation, Prototype Tooling Patterns, Visual Aids and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Additive Manufacturing (AM): Applications Timeline

Rapid Manufacturing or DDM: Emerging Application of 3D Printing

Additive Manufacturing of Metal Parts: An Evolving Market

Mass Customization Represent the Key to Growth

3D Printing: Can it Completely Replace Conventional Manufacturing?

Limitations on Material Usage: A Key Constraint

High Material Cost: A Major Obstacle

Legislations & Intellectual Property Protection: Threats to 3D Printing Market

Favorable Regulations and Standards Promote Adoption of Smart Factory Solutions on Factory Floors

Standardization of Technologies: Critical for Smart Manufacturing Implementations

Open Platform to Facilitate Migration towards Smart Manufacturing

Industry 4.0/ Smart Manufacturing: Key Issues & Challenges

Huge Investments & Complex Networks

Lack of Standardization and Privacy Concerns

Cyber Security: A Major Risk of Industry 4.0

Loss of Employment Opportunities

Solutions to Resolve Technical Challenges Facing Establishment of Smart Factories

Intelligent Negotiation and Decision-Making Mechanism

High-Speed IWN Protocols

Increased Focus on Manufacturing-Specific Big Data

Control Measures for Self-Organized Systems





4. END-USE APPLICATION SECTORS: TRENDS & DRIVERS



Ushering the Era of Smart Automotive Factories

Automotive OEMs Spearhead Smart Factory Initiatives

Auto Industry: Pioneering Smart Factory Solutions Adoption to Counter Threat of Tech Majors

Automotive Production Moves towards Energy Efficiency through Industry 4.0 Solutions

Slow Price Recovery and Increasing Supply Will Continue to Shape Market Demand in the Oil and Gas Sector

Table 16: Global Oil and Gas CAPEX (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2014, 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: OPEC Crude Oil Prices (In US$ Per Barrel) for the Years 2012 through 2040P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Skyrocketing Oil Exploration Costs

Business Case for Operational Excellence Stands Exemplified

Table 18: Breakeven Oil Prices (US$ Per Barrel) in Select Oil Producing Countries for the Years 2015 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Industry 4.0 Presents Attractive Opportunity for the Industrial Equipment Sector

Adoption of Industry 4.0 Inevitable for Food & Beverage Manufacturers for Driving Efficiencies

Beer Brewing Industry: Another Important Industry Set to Adopt Industry 4.0

Digitization in Beer Brewing Industry





5. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS



Digital Twin and the Virtual Twin

Digital Twin: The Next-Gen Manufacturing Software for Industry 4.0

Collaborative Robots (Cobots)

Collaborative Robots to Work Hand-in-Glove with Humans in Smart Factories

Ensuring Human Safety: A Critical Requirement of Cobots

Autonomous Robots: Powering the Factory of the Future

Edge Computing

Exosuits: Safety Standard for Workers in Dangerous Factory Jobs

Siemens' Totally Integrated Automation (TIA)

GE's Transformational Real-time Operational Intelligence

FlexSim Simulation Technology

genua's Cyber-Diode for Improved IT Security in Smart Factory Environments

Baxter Robot: The Worker's Friend

HARTING's Solutions for Integrated Industry

SmartFactoryOWL: An Integrated System for Needs-Oriented Assembly Operations

Siemens Digital Enterprise Platform

Asseco's APplus ERP II Solutions for SMEs

BOGE airstatus Remote Diagnostics Tool

Siemens's Smart Factory Related PLM Software

Huawei's Smart and Connected Industrial Network Solution

Flexible Conveyor Matrix Enables Networked & Cognitive Production

M&M Cloud-based Service Platform Aids Continual Condition Monitoring

ORBIS MPS for Transparency of Processes in Production & Intralogistics Areas

Programmable Automation Controller (PAC): Combining PLC Features with Real-Time Motion Control

Schaeffler Develops New Torque Sensor Technology

SICK IO-Link Sensors Provide Better Capabilities to Packaging Machines

Trebing + Himstedt Develop Self-Organized Capacity Management System

Openmatics Develops ZF Logistics Tag based on BLE Technology

Notable AR Innovations in Digital Manufacturing

AR Innovations in Manufacturing: Company, AR Solution, and Key Features





6. NOTEWORTHY ADOPTIONS AND IMPLEMENTATIONS



Audi's Smart Factory

Nokia Digital Factory to Leverage 5G and Cobots for Complete Automation

Foxconn Uses CNC Machines

BMW Group Implements Industry 4.0

FirstBuild's Internet-enabled Refrigerator with 3D-Printed Accessories

Weidmüller Chooses Smart Technology for Regulating Fluctuations in Production

ARBURG Employs Industrie 4.0 for Production of Individualized Products

Bosch Rexroth Adopts Industrie 4.0 Concepts in Electrohydraulic Valves Assembly Line

ebm-papst Benefits from Digitalization of Production Processes

Siemens & Festo Collaborate for Innovative Multi-Carrier-System

ifm electronic Deploys Sensors for Monitoring Status of Water Supply in Brazil

Sigma Air Manager 2 Master Controller Enables Intelligent Use of Compressed Air

KSB's Digital Pump Solutions: Improving Production Functions & Services

KUKA's Robot Provides Flexibility to Siemens Lead Factory for Electric Motors

Schwering & Hasse Uses proALPHA Software for Automated Analysis of Production Data

Eickhoff Wind Power Implements PROXIA Software for Seamless Production Monitoring

Other Important Smart Factory/Industry 4.0 Adoptions and Implementations

Industry 4.0 Enabling Technologies Adoption by 20 Global Players in a Nutshell: Company Name, Enabling Technology, and Industry 4.0 Initiative





7. SMART FACTORY AND INDUSTRY 4.0 OVERVIEW



Smart Factory: A Prelude

Major Components of Smart Factory Vision

Cyber Physical Systems

Internet of Things (IoT)

System Architecture of Smart Factory

Structure of Automation Systems for Smart Factory

Smart Factory Solutions by Type

Industry 4.0: An Evolutionary Scan

First Industrial Revolution

Second Industrial Revolution

Third Industrial Revolution

Fourth Industrial Revolution/Industry 4.0

Industry 4.0: Convergence of Cyber Physical Systems (CPS), Internet of Things (IoT) and Internet of Services (IoS)

Principles of Industry 4.0

The Four Primary Characteristics of Industry 4.0

Smart Systems, Networking and Vertical Integration

Horizontal Integration via Worldwide Value Chain Networks

Through-engineering of Value Chain

Acceleration Using Exponential Technologies

Key Industry 4.0 Enabling Information and Communication (ICT) Technologies

Cyber Physical Systems (CPS)

Cloud Computing

Big Data & Analytics

IT System Security

Additive Manufacturing/3D Printing

Augmented Reality (AR)

Robotics/Humanoid Robots





8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Siemens Dominates the Global Factory Automation Market

Table 19: Leading Factory Automation Companies Worldwide (2018): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for ABB, Emerson, Fanuc, Keyence, KUKA, Mitsubishi Electric, Omron, Rockwell, Schneider, Siemens, Yaskawa, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Industrial Robots: Fanuc and Yaskawa are the Market Leaders

Table 20: Leading Players in the Global Industrial Robots Market (2018E): Percentage Volume Breakdown for ABB, Fanuc, Kawasaki, KUKA, Nachi, Yaskawa, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Digital Majors and Startups Tussle to Gain over Established Manufacturers

Siemens Dedicates Venture Capital Funding for Industry 4.

Start-Ups

8.1 Focus on Select Global Players

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Accenture Plc (Ireland)

Atos SE (France)

ATS International B.V. (Netherlands)

Autodesk Inc. (USA)

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH (Germany)

CENIT AG (Germany)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

Dassault Systèmes (France)

Emerson Electric Co. (USA)

FANUC Corporation (Japan)

Fraunhofer IAO (Germany)

General Electric Company (USA)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Infosys Ltd. (India)

Intel Corporation (USA)

Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland)

Keyence Corporation (Japan)

KUKA AG (Germany)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

OMRON Corporation Industrial Automation Company (Japan)

Omron Adept Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Oracle Corporation (USA)

PTC, Inc. (USA)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)

SAP SE (Germany)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Mentor Graphics Corporation (USA)

Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson (Sweden)

Wipro Limited (India)

WITTENSTEIN SE (Germany)

YASKAWA Electric Corp. (Japan)

Yaskawa Motoman (Japan)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

8.2 Product/Service/Solution Launches

Solactive Launches Solactive Industry 4.0 Index

IAC Launches New Manufacturing 4.0 and Smart Factory Applications at UK Site

Plataine Introduces Material and Asset Tracker Software - MAT version 4.0

Tulip Launches Factory Kit

Hyundai Wia Launches Smart Factory Solutions

LG CNS Launches Factova Smart Factory Platform

Mentor Introduces the Mentor® Embedded IoT Framework

Advantech Launches WISE-PaaS Marketplace

Oracle Unveils New Industry 4.0 Capabilities for Oracle IoT Cloud

LINK3D Launches Digital Factory Solution

Werosys Launches Cloud-based Industry 4.0 and IoT Solution

Softweb Launches Artificial Intelligence-supported Smart Factory Solutions

Thales Launches a High-Tech Digital Factory

Comau to Introduce Industry 4.0 Solutions

Adidas Re-establishes Smart Factory in Germany

8.3 Recent Industry Activity

Accenture Expands the Capabilities of Accenture myWizard®

CORE Acquires Midwest Composite Technologies

Pall Partners with Celltheon for Biotherapeutics Development (USA)

Accenture Expands Industry X.0 Practice with Acquisition of Mindtribe and Pillar Technology

Altizon Enters into Partnership with IMR

ASMPT to Collaborate with Critical Manufacturing for Industry 4.0 Solutions

IMCRC Partners with Fraunhofer for Industry 4.0 Technologies

GE Teams Up with Microsoft for Industrial IoT Solutions

Canon to Partner with AVEVA for Supportive Factory Automation Solutions

Infosys Partners with Siemens to Develop Solutions for MindSphere

Samsung Enters into Strategic Agreement with CMC in Vietnam ( VIETNAM)

Hexagon Acquires Spring Technologies

Siemens to Acquire Austemper Design Systems

Dassault Systèmes Acquires No Magic

Software AG Acquires TrendMiner

PTC Partners with Rockwell Automation for Smart Factory Technologies

Amtech Acquires Avista Solutions

CENIT and DELTA Forms Strategic Partnership

Stratasys Collaborates with Eckhart to Adopt 3D Printing for Factory Tooling (USA)

Bosch Extends Industry 4.0 Portfolio

Posco Signs MoU with GE to Develop a Smart Factory Platform

HP Collaborates with Dassault Systèmes for SOLIDWORKS 3D Design

Litmus Automation Partners with ROHM for Smart Factory Capabilities

Bosch Opens a New Smart Factory in Thailand

Semcon Partners with Kuka Nordic for Smart Factories

Siemens Partners with Amazon to Launch MindSphere Industrial Software Platform

Rockwell Automation Acquires Odos Imaging

Huawei Collaborates with Toshiba for NB-IoT-Based Smart Factory Solutions

Renishaw Partners with Identify3D to Deliver Secure Digital Manufacturing Process

Huawei Enters into Partnership with PCITC to Develop Smart Factory Technologies

Toshiba Digital Solutions Partners with Tech Mahindra for Smart Factory

Fujitsu Partners with ARTC to Develop Smart Manufacturing Solutions

Nokia Partners with Bosch for Industrial IoT Solutions

Apple and GE Enter into Partnership to Deliver Industrial Apps

Mitsubishi Electric Partners with Oracle to Develop FA-IT Open Platform

KÖRBER Acquires HighJump

Foxconn Collaborates with Rockwell Automation for Smart Manufacturing Solutions

Prodways Acquires AvenAo Industrie

Robi Partners with nCinga to Introduce IoT Based Smart-Factory Solutions

ABB Acquires Bernecker + Rainer Industrie-Elektronik

Happiest Minds Technologies Acquires Cupola Technology

SAP Partners with Mitsubishi and KUKA to Extend IIoT Services

Schneider Electric and Accenture Develops Schneider Electric Digital Services Factory

KUKA Join Hands with BEET for Industrial IoT Technology Solutions

Biesse Acquires Avant

WITTENSTEIN Acquires Baramundi Software

Ericsson Collaborates with Comau to Explore Potential of 5G for Smart Manufacturing

ABB Acquires NUB3D





9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 21: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 10-Year Perspective for Smart Factory by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory by Type - Control Equipment & Software, Reporting & Analysis Software, Measurement Devices and Connectivity Solutions Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 10-Year Perspective for Smart Factory by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Control Equipment & Software, Reporting & Analysis Software, Measurement Devices and Connectivity Solutions Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory by End-Use Sector - Oil & Gas, Industrial Equipment, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World 10-Year Perspective for Smart Factory by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Oil & Gas, Industrial Equipment, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics, and Other Markets for Years 2015, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





10. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

10.1 THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

Focus on Sophisticated Production and Operational Gains Drive Healthy Demand for Smart Factory Solutions

Rising Popularity of Smart Manufacturing among American Companies Benefits Market Expansion

Increase in Number of Manufacturing Establishments and Shrinking Labor Drives the Need for Smart Manufacturing Solutions

Table 27: Shrinking Labor Pool in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Population by Age Group for 2010, 2020 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

'AmericaMakes' Enhance Competitiveness of Domestic Manufacturing Industry

Clothing & Cotton Industries in the US: Can Smart Manufacturing Facilitate Revival?

Smart Factories Create Need for Skill Upgrading in the US

Several Governance-Related Issues Need Attention for Success of Smart Factories

B.Market Analytics

Table 28: The US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.2 CANADA

Market Analysis

Table 29: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.3 JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Scarcity of Skilled Workforce and Aging Personnel Drive Market Demand

Japan: The Early Bird in the Field of Robotics

Table 30: Japanese Industrial Robots Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Shipments by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

'Industrial Value Chain Initiative': A Step in the Right Direction for Adoption of Industry 4.0

Japan Primed to Adopt IIoT and Industry 4.0, Bodes Well for Smart Factory Market

Competition

Table 31: Leading Industrial Robotics Companies in Japan (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Fanuc, Kawasaki, Nachi, Nidec, Yaskawa, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 32: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.4 EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Rising Investments in Industry 4.0 Technologies Drive Market Adoption

Table 33: Industry 4.0 Investments in Europe Until 2020: Investment Value (in € Billion per Annum and as a % of Annual Revenues) by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Extent of Digitalization in Europe - Proportion of Companies with High Degree of Digitalization by Industry Sector: 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Industry 4.0 Drives Revenue Growth: Cumulative Increase in Revenues by Industry Sector from 2017 through 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Europe's Efforts to Leverage Industry 4.0 Encounter Legislative and Technical Hurdles

EU Horizon 2020 Initiative: A Big Step towards Factories of the Future

The European Union: At the Forefront of the Next Industrial Revolution

B.Market Analytics

Table 36: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: European 10-Year Perspective for Smart Factory Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.4.1 FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 38: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.4.2 GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Huge Industrial Base Makes Germany the Largest Regional Market

Germany Looks to Industrie 4.0 as a Strategy to Reinforce Domestic Manufacturing Sector

Table 39: Industry 4.0 Potential in Germany by Sector: Percentage Share Breakdown of Cumulative Gross Value Created for the Period 2016-2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Stakeholders Boost Efforts to Implement Industry 4.0

HANNOVER MESSE Paves Way for Industry 4.0 and Other Futuristic Technologies

German Manufacturing Industry Focuses on Smart Factory Research

Key Challenges to Industrie 4.0 Implementations Summarized

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.4.3 ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 41: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.4.4 THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

The Digital Factory Demonstrator: Enhancing Awareness about Industry 4.0 Capabilities

B.Market Analytics

Table 42: The UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.4.5 SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 43: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.4.6 RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Need to Improve Flexibility of Production Processes Drive Market Adoption

B.Market Analytics

Table 44: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.4.7 REST OF EUROPE

Market Analysis

Table 45: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.5 ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Huge Outsourced Manufacturing Activity Makes Asia-Pacific the World's Largest Market for Smart Factory

Asian Companies Focus on Industry 4.0 to Retain the Coveted Position of the Global Manufacturing Hub

Industry 4.0 Offers Lucrative Opportunity for Asian Manufacturers

Bridging the Productivity Gap

Asian Manufacturers Invest in Smart Factory to Expedite Cycle Times and Improve Productivity

Asian Companies Remain Optimistic about Industry 4.0

Key Challenges & Solutions

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Smart Factory Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.5.1 CHINA

A.Market Analysis

'Made In China 2025' Strategy to Drive Smart Factory Adoption

China's Smart Factory 1.0 Strategy

China Leads in Patents Related to Industry 4.0 Technologies

Government Focus on Industry 4.0 Benefits Market Demand

Sino-German Partnerships for Smart Manufacturing: Augmenting China's Manufacturing Competitiveness

Ennoconn Corp., to Upgrade Foxconn Factories

B.Market Analytics

Table 48: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.5.2 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Focus on Select Regional Markets

India

South Korea

Taiwan

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

A.Market Analysis

Manufacturing Sector in the Middle East Transition towards Industry 4.0

B.Market Analytics

Table 50: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.7 LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 51: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



11. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 124 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 134) The United States (38) Canada (2) Japan (6) Europe (66) - France (7) - Germany (34) - The United Kingdom (5) - Italy (2) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (16) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (19) Middle East (3)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03846712



