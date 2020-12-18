Global Smart Gas Meters Markets 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Gas Meters - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Smart Gas is projected to reach US$29.9 billion by 2025, driven by the growing need for efficient utilization of energy and rising awareness over the importance of information management technologies in enabling intelligent metering, monitoring, measurement, and control of gas resources.

Also driving growth in the market are factors such as growing global gas demand from 3,000 Mtoe in 2015 to 4,100 Mtoe by 2035 and the ensuing need for efficient distribution networks and billing system; spiraling shale gas production with technology developments promising to tap into the over 5,770 trillion cubic feet of technically recoverable shale gas reserves worldwide; robust demand for modular & integrated gas meters; increasing adoption of SCADA; increasing integration of cloud computing, IoT & artificial intelligence in advanced metering infrastructure (AMI); and rise of smart cities to over 170 cities from 85 countries and growing investments in smart distribution of utility resources such as electricity, water and gas. Utility services, interestingly is the starting point for all smart city initiatives given the fact that smarter infrastructure provision is the goal of the smart city concept.

Water, electricity and gas are the most important utility infrastructures owned by municipalities. Alongside smart grids, connected gas infrastructure is also a key focus area for governments worldwide. Smart gas technologies ensure uninterrupted gas distribution, pressure measurements, pipe corrosion protection, leak detection, remote disconnection, and smarter use and consumption. Installation of smart gas meters is just the starting point for utilities seeking to optimize the entire process by developing effective communication networks replete with sensors and big data analytics.

The scenario is driving increased investments in national smart meter programs, spatial management of transmission pipeline networks; on-site automation systems; use of intelligent metering software and cloud computing for gas leakage and outflow detection and identification of safety issues.

Few of the benefits of smart gas solutions driving investments in transformation of gas networks include operational cost benefits that accompany automation; better energy planning as it offers real-time data on energy costs and related carbon emissions; provides opportunity for voluntarily reducing household gas consumption; enables implementation of multi tariff features to allow for better demand response management; improved profitability for utilities as it reduces the 'costs to serve'; and helps governments battle climate change and achieve slated goals of energy directives.

Smart gas solutions, in AMI or AMR metering formats, establish a system-wide communications network, thereby encompassing all the service points on the gas utility grid and seamlessly connect with DNP, IEC 61850, and TCP/IP devices across the grid besides allowing the IEEE 802.15.4g connectivity over the AMI mesh. With such sophisticated attributes, smart meters equip utilities with a robust tool that can help them in realizing innovative functionalities when integrated into the conventional distribution automation infrastructure. Integration of smart gas meters enabled AMI with distribution automation potentially offers unprecedented, previously unexplored opportunities for the modernization of power grids.

Such new opportunities include efficient outage management, economical fault isolation, superior transformer and feeder monitoring, and electric vehicle integration among others. Europe represents the largest market worldwide, supported by favorable regulations and funding support that encourage adoption of smart gas solutions across the entire natural gas chain comprising mining, storage, transmission, distribution and final consumption. Asia-Pacific including China ranks is a major market led by stringent energy efficiency regulations given the fact that developing countries utilize more resources partially due to energy wastages and mismanagement.

