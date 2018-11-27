GLOBAL SMART GLASS MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

Smart glass help in the regulations of the thermal and light transmission properties of windows across a spectrum depending on the ambient conditions. The global smart glass market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.10% during the forecast period 2019 and 2027 and has been valued $XX million in the base year 2018 for its analysis and is expected to achieve $XX million by the end of the forecast year of 2027. The demand for smart glass products is growing rapidly mainly due to the corresponding growth of the building, transport and construction industry in the last few years.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5628047



MARKET INSIGHTS

The restrictions concerning the utilization of smart glass in construction and architectural services had been lifted recently by policy-driven environmental and energy safety perspective, which is attributable to the growing demand for energy-efficient smart glass applications.

Technology and verticals have segmented the global market for smart glass.With respect to the technology segment, polymer dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC) segment is the fastest growing market by revenue with around XX% market share in 2018.



The wide utility of PDLC in interior and exterior settings for privacy control and also as a temporary projection screen.

The high cost of smart glass offerings is expected to hinder market growth globally. So, market players have established price skimming strategies to increase the return on investments, to compensate for the restraint.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

This report covers the present market conditions and the growth prospects of the smart glass market four segmented regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the collective countries from the Rest of the World.

The regional sect of the smart glass market is dominated by North America region since this region seizes the largest market share in terms of revenue, where the awareness of the consumers about the energy efficiency aspects of smart glass is fueling the market growth.

But conversely, Asia Pacific region is likely to rush forth with the fastest growth rate during the forecasted period mainly because of the shifted establishment of numerous industries from North America to the Asia-Pacific region that has enormously heightened the economic growth of this region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The market has a number of players, and some of the key players involved in the global smart glass market are Gentex Corporation, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., SAGE Electrochromics, Inc., Saint-Gobain, Corning Incorporated, E. I. Dupont de Nemours & Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Merck KGaA, Research Frontiers Incorporated, Schott AG, and Nippon Sheet Glass.



Companies mentioned

1. ASAHI GLASS CO., LTD.

2. SAINT-GOBAIN

3. CORNING INCORPORATED

4. E. I. DUPONT DE NEMOURS & COMPANY

5. GENTEX CORPORATION

6. HITACHI, LTD.

7. MERCK KGAA

8. RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

9. SCHOTT AG

10. SAGE ELECTROCHROMICS, INC.

11. NIPPON SHEET GLASS



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5628047



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

