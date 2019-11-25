Global Smart Grid Market Research Study 2019-2024 - Proliferation of Distributed Energy Sources Spur Market Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Grid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart grid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2019-2024.

Growing energy demand across the globe, along with rapid urbanization and the emerging trend of digitalization, is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Smart grids are being utilized for renovating the existing grid infrastructure and introducing software-based architecture in emerging nations. Furthermore, the proliferation of distributed energy sources such as photovoltaic (PV), geothermal and hydroelectric power is favoring the market growth. These sources allow on-site generation and storage of electricity through microgrids and various connected devices.



Additionally, the integration of smart grids with cloud technology has facilitated the analysis of current energy usage and pattern monitoring to address the concerns regarding environment protection and energy conservation.



Other factors, including favorable government policies, the development of smart cities across the globe and an increasing number of research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

How has the global smart grid market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global smart grid industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the software?

What is the breakup of the market based on the hardware?

What is the breakup of the market based on the services?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global smart grid industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global smart grid industry?

What is the structure of the global smart grid industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global smart grid industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Smart Grid Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Component

5.4 Market Breakup by End-User

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Software

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Services



7 Market Breakup by End-User

7.1 Residential

7.2 Commercial

7.3 Industrial



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Asia Pacific

8.2 Europe

8.3 North America

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 CISCO Systems

12.3.2 IBM Corporation

12.3.3 Siemens AG

12.3.4 Schneider Electric

12.3.5 Wipro

12.3.6 General Electric

12.3.7 Honeywell

12.3.8 Oracle Corporation

12.3.9 ABB

12.3.10 Itron

12.3.11 Fujitsu

12.3.12 Eaton

12.3.13 Tantalus

12.3.14 eSmart Systems



