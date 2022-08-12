Global Smart Highway Market Research Report 2022: Major Countries Efforts Towards Building Smart Cities & Emerging Trend of "Internet-Of-Roads" Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Aug 12, 2022, 13:45 ET
The "Smart Highway Market Research Report by Technology (Communication, Monitoring, and Smart Traffic Management), Type of Dispaly, Service, Deployment, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Highway Market size was estimated at USD 29.62 billion in 2021, USD 34.48 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 16.57% to reach USD 74.36 billion by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Smart Highway to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Technology, the market was studied across Communication, Monitoring, Smart Traffic Management, and Smart Transport Management.
- Based on Type of Dispaly, the market was studied across Digital Signage and Variable Message Sign.
- Based on Service, the market was studied across Consultancy, Maintenance & Operation, and Managed.
- Based on Deployment, the market was studied across On-Cloud and On-Premise.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Smart Highway Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increased Traffic Congestion and Demand for Safe Highways
- Growing Importance & Popularity of Solar Roadways
- Integration of IoT to Connect Highway, Vehicles, & Street Lights
Restraints
- High Investment for Smart Highways
Opportunities
- Increasing Investment in Road Infrastructure
- Emerging Trend of "Internet-Of-Roads"
- Major Countries Efforts Towards Building Smart Cities
Challenges
- Limited Supportive Technology Infrastructure and Slower Rate of Adoption in Developing Countries
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Smart Highway Market, by Technology
7. Smart Highway Market, by Type of Dispaly
8. Smart Highway Market, by Service
9. Smart Highway Market, by Deployment
10. Americas Smart Highway Market
11. Asia-Pacific Smart Highway Market
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Highway Market
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Company Usability Profiles
15. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- 3GTMS Inc
- Alcatel-lucent
- Asimob
- Bercman Technologies
- Cisco Systems
- Delcan Corporation
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- IBI Group Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Indra Systemas SA
- Infineon Technologies
- INRIX
- Integrated Roadways
- intelligent Highway Solutions Inc.
- Kansas City company
- Kapsch AG
- LG CNS
- P3Mobility
- Q-Free ASA
- Remix
- RoadSense
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens AG
- TransCore, LP
- Valerann
- Xerox Corporation
