Global Smart Home Market (2020 to 2025) - Favorable Government Regulations to Promote Green Buildings Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Home Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product (Lighting Control, Security & Access Control, HVAC Control, Entertainment, Home Healthcare), Software & Services (Proactive, Behavioural), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart home market size is expected to grow from USD 78.3 billion in 2020 to USD 135.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.6%.

The growth of the smart home industry is driven by various factors, such as the increasing number of internet users, and the growing adoption of smart devices, rising disposable income of people in developing economies.



Moreover, the rising importance of home monitoring in remote locations, increasing need for energy-saving and low carbon emission-oriented solutions, the rapid proliferation of smartphones and smart gadgets, expansion of smart home product portfolio by a large number of players, growing concern about safety, security, and convenience among the general population will drive growth.



Entertainment and other control systems are likely to hold the largest share of the smart home market in 2020.



Entertainment has become an important part of life as it provides relaxation and rejuvenation. A multi-room entertainment control system allows the user to centralize all connected devices and then listen to, watch, and control that equipment from every room in the house simultaneously or independently.

Major control systems used in smart homes are audio, volume, and multimedia room controls. The growth of the market for audio, volume, and multimedia room controls is driven by the convenience offered for managing as well as controlling the entertainment systems within a house.

Advancements in wireless communication technologies are a major factor in boosting the growth of the market for home theater system controls, thereby driving the overall smart home market for entertainment controls. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the high penetration rate of products such as smart meters and smoke detectors. The increasing cost of electricity is a major concern that drives household consumers toward energy savings. Moreover, the rising popularity of smart plugs, smart hubs, and smart locks are fueling the adoption of control systems.



Behavioral type software and services are expected to account for the largest market share in 2020.



The increasing connectivity between machine-to-machine solutions and the Internet of Things is driving the growth of the smart home and energy management markets, which has, in turn, influenced the growth of the market for software and services for smart homes. The behavioral type software and services help analyze energy-related data and forward it to end-users. This category is restricted to transmitting and receiving data and does not perform intelligent actions like the proactive type. Behavioral type solutions provide direct feedback to end-users, thereby providing the basic information regarding the real-time energy data, along with the historical data reflecting energy usage. Therefore, behavioral type software and services are likely to hold the largest market share in 2020.



North America and APAC considered major markets for smart homes.



North America is likely to account for the largest share of the global smart home market in 2020 owing to the increasing demand for reliable home energy management systems and enhanced home security levels, as well as the growing popularity of smart devices such as tablets and smartphones. The smart home market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Factors such as strong economic growth, increased population, improved standard of living, and rapid urbanization leads to a sophisticated infrastructure and driving the growth of the smart home market in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Smart Home Market

4.2 Smart Home Market, by Product

4.3 Smart Home Market, by Product and Region

4.4 Smart Home Market, by Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Evolution

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Number of Internet USers and Growing Adoption of Smart Devices

5.3.1.2 Increasing Disposable Income of People in Developing Economies

5.3.1.3 Increasing Importance of Home Monitoring in Remote Locations

5.3.1.4 Growing Need for Energy-Saving and Low Carbon Emission-Oriented Solutions

5.3.1.5 Rapid Proliferation of Smartphones and Smart Gadgets

5.3.1.6 Expansion of Smart Home Product Portfolio by a Large Number of Players

5.3.1.7 Growing Concern About Safety, Security, and Convenience Among General Population

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 More Convenience-Driven Rather Than Being Necessity-Driven Market

5.3.2.2 High Cost of Switching for Existing Smart Device Consumers

5.3.2.3 Issues Related to Breach in Security and Privacy

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Favorable Government Regulations to Promote Green Buildings

5.3.3.2 Incorporation of Lighting Controllers With In-Built Data-Connectivity Technology

5.3.3.3 Integration of Power Line Communication Technology in Smart Homes

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Linking Disparate Systems, Limited Functionality, and Lack of Open Standards

5.3.4.2 Risk of Device Malfunctioning

5.3.4.3 Disruptions in the Supply Chain Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.6 Opportunities for Companies in Smart Home Value Chain

5.7 Key Industry Trends

5.8 Top Investors in Smart Home Market



6 Protocols and Technologies USed in Smart Homes

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cellular Network Technologies

6.2.1 Cdma Network

6.2.2 Gsm/Hspa Network

6.2.3 Lte Network

6.3 Protocols and Standards

6.3.1 Dali

6.3.2 Nema

6.3.3 Knx

6.3.4 Dmx

6.3.5 Lonworks

6.3.6 Ethernet

6.3.7 Modbus

6.3.8 Bacnet

6.3.9 Black Box

6.3.10 plc

6.4 Wireless Communication Technologies

6.4.1 Zigbee

6.4.2 Z-Wave

6.4.3 Wi-Fi

6.4.4 Bluetooth

6.4.5 Enocean

6.4.6 Thread

6.4.7 Infrared



7 Smart Home Market for Software & Services

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Behavioral

7.2.1 Behavioral Type Software and Services Segment to Hold Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

7.3 Proactive

7.3.1 Proactive Type Software and Services Segment to Register Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period



8 Smart Home Market, by Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Lighting Control

8.3 Security and Access Control

8.4 HVAC Control

8.5 Entertainment Control and Other Controls

8.6 Smart Speaker

8.7 Home Healthcare

8.8 Smart Kitchen

8.9 Home Appliances

8.10 Smart Furniture



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific (Apac)

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Regulatory Frameworks

9.5.2 South America

9.5.2.1 Latin America Held Largest Share in Row Market for Smart Homes

9.5.3 Middle East

9.5.3.1 Growing Government Initiatives for Security Boost Smart Home Market in this Region

9.5.4 Africa

9.5.4.1 Growing Security Concerns to Boost Smart Home Market in this Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Players in Smart Home Market

10.2.1 Product Launches

10.2.2 Agreements, Partnerships and Collaborations

10.2.3 Acquisitions

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4 Emerging Players

10.4 Business Strategy Excellence Analysis (25 Companies)

10.5 Strength of Product Portfolio Analysis (25 Companies)



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Honeywell

11.1.2 Siemens

11.1.3 Johnson Controls

11.1.4 Schneider Electric

11.1.5 United Technologies Corporation

11.1.6 Amazon

11.1.7 Apple

11.1.8 Adt

11.1.9 Robert Bosch

11.1.10 Assa Abloy

11.1.11 Abb

11.2 Other Key Companies

11.2.1 Samsung Electronics

11.2.2 Sony

11.2.3 Buildingiq

11.2.4 Delta Controls

11.2.5 Control4

11.2.6 Axis Communications

11.2.7 Comcast

11.2.8 Alarm.Com

11.2.9 Vivint

11.2.10 Simplisafe

11.2.11 Armorax

11.2.12 Canary

11.2.13 Scout

11.2.14 Nortek Security & Solution

11.2.15 Legrand

11.3 Right to Win



12 Adjacent and Related Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Limitations

12.3 Home Security Solution Market

12.3.1 Market Definition

12.3.2 Market Overview

12.4 Home Security Solution Market by Systems

12.5 Home Security Solution Market, by Services

12.6 Home Security Solution Market by Region

12.6.1 Americas

12.6.2 Europe

12.6.3 APAC

12.6.4 Row



13 Appendix



