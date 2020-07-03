Global Smart Home Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - High-Growth Technology Opportunities, New Developments, Major Players

DUBLIN, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Trends and Opportunities in the Global Smart Home Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart home market is expected to reach US $113 Billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 9% 2019 to 2024.



Wireless technology is largest segment of the smart home market and is growing at above average growth. Zigbee, Z-wave, Bluetooth, and EnOcean technologies consume low power which significantly increases the battery life. In terms of data transfer and bandwidth, Wi-Fi is much faster than other technologies.



Emerging technology trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of voice assistant technology for high-end automated household appliances, emergence of air quality sensor devices that measure volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and growing adoption of video enabled drones.



The study includes trends and forecasts for the smart home technology by application, technology, and region.



Some of the smart home companies profiled in this report include ADT, Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson, Control4, United Technologies, Siemens, Philips, Acuity Brands, Vivint, and others.



This report answers the following 6 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth technology opportunities for the smart home market?

Q.2 Which technology segment/segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in smart home market?

Q.4 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in smart home market?

Q.5 What are the new technology developments in smart home market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.6 Who are the major players in this smart home market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1: Technology Background and Evolution

2.2: Technology and Application Mapping

2.3: Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1: Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2: Drivers and Challenges in Smart Home Technologies



4. Technology Trends and Opportunities

4.1: Smart Home Market Opportunity

4.2: Technology Trends and Growth Forecasts

4.2.1: Wired

4.2.1.1: BACnet

4.2.1.2: LonWorks

4.2.1.3: DALI

4.2.1.4: Modbus

4.2.1.5: KNX

4.2.1.6: Others

4.2.2: Wireless

4.2.2.1: Zigbee

4.2.2.2: Wi-Fi

4.2.2.3: Bluetooth

4.2.2.4: EnOcean

4.2.2.5: Z-Wave

4.2.2.6: Others

4.3: Technology Opportunities by Application Segments

4.3.1: Safety and Security by Technology

4.3.2: Entertainment by Technology

4.3.3: HVAC Control by Technology

4.3.4: Lighting by Technology

4.3.5: Home Appliances by Technology

4.3.6: Smart Kitchens by Technology

4.3.7: Home Healthcare by Technology

4.3.8: Other Applications by Technology



5. Technology Opportunity by Region

5.1: Smart Home Market by Region

5.2: North American Smart Home Market

5.2.1: Market by Technology: Wired and Wireless

5.2.1.1: Wired

5.2.1.2: Wireless

5.2.2: United States Smart Home Market

5.2.3: Canadian Smart Home Market

5.2.4: Mexican Smart Home Market

5.3: European Smart Home Market

5.3.1: Market by Technology: Wired and Wireless

5.3.1.1: Wired

5.3.1.2: Wireless

5.3.2: The United Kingdom Smart Home Market

5.3.3: German Smart Home Market

5.3.4: French Smart Home Market

5.4: APAC Smart Home Market

5.4.1: Market by Technology: Wired and Wireless

5.4.1.1: Wired

5.4.1.2: Wireless

5.4.2: Chinese Smart Home Market

5.4.3: Japanese Smart Home Market

5.4.4: Indian Smart Home Market

5.4.5: South Korean Smart Home Market

5.5: RoW Smart Home Market

5.5.1: Market by Technology: Wired and Wireless

5.5.1.1: Wired

5.5.1.2: Wireless



6. Companies/Ecosystem

6.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

6.2: Market Share Analysis

6.3: Geographical Reach

6.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



7. Strategic Implications

7.1: Implications

7.2: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.2.1: Growth Opportunities for the Smart Home Market by Technology

7.2.2: Growth Opportunities for the Smart Home Market by Wired

7.2.3: Growth Opportunities for the Smart Home Market by Wireless Technology

7.2.4: Growth Opportunities for the Smart Home Market by Region

7.3: Emerging Trends in the Smart Home Market

7.4: Strategic Analysis

7.4.1: New Product Development

7.4.2: Capacity Expansion of the Smart Home Market

7.4.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Smart Home Market



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: ADT Corporation

8.2: Honeywell International Inc.

8.3: Control4 Corporation

8.4: Haier

8.5: United Technologies Corporation

8.6: Siemens AG

8.7: Schneider Electric

8.8: Acuity Brands

8.9: Crestron Electronics Inc.

8.10: AMX Inc.

8.11: Monitronics International

8.12: Vivint Inc.

8.13: ASSA ABLOY



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g3x54i

