Global Smart Homes Market Report 2019: Insights & Projections, 2018 to 2024

The report predicts the global smart homes market to grow with a CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.

Report Findings

Drivers

Maximizing home security

Growing adoption of IoT and home automation

Increased energy efficiency

Restraints

High cost

Opportunities

Changing lifestyle and increasing adoption of artificial intelligence

Study Coverage



The study on smart homes market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024. The report on the global smart homes market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2016 to 2024.



The report on smart homes market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global smart homes market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global smart homes market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the author's growth matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the smart homes market.



2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the smart homes market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.



3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global smart homes market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.



4. The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Smart Homes Market Highlights

2.2. Smart Homes Market Projection

2.3. Smart Homes Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Smart Homes Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Smart Homes Market



4. Smart Homes Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Smart Homes Market by Application

5.1. Security and Access Control

5.2. Entertainment Control

5.3. Lighting Control

5.4. HVAC Control

5.5. Others



6. Global Smart Homes Market by Region 2018-2024

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.4. RoW



7. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

7.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Smart Homes Market

7.2. Companies Profiled

7.2.1. Crestron Electronics Inc.

7.2.2. Collins Aerospace

7.2.3. LG Electronics

7.2.4. Samsung

7.2.5. Emerson Electric Co.

7.2.6. Johnson Controls.

7.2.7. ABB

7.2.8. Siemens

7.2.9. Honeywell International Inc.

7.2.10. Schneider Electric SE



