Global Smart Hospitals Markets Report 2021-2026 with profiles of Major Players - Allscripts Healthcare, General Electric, IBM, Medtronic and Siemens

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Hospitals: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart hospitals market should reach $111.99 billion by 2026 from $39.16 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
- The system and software segment of the global smart hospitals market is expected to grow from $17.82 billion in 2021 to $52.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.1% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
- The hardware segment of the global smart hospitals market is expected to grow from $12.92 billion in 2021 to $35.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.1% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The internet of Things (IoT) has changed the modern world. Devices are becoming autonomous and interconnected. When this technology is used in the healthcare industry, it adds a remarkable upgrade in terms of quality of patient life. These interconnected devices for transferring clinical information through various networks offer increased patient safety and efficiency.
A smart hospital is a hospital where the whole healthcare organization is connected for various clinical and administrative data transfer processes that are completed seamlessly. People, as well as the devices and environment in smart hospitals, are interconnected in real-time. Data generated from various sources are seamlessly transferred to a particular person in order to improve the quality of life and patient care.
Market Size and Evolution
Emerging markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, have shown growth potential in recent years. Growing affluence in these countries brings a change in lifestyles, resulting in an increased incidence of chronic diseases and growing adoption rates of various advanced technologies.
Developing countries in Africa and elsewhere are still battling some of the highest proportions of immune-mediated diseases. The need for affordable and innovative medicines and technologically advanced devices drives growth in the smart hospitals market in low- and middle-income developing countries.
By geography, the market has been divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. Detailed analyses of major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India are covered. For market estimates, data have been provided for the year 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021-2026.
Estimated values are based on drug manufacturer total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
Company profiles of major players in the market, including Allscripts Healthcare LLC, General Electric Co., IBM, Medtronic PLC and Siemens
The six main objectives of smart hospitals include:
- Improved diagnostics and surgical ability
- Seamless patient flow
- Remote medical care
- Enhanced patient safety
- Cyber resilience
- Trustworthiness
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Healthcare IT Overview
- Smart Healthcare
- Emergence of the Smart Hospital
- Objectives of Smart Hospitals
- Improved Diagnostics/Surgical Ability
- Seamless Patient Flow
- Remote Medical Care
- Enhanced Patient Safety
- Cyber Resilience
- Trustworthiness
- Introduction to IoT
- Application of IoT in Healthcare
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Hospitals
- Finding the Way
- Tracking Equipment
- Location Intelligence
Chapter 4 Global Market for Smart Hospitals
- Overview
- Global Market for Smart Hospitals by Component
- Hardware
- Systems and Software
- Services
- Global Market for Smart Hospitals by Connectivity
- Wired
- Wireless
- Global Market for Smart Hospitals by Application
- Remote Medicine Management
- Medical Connected Imaging
- Electronic Health Record and Clinical Workflow
- Others
Chapter 5 Global Market for Smart Hospitals by Region
Chapter 6 Industry Structure
- Current Scenario of Smart Hospitals
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Company Share Analysis
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- Allscripts Healthcare LLC
- Cerner Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IBM
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medtronic
- Microsoft
- Siemens
- Stanley Healthcare
